'Outdoor living at its best': Waterfront Green home with pool, pavilion sells for $1.3M

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Green as the top seller for week of Jan. 22, 2024, with a price of $1,365,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

261 Luzon Cir, Green, $1,365,000

4752 Rooney Ave, New Franklin, $865,000

3133 Abrams Dr, Twinsburg, $575,000

According to Realtor.com, the Green home on Luzon Circle was built in 2003 on a .69-acre lot. At 6,250 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Starting with its many outdoor amenities, the ranch style home is located right on Mud Lake. The listing notes the home has 112 feet of lake frontage with a concrete seawall as well as water and electricity at the dock, plus boat and jet ski lifts.

The fenced in backyard is centered around the in-ground pool and metal-roofed pavilion with an outdoor kitchen, firepit, pond and upper deck, showcasing "outdoor living at its best."

The home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and water views from almost every window, the listing points out. The main floor is centered around the dining and great rooms, which has a gas fireplace and built ins. As seen in photos, the kitchen features refinished white cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and bar counter.

The primary suite, also on the main floor, has water views in the bedroom with a walk-in closet and a fully renovated en suite bathroom with a jetted tub and steam shower. Then there are two more bedrooms that share a jack-and-jill bathroom.

On the lower level there's a kitchen, rec room, theater, work out room plus two more spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

See photos of the waterfront property here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

