Outdoor Cushions Market in the US| Increase in The Number of Campers to Boost Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Cushions Market share is expected to grow by USD 133.76 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the United States is the increase in the number of campers. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increase in the number of campers, an increasing number of luxury hotels, increase in demand for water-resistant cushions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising competition, increasing-price war, reducing profit margins, complexity in inventory management and product sourcing, and the emergence of DIY outdoor cushions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The residential segment's outdoor cushion market share will expand significantly in the United States. The increased popularity of outdoor living areas in the United States has resulted in a significant demand for outdoor cushions in the residential sector. As a result, there is a growing demand for deck and patio development. Consumer expenditure on deck and patio construction has increased as a result of improving financial conditions and rising income levels, which has led to an increase in consumer spending on leisure experiences in the residential sector.

This increase in number is raising the demand for outdoor furniture in the country and will increase the demand for outdoor cushions. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40020

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the development of environment-friendly materials for outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor cushions market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Brown Jordan International Inc.

  • Central Garden and Pet Co.

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • Lowes Companies Inc.

  • Purple Innovation Inc.

  • Target Corp.

  • The Home Depot Inc.

  • Twin Star International Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor cushions market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the outdoor cushions market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor cushions market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Furniture Market in APAC by Distribution channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor Cushions Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 133.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.72

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Brown Jordan International Inc., Central Garden and Pet Co., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Purple Innovation Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Twin Star International Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • . 5.1 Market segments

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • Offline

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 26.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel021-2026

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • Foam cushions

  • Inflatable cushions

  • Others

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Foam cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Inflatable cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8. Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Overview

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Brown Jordan International Inc.

  • 11.4 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

  • 11.5 Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 11.6 Kohls Corp.

  • 11.7 Lowes Companies Inc.

  • 11.8 Pillow Perfect Inc.

  • 11.9 Purple Innovation Inc.

  • 11.10 Target Corp.

  • 11.11 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 11.12 Twin Star International Inc.

12. Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research Methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-cushions-market-in-the-us-increase-in-the-number-of-campers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301537331.html

SOURCE Technavio

