Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 687.37 million from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increasing Awareness of Diabetes & Obesity | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Gym Equipment Market by Application (Public outdoor establishments and Private outdoor establishments) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for outdoor gym equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant rise in the number of outdoor gyms and training areas in public outdoor establishments will facilitate the outdoor gym equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor Gym Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor Gym Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the outdoor gym equipment market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 687.37 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the global outdoor gym equipment market growth is the increasing awareness of diabetes and obesity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million US adults between 2015 and 2016. Of this, 35.7% of young adults aged between 20 and 39 years, 42.8% of middle-aged adults aged between 40 and 59 years, and 41.0% of older adults aged 60 and above were obese. According to CDC, about 9.4% of the consumers in the US had diabetes in 2015. More than one million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed among adults aged between 18 and 79 in 2015. In addition, 73.5 million people in the US had high cholesterol in 2015. Thus, organizations like CDC have been spreading awareness of health conditions such as diabetes. These initiatives are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global outdoor gym equipment market growth is the lack of expert training personnel. The demand for technologically advanced fitness trainers has increased. This is due to an offshoot of the rise in the number of gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs on a global level and the availability of various advanced fitness equipment coupled with rising disposable income. However, the lack of trainers and low awareness of the exercise and gym equipment, especially in developing economies, inhibit many consumers from availing themselves of outdoor gym facilities. The lack of knowledge of using the equipment also results in serious accidents and can lead to muscle disruption, back disc movement, or severe body pain. Thus, the lack of expert training personnel will be curtailing the growth of the global outdoor gym equipment market in the forecast years.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis :

The outdoor gym equipment market report is segmented by Application (Public outdoor establishments and Private outdoor establishments) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The outdoor gym equipment market share growth by the public outdoor establishment's segment will be significant during the forecast period. The spread of health awareness by the governments of both developed and developing countries will boost the market for public outdoor establishments in the coming years.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The outdoor gym equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The bike and ride-on market share for babies and children is expected to increase by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%. Download a sample now!

  • The swimming gear market share is expected to increase by USD 10.238 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. Download a sample now!

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 687.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.45

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Belson Outdoors LLC, Broxap Ltd., Caloo Ltd., Forpark Australia, Fresh Air Fitness, Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc., Jupiter Play and Leisure Ltd., Khalsa Gymnastic Works, KOMPAN A/S, MoveStrong, PlayCore Wisconsin Inc., Proludic SAS, Xccent Fitness, The Great Outdoor Gym Co., and Wicksteed Leisure Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Public outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Private outdoor establishments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Belson Outdoors LLC

  • 10.4 Caloo Ltd.

  • 10.5 Forpark Australia

  • 10.6 Fresh Air Fitness

  • 10.7 Greenfields Outdoor Fitness Inc.

  • 10.8 PlayCore Wisconsin Inc.

  • 10.9 Proludic SAS

  • 10.10 The Great Outdoor Gym Co.

  • 10.11 Wicksteed Leisure Ltd.

  • 10.12 Xccent Fitness

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-gym-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-687-37-million-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-increasing-awareness-of-diabetes--obesity--technavio-301535522.html

SOURCE Technavio