690 Upson St, to Investments at Barnett LLC, $52,300

1237 & 1239 Roslyn Ave, to Kadiri Augustine, $204,000

46 Brighton Dr, to TMG Property Restoration LLC, $37,500

2377 Scotland Dr, to Myers Timothy P, $145,000

1595 Wiltshire Rd, to Dowling Aaris, $167,000

432 N Firestone Blvd, to Homehop Cleveland LLC, $204,000

568 Stanton Ave, to Asap Investment Group LLC, $36,000

1326 Nome Ave, to Gurung Rajesh, $60,000

1059 Whittier Ave, to Hachat Tyler, $85,000

964 Emory Ave, to Adhikari Gyan P, $185,000

2442 E Market St, to Smart Real Estate Group LLC, $100,000

245 & 247 Oakdale Ave, to Krakoff Sheila Ann, $158,000

1102 Sutherland Ave, to R & M Property Enterprise LLC, $115,000

1352 Village Dr, to Chu Winston, $270,000

188 East Park Blvd, to TH Property Owner 1 LLC, $145,000

843 Clay Dr, to Greater Metropolitan Title, $23,850

1340 Alphada Ave, to Kharel Lila, $105,000

420 East Park Blvd, to St Clair Lonnie R, $50,000

24 S Balch St, to Qilin Group LLC, $25,000

117 Pfeiffer Ave, to Utz Zachary, $85,000

1401 Neptune Ave, to Awa Khan Elvis, $147,000

131 Paris Ave, to Shoreline Investment Group LLC, $27,800

264 Lloyd St, to Allen Benjamin III, $500

963 Clifford Ave, to Parker Justin A, $86,645

1339 Crestview Ave, to Thomsen David, $70,000

1618 Hampton Rd, to Sylvester Elizabeth, $99,900

796 Indian Trail, to Harrison Alexander, $100,000

196 Aqueduct St, to Starkey Stephanie, $147,500

864 Forrest Dr, to Johnson Myles S, $73,000

711 Thoreau Ave, to Fofana Ibrahima, $166,000

1344 Kentucky Ave, to Hamid Wahida, $78,500

2178 Lynn Dr, to Uribe Brandon Stanley, $203,000

104 Clinton Ave, to Green Mark Christopher, $135,000

1875 SW 9th St, to Ruttig Kenneth D Jr, $34,500

1233 & 1235 Roslyn Ave, to Kadiri Augustine, $204,000

1463 Redwood Ave, to Quiroz Lela, $72,788

55 & 57 Leila St, to Lhgoh Properties LLC, $80,000

1575 Overlook Dr, to Amg Property Holdings LLC, $34,500

815 Saxon Ave, to Syed Adam, $105,786

1158 Greenwood Ave, to Ledley Chad, $42,000

1012 Moeller Ave, to Redbrick Real Estate LLC, $25,000

2506 Benton St, to Berrow Tiffany, $275,000

719 Rainbow Dr, to Wilson Erica D, $44,350

466 Adkins Ave, to Csi Group Holdings LLC, $102,000

925 Jason Ave, to Falokun Ayodeji O, $37,000

949 Harrison Ave, to the Equity Jar LLC, $78,500

1012 Winton Ave, to Saw Homes LLC, $7,000

902 Russell Ave, to Packard Matthew, $139,000

960 Amelia Ave, to Sember Vanessa Mae Judy, $12,500

1151 Frederick Blvd, to Matejin Zoran, $4,500

617 Meredith Ln, to Skall Chase, $129,000

1371 Sorin Ave, to Foxtail Holdings LLC, $103,000

1301 Wilbur Ave, to Lollini Giorgio, $117,000

1264 Sevilla Ave, to Lewis Erin, $114,000

2295 SW 11th St, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Propertye Owner 1, $82,500

627 Roscoe Ave, to Aad Real Estate LLC, $86,000

952 Snowfall Spur, to Mcintyre David, $71,000

321 Black St, to Power Moves LLC, $41,000

1516 Newton St, to Quality Rentals LLC, $60,000

Story continues

Barberton

242 25th St NW, to Foote James, $119,900

412 5th St NE, to Anderson Michael, $164,000

1240 Liberty Ave, to Blakeney Jason, $100,000

387 35th St SW, to Bennett Stephen, $166,000

163 E Cassell Ave, to Griffiths Ashton W, $150,000

104 9th St NW, to Allen B Properties LLC, $36,200

661 Lincoln Ave, to Guyot Morgan M, $133,000

Copley Township

2414 Goodenough Ave, to Robinson Timothy, $285,000

225 Brookrun Dr, to Panayiotou Christos, $466,500

903 Schocalog Rd, to Jenkins Daniel M, $125,000

425 S Hametown Rd, to Palesh Matthew, $406,200

Coventry Township

3279 Cope Ave, to Roberts Property Group LLC, $42,500

941 Proehl Dr, to Morisak Kelli, $85,500

345 Hyacinth Ave, to Miller Garrett, $149,900

3373 Cormany Dr, to Szymanski Hannah Mardelle, $174,000

3076 N Turkeyfoot Rd, to Wallbrown Van, $159,897

3373 Cormany Rd, to Szymanski Hannah Mardelle, $174,000

3310 Ethan Allen Rd, to Gotto Andrew J, $150,000

Cuyahoga Falls

1956 Victoria St, to Garvey Nicole Lynne, $172,000

2365 16th St, to Boozer Tyler, $234,000

1648 10th St, to Gray Heidi J, $164,900

1812 Schiller Ave, to Ballinger Alexa, $225,000

900 Portage Trl, to Capstone 72 Properties LLC, $167,500

2843 W Bailey Rd, to Drummond Adam, $182,500

