The Outdoor Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 917.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the outdoor furniture market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 917. 67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009279/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the outdoor furniture market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from commercial and residential spaces, growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion. In addition, increasing demand from commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The outdoor furniture market in US analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments.

The outdoor furniture market in US is segmented as below:
By Product
• Outdoor furniture and accessories
• Outdoor grills and accessories
• Patio heating products

By End-user
• Residential
• Commercial

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

This study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market in us growth during the next few years. Also, increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on outdoor furniture market in US covers the following areas:
• Outdoor furniture market sizing in US
• Outdoor furniture market forecast in US
• Outdoor furniture market industry analysis in US

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market vendors in US that include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Also, the outdoor furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009279/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


