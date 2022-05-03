Outdoor Cushions Market in the US| Increase in The Number of Campers to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Cushions Market share is expected to grow by USD 133.76 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the United States is the increase in the number of campers. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increase in the number of campers, an increasing number of luxury hotels, increase in demand for water-resistant cushions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising competition, increasing-price war, reducing profit margins, complexity in inventory management and product sourcing, and the emergence of DIY outdoor cushions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The residential segment's outdoor cushion market share will expand significantly in the United States. The increased popularity of outdoor living areas in the United States has resulted in a significant demand for outdoor cushions in the residential sector. As a result, there is a growing demand for deck and patio development. Consumer expenditure on deck and patio construction has increased as a result of improving financial conditions and rising income levels, which has led to an increase in consumer spending on leisure experiences in the residential sector.

This increase in number is raising the demand for outdoor furniture in the country and will increase the demand for outdoor cushions. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the development of environment-friendly materials for outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor cushions market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Brown Jordan International Inc.

Central Garden and Pet Co.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Purple Innovation Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Twin Star International Inc.

Outdoor Cushions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor cushions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor cushions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor cushions market vendors

Outdoor Cushions Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 133.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.72 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brown Jordan International Inc., Central Garden and Pet Co., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Purple Innovation Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Twin Star International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

. 5.1 Market segments

Residential

Commercial



5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Offline

Offline



6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 26.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel021-2026

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Foam cushions

Inflatable cushions

Others



7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Foam cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Inflatable cushions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8. Customer Landscape

8.1 Overview

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brown Jordan International Inc.

11.4 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

11.5 Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc.

11.6 Kohls Corp.

11.7 Lowes Companies Inc.

11.8 Pillow Perfect Inc.

11.9 Purple Innovation Inc.

11.10 Target Corp.

11.11 The Home Depot Inc.

11.12 Twin Star International Inc.

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

