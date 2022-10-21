Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Size to Record USD 913.09 Mn Growth, Growing Influence of Different Retailing Channels - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor kitchen cabinets market is forecasted to grow by USD 913.09 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market 2022-2026

Key points covered in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape. Download FREE PDF Report Sample

The market is primarily driven by the growing influence of different retailing channels. The popularity of online and offline retailing channels is rising globally. Offline retailers include organized retailers such as manufacturer-branded stores, traditional stores, rental stores, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and designer stores. The number of organized retailers has increased globally. Moreover, e-commerce-based shopping and online retailing have increased with rapid internet penetration. Many major players have launched furniture-specialist online stores or e-commerce-based outlets. Some of the players are also focusing on selling products through other channels such as mobile apps. Thus, the growing influence of different retailing channels will support market growth during the forecast period.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

Some of the key players in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market include AGA Rangemaster Ltd., Brown Jordan International Inc., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Lynx Grills Inc., Naturekast Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Grillinetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Werever Products Inc., and NewAge Products Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Story continues

Brown Jordan International Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinet products such as base cabinets and grill cabinets.

Bull Outdoor Products Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as appliance cabinets and base cabinets.

Coyote Outdoor Living Inc. - The company offers outdoor kitchen cabinets such as BBQ outdoor kitchen and Grill.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

The residential segment will generate maximum revenue in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market and is the leading end-user segment. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in home remodeling projects globally and an increase in spending on outdoor living spaces and products such as kitchen cabinets.

North America is expected to dominate the outdoor kitchen cabinets market with a 37% share during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing influence of different retailing channels are driving the growth of the regional market. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the outdoor kitchen cabinets market in North America.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the outdoor kitchen cabinets market. Request FREE Sample Now

Technavio has categorizes the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent market, the global home furnishings market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of home textiles, furniture, floor coverings, and decorative products.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of global, regional, and local players. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Product innovation is expected to be a key trend in the market. Vendors compete on various factors, including quality, price, innovation, brand, and variety.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Outdoor Furniture Market in US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: This report extensively covers the outdoor furniture market in the US segmentation by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products) and end-user (residential and commercial). The outdoor furniture market share in the US growth by the outdoor furniture and accessories will be significant during the forecast period.

Modular Kitchen Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: This report extensively covers modular kitchen market segmentation by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) and product (floor cabinets, wall cabinets, and tall storage). 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The market share growth by the floor cabinets segment will be significant.

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 913.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGA Rangemaster Ltd., Brown Jordan International Inc., Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Coyote Outdoor Living Inc., Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Ideal Cabinetry LLC, JW Outdoor Cabinets, Lynx Grills Inc., Naturekast Products Inc., Premier Custom Built Inc., Schrapper Fine Cabinetry Inc., Stoll Industries Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TuClad Outdoor Kitchens, Ultimate Outdoor Cabinets, American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Grillinetics Outdoor Cabinetry, Werever Products Inc., and NewAge Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Outdoor Cabinets LLC

10.4 Brown Jordan International Inc.

10.5 Bull Outdoor Products Inc.

10.6 Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens

10.7 Grillinetics Outdoor Cabinetry

10.8 Naturekast Products Inc.

10.9 NewAge Products Inc.

10.10 Premier Custom Built Inc.

10.11 Trex Co. Inc.

10.12 Werever Products Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-kitchen-cabinets-market-size-to-record-usd-913-09-mn-growth-growing-influence-of-different-retailing-channels---technavio-301654784.html

SOURCE Technavio