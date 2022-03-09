U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Size [2022-2028] | is Anticipated to Touch 49250 Million at a CAGR of 5.8% | Industry Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Demand, Revenue, Key Players | Market Status and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·7 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

The global Outdoor Gear & Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 75330 million by 2028, from US$ 49250 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2028.

Pune, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market research report [2022-2028] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue and consumption growth of the global Outdoor Gear & Equipment market. This report focuses on Outdoor Gear & Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Outdoor Gear & Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge on the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and to make better decisions in the coming years.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Outdoor Gear & Equipment market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Outdoor Gear & Equipment Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Report are:

  • ARCTERYX

  • JACK WOLFSKIN

  • MobiGarden

  • Beijing Toread Outdoor Products

  • Columbia

  • Marmot

  • THE NORTH FACE

  • NORTHLAND

  • BlackYak

  • Lafuma

  • Black Diamond

  • ARCTOS

  • Ozark

  • Highrock

  • Camel

  • Nextorch

  • Fire Maple

  • KingCamp

  • MBC

  • Snowwolf

  • Mammut

  • Schoffel

  • Vaude

  • Fenix Outdoor

Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Outdoor Gear & Equipment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Outdoor Gear & Equipment market.

Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Apparel

  • Footwear

  • Backpacks

  • Tents and Sleeping Bags

  • Climbing Equipment

  • Accessories

By Application:

  • Game

  • Sport Activity

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Outdoor Gear & Equipment report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Gear & Equipment market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the Outdoor Gear & Equipment industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the Outdoor Gear & Equipment market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies on the Outdoor Gear & Equipment market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Outdoor Gear & Equipment market?

Detailed TOC of Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Report 2022

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Apparel
1.2.3 Footwear
1.2.4 Backpacks
1.2.5 Tents and Sleeping Bags
1.2.6 Climbing Equipment
1.2.7 Accessories
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Game
1.3.3 Sport Activity
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Industry Trends
2.3.2 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

5 Outdoor Gear & Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

