Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Growing Demand for LED Lighting for Different Applications Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The outdoor landscape lighting market is estimated to grow by USD 664.88 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for outdoor landscape lighting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising disposable incomes, an increasing number of dual-income households, growing product awareness, and increasing availability of a comprehensive range of product offerings will facilitate the outdoor landscape lighting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market by End-user, Application, Light Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more highlights on the regional segment - Grab a FREE Sample now!

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

  •  The key factor driving growth in the outdoor landscape lighting market is the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications. 

  • The commercial viability of LEDs has accelerated their use for different applications, including the ATG and underwater segments. They are increasingly deployed in retail, hospitality, architecture, as well as other commercial and residential applications.

  • This is increasing the adoption of LED lighting worldwide. The continuous decrease in the average selling price (ASP) of LED is expected to positively affect its penetration and market size considerably in both the residential and commercial sectors during the forecast period. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global outdoor landscape lighting market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

  • The poor performance of LED lighting at high temperatures will be a major challenge for the outdoor landscape lighting market during the forecast period.

  • The performance of LED chips and their related products is inversely proportional to temperature. The higher the temperature, the lower the LED performance. Since LED lights work on electricity and electricity generates heat, the constant current results in the light output of an LED varying as a function of its junction temperature. At the high junction, the temperature heats the semiconducting element, resulting in causing the light output to decrease at a faster rate over the long term.

  • High temperatures do not affect the functioning of traditional lighting due to their warm beams. However, LEDs perform better in a relatively cooler environment as they have a cool beam due to the absence of infrared radiation. This factor, along with LED lighting's high cost, is expected to pose a threat to the overall growth of the global outdoor landscape lighting market.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market - Company Profiles

The outdoor landscape lighting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing innovations in technology and expansion of product offerings to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, CAST Lighting LLC, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms Inc., LSI Industries Inc., Orbit Industries Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Ltd., Cree Inc., etc.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers outdoor landscape lighting products such as Evolve EACL, Evolve EALS, and Evolve EALP.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Request a FREE Sample Now! 

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market - Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into segments such as ATG and underwater.

  • BY End-user, the market is classified into segments such as Commercial and residential.

  • By Light source, the market is classified into segments such as Traditional and LED.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report!

The competitive scenario provided in the Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports -

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 664.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, CAST Lighting LLC, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms Inc., LSI Industries Inc., Orbit Industries Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Ltd., and Cree Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Electrical appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Power cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Electronic wire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Building cable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Belden Inc.

  • 11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 11.5 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • 11.6 Corning Inc.

  • 11.7 Encore Wire Corp.

  • 11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.9 Nexans SA

  • 11.10 Prysmian Spa

  • 11.11 Southwire Co. LLC

  • 11.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