1636 25th St, to Blatchford Connor, $225,000

730 Tallmadge Rd, to Colon Luis Sr, $127,000

43 Norton Heights, to Alexis Twichell Consulting LLC, $249,900

Fairlawn

2969 Chamberlain Rd, to Kenyon Hannah, $282,500

Green

3816 Troon Dr, to Bako Justin A, $210,000

261 Luzon Cir, to Farah Constantin F, $1,365,000

4420 Castlegate Blvd, to Hoysock Mitchell Taylor, $465,000

3431 Bushwillow Dr, to Digiambattista Daniel Christopher, $294,000

4010 Walnut Wood Way, to Pabon Rachel, $337,508

1638 Sawgrass Dr, to Sexton Brandon E, $355,000

27 Forest Cove Dr, to Sager Donald Matthew, $215,000

88 Samoa Dr, to Anderson Ronald L, $190,000

Hudson

1444 Carriage Hill Dr, to Mcdade Matthew, $295,000

2524 Blue Heron Dr, to Mcparland Morgan Dawn, $490,000

118 Clairhaven Rd, to Holloway Mark, $446,500

7562 Red Fox Trl, to Dawes Thomas J, $415,000

Lakemore Village

1386 Seneca Ave, to Clark Kimberly, $275,000

2921 Sanitarium Rd, to Stillion William, $280,000

1041 Sandstone Ave, to Wells Anjalique C, $332,545

1041 Hidden Lake Blvd, to Mishra Manisha, $313,005

Macedonia

1521 Newport Dr, to Humpal Alyzza, $350,000

8931 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000

806 Stonington Ct, to Soodan Rajneet, $299,000

8915 Spruce Hill Dr, to Colarik Thomas J, $459,720

New Franklin

4752 Rooney Ave, to Shrier Shirley L, $865,000

793 Fairwood Rd, to Matthews Duane C, $344,000

Northfield Center Township

7389 Foghorn Ln, to Hunt Terrell, $395,000

Northfield Village

170 Magnolia Ave, to Defrench Connie S, $180,000

Norton

3648 Clubview Dr, to Keller Robin S, $313,935

3770 Morrill Dr, to NVR Inc, $51,511

2989 Fair Oaks Dr, to Sands Margie S Trustee, $219,025

3731 Kirkham Dr, to Douglas Quinton N, $328,135

2525 Reimer Rd Ext, to Kozie John, $340,000

3767 Morrill Dr, to NVR Inc, $51,511

Reminderville

3733 East Blvd, to Clark Joshua, $405,000

3874 Nautilus Trl, to Enger Mansfield Properties LLC, $120,000

Sagamore Hills Township

972 Canyon View Rd, to Smith James, $215,000

470 Butterfield Cir, to Pawling Michelle V, $495,000

Silver Lake Village

3056 S Oakhill Rd, to Baughman Dennis K, $295,000

Springfield Township

1215 Marsh Fern Ave, to Prosser Melanie J, $335,000

301 Karson Dr, to Dunn Michael Blake, $271,000

1840 Edwards Dr, to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $150,100

2577 Pine Lake Trl, to Nichols Anthony Christopher, $460,000

1603 Ambre Dr, to Created to Enjoy LLC, $40,000

522 Edith Ave, to Brown Alec M, $129,000

472 Columbine Ave, to King Lacy, $164,900

Stow

5085 Heather Ann Cir, to Kozlowski Daniel, $299,000

2330 Echo Valley Dr, to Bradford Courtney A, $156,000

2503 & 2507 Maplehurst Dr, to KJSJ Properties LLC, $230,000

4814 Darrow Rd, to Hannan Nicole Anna, $104,500

3900 Vira Rd, to Hodgson Roy Thomas Jr, $239,900

3482 Edgewood Dr, to Bergquist Gary Charles Jr, $298,700

Tallmadge

1015 Sunset View Blvd, to Finer Home Improvements LLC, $135,000

60 Parker Ln, to Reeves Zachary P, $15,000

28 S Munroe Rd, to Collazo Mia Isaac, $191,950

44 Eastpointe Dr, to Abramovic Nenad, $230,000

Twinsburg

3133 Abrams Dr, to Patel Keval, $575,000

1570 Iris Glen Dr, to LGC Properties Ltd, $200,000

Twinsburg Township

2017 Buchtel St, to Hollinger David I, $265,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Aurora

790 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Nagra Gurwinder Singh & Harwinder Singh (J&S), $616,715

565 Robinhood, LGC Properties Ltd to Miller Tyler & Breanna (J&S), $298,000

Diamond

3995 St Rt 225, Allen Seth to Rohrbaugh Austin & Morgan Riley (J&S), $200,000

Hiram

11082 Vaughn Rd, Tokos Joseph M to Scheffer Anthony Clarence & Jennifer M Fronck (J&S), $290,000

Hudson

4671 Newcomer Rd, Patel Kirit S & Mitesh Pooja Desai to Vickers Kimberly D, $432,000

Kent

504 Fairchild, Ansboury Kelly to Dougherty Garry & Linda (J&S), $213,000

450 Cherry, Rent A Home Inc to 450 Cherry LLC, $109,500

173 Chestnut N, Marksz-Wright Diane to Ellis Richard Hardy Jr, $285,000

parcel 12-069-10-00-002-000 Diagonal, Krause Thomas A to Sessions Brian W & Marilyn L & S R Boles Ltd, $19,900

parcel 12-069-10-00-003-001 Westview, Krause Thomas A to Sessions Brian W & Marilyn L & S R Boles Ltd, $19,900

