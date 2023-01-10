U.S. markets closed

Outdoor furniture market size to grow by USD 5,207.76 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global outdoor furniture market as a part of the global home furnishings market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. The global outdoor furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,207.76 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.28%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global outdoor furniture market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd - The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor lounge settings, outdoor chairs, and sun lounges.

  • Brown Jordan Co. - The company offers outdoor furniture such as lounge chairs.

  • Century Furniture LLC - The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining chairs, lounge chairs, outdoor corner chairs, and outdoor armless sofas.

  • Ellements - The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor tables and outdoor chairs.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global outdoor furniture market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer outdoor furniture in the market are Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ellements, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Higold Group Co Ltd, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd, Lowes Co. Inc., Metro Plus Lifestyle, Patio Furniture Industries, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, Williams Sonoma Inc., Forever Patio, MillerKnoll Inc., and Lloyd Flanders Inc and others.

The global outdoor furniture market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Consumers' purchase decisions are largely influenced by their changing lifestyles and emphasis on interior and exterior decor. The demand for outdoor furniture has increased globally owing to the growth of the global outdoor landscaping market. Moreover, the increasing number of construction activities and the availability of high-quality furniture will also favor market growth during the forecast period.

Global outdoor furniture market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global outdoor furniture market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The outdoor furniture and accessories segment will contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period. The concept of the expansion of outdoor living areas, including comfortable deep seating and elaborate lighting in the outdoor space, is increasing the demand for residential outdoor furniture. Moreover, a strong recovery of the residential housing market and an increase in consumer spending will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global outdoor furniture market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global outdoor furniture market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key leading countries in the market. The real estate and commercial leasing industries in North America have been witnessing significant growth, which has increased the sales of outdoor furniture in the region. In addition, to meet the growing demand for outdoor furniture, vendors are expanding their product lines by introducing new patio furniture through new ranges and collections. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global outdoor furniture market Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The innovation in product design, along with the portfolio expansion, is driving the global outdoor furniture market. The focus on outdoor decoration has increased considerably, with changing lifestyles across the world. Vendors are expanding their product lines by providing new patio furniture through new ranges and collections. They are offering furniture with a wide variety of designs, durability, and colors to attract customers. The availability of such products will further drive sales and fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture is a key trend in the market. Natural materials can withstand harsh weather conditions and have enhanced aesthetic appeal. Eco-friendly furnishing materials are better alternatives to forest wood, such as teak, rosewood, sal, and deodar. Manufacturers are offering a wide range of aesthetic furniture constructed using Moso bamboo, which is stronger and harder than most other types of wood, including oak. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The long replacement cycle is challenging the market growth. Branded and high-quality furniture does not require frequent replacements, unlike furniture made from cheap materials such as plastic. In addition, the price of outdoor furniture products is high and they are considered a one-time investment by many customers. The average life of outdoor furniture products is 7 years to 9 years. Major manufacturers offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase product life spans. These factors discourage the repeat purchase of furniture. Thus, the long replacement cycle of furniture is hampering the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this outdoor furniture market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor furniture market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor furniture market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the outdoor furniture market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The outdoor furniture market in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,434.3 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), and end-user (residential and commercial).

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market size is expected to increase by USD 913.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. This report extensively covers the outdoor kitchen cabinets market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Outdoor Furniture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5,207.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.5

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ellements, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Higold Group Co Ltd, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd, Lowes Co. Inc., Metro Plus Lifestyle, Patio Furniture Industries, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, Williams Sonoma Inc., Forever Patio, MillerKnoll Inc., and Lloyd Flanders Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Outdoor funiture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 Ashcomm LLC

  • 13.4 Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd

  • 13.5 Brown Jordan Co.

  • 13.6 Century Furniture LLC

  • 13.7 Ellements

  • 13.8 Forever Patio

  • 13.9 Gloster Furniture GmbH

  • 13.10 Haworth Inc.

  • 13.11 Higold Group Co Ltd

  • 13.12 Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

  • 13.13 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • 13.14 MillerKnoll Inc.

  • 13.15 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 13.16 TUUCI LLC

  • 13.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-furniture-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-207-76-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301714473.html

SOURCE Technavio

