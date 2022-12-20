Outdoor furniture market size in the US to grow by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the outdoor furniture market in the US as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. The global outdoor furniture market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027

Global outdoor furniture market in the US - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global outdoor furniture market in the US – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global outdoor furniture market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer outdoor furniture in us in the market are Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group and others.

The global outdoor furniture market in the US is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, the growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion.

Vendor offerings -

Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd: The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor settings, bar settings, and outdoor lounge seating.

Brown Jordan Co.: The company offers outdoor furniture such as loveseats, arm chairs, daybeds, and fire tables.

Century Furniture LLC: The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining chairs, dining tables, sofas, and sectionals.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining armchair, dining tables, side chairs, hill sofas, coffee chair

Forever Patio: The company offers outdoor furniture such as deep seating, sectional seating, dining tables, and dining chairs.

Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

LaZBoy Inc.

Lebello USA

Global outdoor furniture market in the US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online), products (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), and end-user (residential and commercial).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The market is expanding due to the rising appeal of specialty furniture retailers. Manufacturers and distributors can plan their resources for brand creation, promotions, and IT support as the vendors in the market are running their own retail stores. The vendors generate most of their revenue from retail stores. The above factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Global outdoor furniture market in the US – Market dynamics



Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving the US outdoor furniture market growth is the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces. The increase in the number of bars and restaurants with outdoor seating has influenced the demand for patio heaters. Commercial customers like patio heaters that run on natural gas and propane. The volume sales of patio heaters are driven by the expanding number of pubs and restaurants. Patio heaters are becoming more and more popular among end customers in the residential market due to increased product awareness.

Key Trends - Increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture is the major trend influencing the US outdoor furniture market growth. To protect the environment, many people are choosing eco-friendly furniture. As alternatives to forest wood, there are several eco-friendly construction materials available, including teak, rosewood, sal, and deodar. Concerns about the environment, the harm caused by deforestation, and the airborne effects of toxic coatings have encouraged furniture makers to adopt green technologies. Natural materials are increasingly used for outdoor furniture since they can survive extreme weather and have a more attractive aesthetic. Additionally, suppliers are using renewable resources to produce furniture, particularly outdoor furniture. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The long replacement cycle is one of the key challenges hindering the US outdoor furniture market growth. Furniture made of expensive materials like plastic has a shorter replacement cycle than the furniture of superior quality made of wood. The market's expansion would be hindered by the high initial cost and long replacement cycle of outdoor furniture products. The furniture items, including outdoor furniture, are built to last and they do not require frequent replacement. This obstacle prevents the market from expanding.

What are the key data covered in this outdoor furniture market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor furniture market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US vendors

Outdoor Furniture Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1434.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.48 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