Lorain

6544 Schoolview, Capstone 72 Properties LLC to Cde Property LLC, $205,000

Mantua

10918 Ambler Ln, Kichka Shaun to Lougen Daniel & Adriana (J&S), $250,400

9947 St Rt 700, Collins Jennifer to Shusky Cheyl L, $285,000

Mogadore

1350 Randolph, Wise Joseph Jr & Katelyn R (J&S) to Radcliffe Jason, $178,000

1458 Schroeder, Klauka Richard M & Lou Anne (J&S) to Wise Joseph B Jr & Katleyn R (J&S), $185,000

Northfield

9840 Carters Ford, Vincenzo Crosie P (Successor Trustee) to Parker Timothy Michael & Dori Lynn Mccain (J&S), $80,000

Ravenna

1039 Mechanic, Bruce Robert II & David & Roseanna Bruce-Walters to Brentlinger Matthew Wayne, $113,000

4440 Lovers Ln, Murphy Vernetta R to Buck Colleen M, $130,000

6321 Wall, Gonzales Stephanie & Stephanie Michelle to Stacko Michael A, $195,000

8099 St Rt 44, Portage County Board of Commissioners @2 to Portage County Board of Commissioners, $0

Rootstown

8646 Yale, Fumich Rebecca L & Ronald A (J&S) to HRH Real Properties LLC, $349,900

Streetsboro

1448 Jude Ave, Valetta Linda L to Milakovich James Alan & Deborah (J&S), $285,000

10021 Delemonte, Ee Homes LLC to Young William L Jr, $260,000

9382 Dorothy, Mcclure John G & Polly P (Trustees) to Scarbrough Gary G, $180,000

9958 Beverly Ln, Fenstermaker David G to Opendoor Property Trust I, $155,800

West Farmington

parcel 25-032-00-00-015-000 Bloom, Leslein Mark R & Lorena A Hostetler (J&S) to Benton Ray D, $50,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Admonius Marlene A from Sloat Brenden, 1001 Noble St, $2,500.

Hobbs Carolyn R Ttee from Moser Susan M, 499 W High St, $58,000.

PCF Properties Ltd from George Pamela & Jade, 1508 S Linden Ave, $60,000.

Spumante Properties LLC from Vancamp Sandra K, 641 S Mckinley Ave, $11,000.

The Young Womens Christian Association from J and R Custom Properties LLC, 721 Union Ave S, $270,000.

Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Vanyo Michael, 511 W Ely St, $18,000.

Williams Matthew D from Top Notch Re Development LLC, 2206 S Linden Ave, $135,000.

Bethlehem Township

Bajornas Joe from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100885 Safari Trl, $4,900.

Bertram John from Brewer Dona & John, parcel 1201125 Bender St NE, $70,000.

Timberlake Richard P from Merry Mary K Aka Kathryn, 6355 Shepler Church Rd SW, $230,000.

Timberlake Richard P from Merry Mary K Aka Kathryn, parcel 1000492 Shepler Church Ave SW, $230,000.

Canal Fulton

Byall Lillian from Koenig Donald E, 347 High St NE, $89,600.

Gariepy Steven P Ttee from Ryan David L, 843 Cartier Dr, $252,000.

Canton

Ace Estate LLC from WL Real Estate LLC, 2313 7th St NW, $89,900.

Ackerman Walter A III from Canton for All People Acquistion and, 1201 9th St NW, $120,000.

Althouse Chelsea from Studer Amy J, 629 23rd St NW, $149,900.

Bekisoglu Mert from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 103, $63,000.

Burghy Jeffrey from Facl Holdings LLC, 1434 4th St NE, $24,000.

Canselli LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 101, $63,000.

Ceylan Mahmut Taner from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 001, $70,500.

Changet Nick III & Anita from Croxton Beau J Trustee / Carroll Brady I, 410 47th St NW, $376,750.

Ciftci Ibrahim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

Ciftci Ibrahim from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 003, $70,500.

Defne Derin Aden LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 104, $77,500.

Dicle Kaan from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1319 Walnut Ave NE Condo 35, $62,500.

Doruk LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 204, $70,500.

Duzgunses Kamuran Ozlem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

Evanko Evan from Pierce Nicholas James, 1539 Norwood PL NW, $117,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Roberts Dennis J, 2405 Harmont Ave NE, $20,000.

Fernandez Reyes E & Shannon A from Postlewaite Jeffrey D & Sherry R, 4525 Leawood Dr NE, $399,900.

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Seckler Dale R, 4800 Beverly Ave NE, $175,000.

Goshorn Seth Gabriel & Holly from CJ Convenience Inc, 1227 Logan Ave NW, $114,286.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R & Ellen K, 1249 Linwood Ave SW, $75,000.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R & Ellen K, 1512 5th St NE, $60,000.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R & Ellen K, 1610 Struble Ave NE, $76,000.

Hathaway Holdings LLC from Yoder Steven R, 1527 Harrison Ave SW, $52,000.

Hershberger Roman Douglas & Lindsey from Hawk Jack, 217 16th St NW, $180,000.

Hoffman Krista N from Mucci Denise M, 2230 University Ave NW, $262,000.

Hribar Deborah A & John J from Heath Taryn L Trustee / Julia M Stambaug, 704 Crestdale St NE, $255,000.

Jiang Dian Ping from Brown Jordan & Harrison Kaylyn, 1242 Rockwood Ave SW, $147,000.

Kanam John M from Carr Dawn R, 1117 Arlington Ave SW, $24,091.

Kanam John M from Powell Virgil L, 2227 Morris Ave NE, $49,501.

Kell Michael T from Kanam John M, 1620 Wooster Ave NE, $25,000.

Kell Michael T from Miller Melvin III & Pahlau Susan M &, 1322 Worley Ave NW, $7,000.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from Grubish Larry M & Bernhardt Samantha, 1137 13th St NW, $44,000.

