Outdoor furniture market size in the US to grow by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the outdoor furniture market in the US as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. The global outdoor furniture market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027

Global outdoor furniture market in the US - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global outdoor furniture market in the US – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global outdoor furniture market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer outdoor furniture in us in the market are Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group and others.
The global outdoor furniture market in the US is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, the growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion.

Vendor offerings -

  • Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd: The company offers outdoor furniture such as outdoor settings, bar settings, and outdoor lounge seating.

  • Brown Jordan Co.: The company offers outdoor furniture such as loveseats, arm chairs, daybeds, and fire tables.

  • Century Furniture LLC: The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining chairs, dining tables, sofas, and sectionals.

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: The company offers outdoor furniture such as dining armchair, dining tables, side chairs, hill sofas, coffee chair

  • Forever Patio: The company offers outdoor furniture such as deep seating, sectional seating, dining tables, and dining chairs.

  • Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

  • Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • LaZBoy Inc.

  • Lebello USA

Global outdoor furniture market in the US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online), products (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), and end-user (residential and commercial).

  • The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The market is expanding due to the rising appeal of specialty furniture retailers. Manufacturers and distributors can plan their resources for brand creation, promotions, and IT support as the vendors in the market are running their own retail stores. The vendors generate most of their revenue from retail stores. The above factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Global outdoor furniture market in the US Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving the US outdoor furniture market growth is the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces. The increase in the number of bars and restaurants with outdoor seating has influenced the demand for patio heaters. Commercial customers like patio heaters that run on natural gas and propane. The volume sales of patio heaters are driven by the expanding number of pubs and restaurants. Patio heaters are becoming more and more popular among end customers in the residential market due to increased product awareness.

Key Trends - Increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture is the major trend influencing the US outdoor furniture market growth. To protect the environment, many people are choosing eco-friendly furniture. As alternatives to forest wood, there are several eco-friendly construction materials available, including teak, rosewood, sal, and deodar. Concerns about the environment, the harm caused by deforestation, and the airborne effects of toxic coatings have encouraged furniture makers to adopt green technologies. Natural materials are increasingly used for outdoor furniture since they can survive extreme weather and have a more attractive aesthetic. Additionally, suppliers are using renewable resources to produce furniture, particularly outdoor furniture. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The long replacement cycle is one of the key challenges hindering the US outdoor furniture market growth. Furniture made of expensive materials like plastic has a shorter replacement cycle than the furniture of superior quality made of wood. The market's expansion would be hindered by the high initial cost and long replacement cycle of outdoor furniture products. The furniture items, including outdoor furniture, are built to last and they do not require frequent replacement. This obstacle prevents the market from expanding.

What are the key data covered in this outdoor furniture market in the US report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the outdoor furniture market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the US vendors

Related Reports:

Outdoor Furniture Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The outdoor furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,207.76 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Luxury Furniture Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The luxury furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,215.63 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online),  and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Outdoor Furniture Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

135

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1434.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.48

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Outdoor furniture market in US 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 8.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agio International Co.

  • 12.4 Ashcomm LLC

  • 12.5 Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd

  • 12.6 Brown Jordan Co.

  • 12.7 Century Furniture LLC

  • 12.8 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

  • 12.9 Forever Patio

  • 12.10 Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

  • 12.11 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • 12.12 Lloyd Flanders Inc

  • 12.13 Lowes Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 MillerKnoll Inc.

  • 12.15 Penney OpCo LLC

  • 12.16 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 12.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-furniture-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-1-434-3-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706204.html

SOURCE Technavio