Lovchin Igor from Shadle Gregory P Trustee, 1527 Ridge Rd NW, $115,000.

Oseest Investments LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 002, $70,500.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from Mincy Latasha, 717 Lawrence Rd NE, $9,500.

Perez Ortiz Anibal M from Garner Eunice & Foster, 2302 3rd St NE, $92,500.

Price Jennifer Lynn from Mitchell Samantha, 3753 Arnold Ave NW, $135,000.

Rocket Mortgage LLC from Alexander Pamela, 2016 Spring Ave NE, $65,569.

Saguaro Holdings LLC from Mahoning Road Triangle Properties LLC, 2309 Mahoning Rd NE, $300,000.

Sahin Ozlem from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1906 6th St NE Condo 102, $77,500.

Smith Aaran Ann from Powell Eric C, 1405 40th St NW, $175,000.

Smith Aaran Ann from Powell Eric C, parcel 300260 Vernon Ave NW, $175,000.

Storsin Kyle K from Garcia Shirley J, 2421 Gibbs Ave NE, $165,000.

Sunday Properties Ohio LLC from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 1209 15th St NW, $83,500.

Turker Hasan Hayati from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 203, $70,500.

Ward Paul & Debra from Daye Michael & Samantha, 3607 33rd St NE, $140,000.

Whitaker Trisha J from Mathews James, 1826 Vine Ave SW, $77,700.

Yesil Hamdiye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

Yesil Hamdiye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1900 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

Canton Township

Fabynick Gary L & Reese Jennifer A from Freday Richard D Jr Susan K, 3104 Oyer St SE, $300,000.

Griffith Michael from US Bank Trust National Association, 4617 Cleveland Ave S, $80,000.

Popo LLC from Bowling Douglas & Ida, 2627 Waynesburg Dr SE, $98,000.

Twin Hill Properties LLC from Pristine Real Estate LLC, 4009 9th St NW, $116,000.

Jackson Township

5GS Properties LLC from 5GS Properties LLC, parcel 10018049 Frank Ave NW, $65,000.

5GS Properties LLC from Potsdamer Platz LLC, parcel 10018040 Applegrove St NW, $175,000.

5GS Properties LLC from St George Serbian Orthodox Church of Sta, parcel 10018048 Applegrove St NW, $65,000.

Cain David L Ttee from Jo E. Wheeler & Michael A. Wheeler Ttes, parcel 1600669 Blakemore Trl NW, $1,300,000.

Cain David L Ttee from Wheeler Jo E & Michael A Ttes, 4943 Blakemore Trl NW, $1,300,000.

Edmunds Edwin P & Elizabeth A from Roossien Joyce A Ttee, 9185 Hunters Chase St NW, $473,000.

Graham Ryan & Lynette Lee from K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC, 7008 Heritage Park Ave NW, $474,990.

Hamric Mark D Ttee from Gamboa Alfredo & Olga, 6340 Kilkenny Cir NW, $475,000.

Hill Julia & Devin from Miller Patricia A, 2030 Glenmont Dr NW, $400,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8912 Camden Rd NW, $76,000.

Klenotic Marc R & Eve from Todaro Christopher P and Nicole M, 3878 Telford Dr NW, $660,000.

Magg Family Holdings LLC from Ormsbee Kyle, 4525 Everhard Rd NW, $2,100,000.

Magg Family Holdings LLC from Ormsbee Kyle, 4551 Everhard Rd NW, $2,100,000.

Marte Christian from Ruth Ericah A, 310 Stuart St NW, $232,500.

Meek Tyler James & Woodward Caitlin Grac from Meek Carri A & James B, 8242 Stuhldreher St NW, $231,500.

Milhoan David W from Boord Robbi F, 7489 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $215,000.

North Canton Properties I LLC from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc, 7801 Freedom Ave NW, $1,000,000.

North Canton Properties II LLC from Envision Pharmaceutical Services Inc, 7835 Freedom Ave NW, $2,600,000.

Orr Brian David & Augusstda R from Murphy Ryan A & Marella A, 5339 St Andrews St NW, $312,000.

Potsdamer Platz LLC from Potsdamer Platz LLC, 4832 Applegrove St NW, $1,000.

Rembrandt Homes Inc from Edk Enterprises Ltd, 6759 Whipple Ave NW, $700,000.

Sing Chelsey from Barnett Christopherg & Shannon R, 9816 Agate St NW, $360,000.

Wheeler Jo E & Michael A Ttees from Fisher Jeffrey A & Heather L Trustees, 5252 Peninsula Dr NW, $1,400,000.

Wood Griffin N & Rachel C from Hannay Ray J & Diana L, 5304 Sibila Rd NW, $320,000.

Lake Township

Carlson Thomas E & Melissa A from Hill Christina, 8494 E Wadora Cir NW, $220,000.

Cirelli Enterprises & Property Company from Milano Dawn M, 510 Prospect Ave S, $120,000.

Crimson Grove Properties LLC from Mcmullin Calvin D, 329 Belle Ave SW, $200,000.

Davis Larry D & June M Trustees from Sing Chelsey A, 3506 Dotwood St NW, $222,400.

Knauer Jason & Candice from Brookover James R, 13600 Marlene Ave NW, $223,000.

Leisure Lake LLC from HBC FHK LLC, 224 E Maple St, $51,000.

Loeffler David A from Miller Leigh A Ttee, 3924 Aumanson St NW, $135,000.

Rembiesa Barbara from Kelly Bret M & Connie L, 11327 Wright Rd NW, $373,000.

Lawrence Township

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Brumfield Todd & Elizabeth A, 11391 Michelle Dr NW, $150,000.

Holmes Michael K from Clay Margaret Reed, 13185 Patterson St NW, $340,185.

Smith Cherie L from Bayne Barbara, 1 Michael Cir NW, $15,000.

Louisville

Canuto Gonzales Noe Elias & Hartong Ange from Dennis Janet S, 510 Sycamore Dr, $135,000.

Gallagher Kimberly R from Lawrence Karen L, 615 Taff Cir, $235,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3035 Mcintosh Dr, $132,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 374 Jonagold Dr NE, $132,000.

Lile Charles D & Phillips Reagan L from Roberts Jason S & Dawn M, 1292 Zwick Ave, $240,000.

Marlboro Township

Speck Jennifer Fay from Ross Brian L, 5561 Meadow Creek Cir NE, $300,000.

Massillon

171 Lincoln Way East LLC from Faith in Action of Western Stark County, 171 Lincoln Way E, $100,000.

Coats Louis E from Wachtel Richard R, 301 23rd St NW, $135,000.

Deibel Hannah M from Kraynick Stephanie, 162 26th St SE, $134,900.

Evanoff Alexander Ryan from Martinsen Alan, 885 Seneca St NE, $135,000.

Freday Susan K & Richard D Jr from Mcclure Elzabeth R & Mccain Raymond A, 1916 University Commons Dr SE, $255,000.

Fulton Donald S & Christine L from Fulton Donald K & Donna J, 507 E Lincoln Way Apt, $25,000.

Grimm Adrian from Shrigley Sandra, 924 Urban CT SW, $27,000.

Kelly Connie Lynn & Bret Marshall from Stroh Mary E, 1285 Kelly St SW, $395,000.

Marshall Stephanie Lynn from Wasik Karen M, 1720 Osage Ave SE, $42,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1868 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Principled Property Investors LLC from Mcclure Bobby, 1322 Woodland Ave SE, $62,150.

Nimishillen Township

Clay Rentals LLC from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 5021 Ford St NE, $68,000.

Cornell David J & Nicole from Crowder Deborah L, 4138 Victory Ave NE, $159,900.

North Canton

Hughley Renza Jr & Dawn Marie from Rozak John P & Briona K, 1532 Sperry LN SE, $493,000.

TH Property Owner I LLC from Fraga Andrew M, 511 Fairview St SE, $165,000.

Osnaburg Township

Double Willow LLC from Yoder Martin & Maryann Et Al, parcel 3700866 Ravenna Ave SE, $450,000.

Doubledown LLC Et Al from Burress Robert J & Christa R, 3100 Neimans Ave SE, $14,055.

Hughes Richard from Vogt Jerry R & Elizabeth L, 4428 Waynesburg Dr SE, $92,000.

Paris Township

Boldizsar Zach from Baker Bonnie L, parcel 4105571 Warren Rd NE, $80,000.

Evans Carter from Gross David W & Renae L, 2564 Rosehill Ave SE, $170,500.

Graceful Offerings LLC from Graceful Offerings LLC &, 11500 Lincoln St SE, $30,000.

HPH Energy LLC from Koffel Catherine L, 15234 Lincoln St SE, $35,280.

Perry Township

49 Building LLC from Hermitage Villa LLC, 4922 Navarre Rd SW, $1,631,067.

Bobbitt Bryan R & Cherry B from Aore Capital Investments LLC, 4841 14th St SW, $145,000.

Gursky Luke from Stinchcomb Jeremy L, 4535 7th St NW, $100,000.

Keres Robert & Melissa from Elum Sarah L TRUSTEE/F.J. Elum Trust &, 1827 Kipling Ave NW, $103,500.

Keres Robert & Melissa from Keres Robert & Melissa, 1827 Kipling Ave NW, $103,500.

King George M & Aundria N from Salmen Gregory, 5822 Longview St SW, $257,500.

P&F Financial Services LLC from Richard Brian A & Mccoy Danielle, 201 Roxbury Ave NW, $65,000.

Shackelford Karen from Vargo Steven & Shackelford Karen, 7042 Gauntlet St SW, $111,100.

Sponseller Darren from Destefano Scott A & Mark J, 4530 8th St NW, $172,000.

Wedekamm Timothy W from Hill Michael W & Denise R, 7513 Roni St SW, $225,100.

White Patricia & Phillip from Richey Sean P, 711 Mallard Cir NW, $255,000.

Pike Township

Collett Christopher T from Peet Timothy B, 5905 Stinewood Dr SE, $45,000.

Messenheimer Kimberlee A from Hall Robert, 2708 Barn Dr SW, $1,000.

Plain Township

Ackerman Anthony & Rice Hughes Mannah from Singh Homes LLC, 3098 Landon St NE, $340,000.

Cornel Lup & Mihaela S from Warstler Travis J & Sarah N, 3507 38th St NW, $130,000.

Devore Ellen from Martelli Craig L, 3681 Northern St NE, $143,300.

Foster Ashley & Gill Dakota from Markino Catherine C, 1012 40th St NE, $240,000.

Genovese Antonino from La Props LLC, 4318 28th St NE, $210,000.

Herrera Alex M & Schloenbach Sidney H from Ikey Ronald W Sr & Ann M, 7330 Paxton St NE, $222,000.

Kovac Joanne from Zeigler Margaret Irene & Kovac Joanne, 1165 Diamond St NE, $81,650.

Litten Sherri Diane from U.s. Bank National Association, 3214 Royal Ave NE, $44,100.

Mastrocola Angelo from Mastrocola Perry D, 1305 32nd St NE, $156,200.

Miller Patricia A from Campbell Denette, 1905 Lakeside Ave NW Unit 9-C, $139,900.

Myers Daniel D & Meredith A from Blate Greg H Ttee, 7624 Hearthstone Ave NW, $535,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6816 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Opendoor Property Trust I, A Delaware from Myers Meredith A & Ryser Daniel Donald, 1840 Markley St NW, $279,700.

Pawpaws Top Shelf Enterprises LLC from Pawpaws Top Shelf Enterprises LLC an Ohi, 4235 Middlebranch Ave NE, $1,000.

Pitinii Fredrick & Melissa v from Szczepaniak Regina, 1814 Demington Ave NW, $145,500.

Sales Raymond Jr from Pousoulides Dimitrios, 5705 Wiclif Rd NE, $225,000.

Sullivan Nolan R & Kelsey M from Herman Robert G, 5633 Aspen Valley Ave NE, $309,900.

Sullivan Nolan R & Kelsey M from Herman Robert G, parcel 5212994 56th St NE, $309,900.

Tenney John & Abby & Kirkwood Thomas from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 2844 Demington Ave NW, $360,000.

Sandy Township

Canen Joseph Michael & Mullis Jesse from Pariano John D & Renee S, 163 Silver St E, $102,000.

R&W Home Improvement LLC from Waffler Christopher & Kimberly, parcel 6500056 Harrison St, $18,000.

Sickafoose Gregory T from Sickafoose Gregory T & Taylor Chi Maria, parcel 6102099 Westbrook St SE, $220,000.

Sickafoose Gregory T from Taylor Jane B Trustee of the Jane Bartle, parcel 6102104 Westbrook Ave SE, $220,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Douglas Ernest W & Sonja L & Andrew & from Baltzly James E & Carmen M, 436 Main St W, $103,000.

Washington Township

Truax Matthew A & Erin K from KJ Sarchione II LLC, parcel 10013003 Bayton St E, $345,021.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

5182 Sun Meadow Dr, Phillips Pamela to Soeder Paul Michael & Nicole Marie, $410,000

4515 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Butler Mary Ellen G & Jeffrey W, $611,997

4278 Hadley Ct, Kash Alexander J to Rath Theresa, $190,000

4773 Wolff Dr, Weitz Jeffery R & Terri L to Sookhdeo Jagdesh & Sharda, $340,000

542 Pepperwood Dr, Johnstone Donna J Trustee to Thiry Larry William & Lorraine Jean, $275,000

287 Winchester Ln, Williams Angel & Kelly Tutstone to Fedj Michael J & Shauna K, $410,000

3180 Boston Rd, White Jerry M to Minerovic Grace Marie & Bryan Matthew Istenes, $232,000

4167 Tudor Ave, Junk Lubomir to Maxus Homes LLC, $158,000

5282 Bringham Dr, Staimpel Ann Marie to Yaremyn Taras, $319,900

4233 Regal Ave, Mayher Jessica R to Martin Thomas, $155,000

3323 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Kurilov Boris & Natalia to Peculis Frank II & Erin K White, $334,900

2936 Alda Pkwy, Sobat Anita E to Sidoti Josephine Marie, $245,000

2847 Alda Pkwy, Schiefer Tressa & Karen Bare & Tina Brice to Filinskyy Ulyana & Yevgen, $210,000

1471 Newman Dr, Carlson Jacqueline D to Renner Andrea S, $325,000

18 Oakleigh Dr, Riley Jeffrey J to Salamon Stephen & Rebecca Spilak, $180,000

Chippewa Lake

15 Beau Bay Blvd, Belosano Inc to Gardner Nancy L, $75,000

7382 Lake St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Trustee to Leonard Phyllis, $125,000

Hinckley

1431 Skyland Dr, Ternaux Roy & Shannon Cahill to Mazcleveland LLC, $100,000

1267 River Rd, Van Deusen Joseph R & George A II & Georgene S Pope to Van Deusen Joseph R & Georgene S Pope, $132,521

2470 Stony Hill Rd, Turner Sesco L to Wojcik Jonathan J & Kathryn L Terifaj, $430,000

2720 Crestview Dr, Falkenberg Conrad James Jr Trustee to Kwsta Hinckley LLC, $951,000

1267 River Rd, Van Deusen Joseph R & George A II & Autumn L Sirlouis & Georgene S Pope to Van Deusen Joseph R & George A II & Georgene S Pope, $132,521

66 Valley Brook Blvd, Lesko Donna M Trustee to Kondik Brian Jonas & Kimberly A Tucker, $200,000

Homerville

11006 Simcox Rd, Williamson Jackie to Porter Heather & Ryan, $175,000

Litchfield

8950 Spieth Rd, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Pfeiffer Hal R, $140,000

4529 Beat Rd, Pelcharsky Jacob & Sidney to Moore Rebecca & Daniel C Hillenbrandt, $530,133

Lodi

135 Grove St, Anderson Ruth I to Anderson David A & Sylvia M, $260,000\

530 Creek Bend Trl, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $45,619

Medina

425 W Friendship St, Habitat for Humanity of Medina County Inc to Johnson Justin B & Brandi L, $260,000

875 Smokerise Dr, Davis Michael & Molly L to Robinson Jonathan M & Stephanie L, $320,000

1152 Granger Rd, Bent Creek Properties LLC to Lines Melissa, $162,791

4802 Beach Rd, Repine Dalton & Bethany Patrick to Liddy Justin A, $232,500

5255 Glenmoore Way, Dalton Charles R & Debbie L Trustee to D Con Enterprises LLC, $358,000

5786 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

5255 Glenmoore Way, D Con Enterprises LLC to D Con Enterprises LLC, $365,000

6498 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Paolella Ronald E & Kimberly A, $490,835

7192 Chatham Rd, Cogar Camden to Collins Emory, $73,500

3784 Foskett Rd, Schneider Keith R to Sidak Ann Marie & Ryan Walton, $349,900

5733 Paula Ct, NVR Inc to Miller Joshua M, $485,155

Seville

8678 Guilford Rd, Grella Dustin & Darrin Co-Trustees to Horst Conrad, $100,000

543 Swan Dr, NVR Inc to Kovalchik Ellen P, $327,435

Valley City

6544 Neff Rd, Dobson Gerald Eugene to Law Road Properties LLC, $190,100

6829 Meadowood Dr, Jaeger Steven D & Sharon L to Abate Travis W & Sadie R, $535,000

1409 Trillium Ln, Drees Company to Kurilov Boris & Natalia, $588,049

Wadsworth

550 Johnson Rd, Curtis Lynn G to Hunter Shyann LLC, $190,000

136 Chestnut St, Larson Kirk & Maria to Hallam Doradee & Shelly K Ferrier, $190,000

161 Overlook Ave, Bode Jonathon F Trustee to Toth Alexa R & Michael Meszaros, $206,000

West Salem

11185 Williams Rd, Tiell John & Nicole Blackburn Tiell to Lambert Michael D & Aubrey Marie, $150,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

1177 S Swinehart Rd, Shrock Daniel D to Troyer Duane J & Ruth J, $325,000

parcel 27-00831.009 Messner Rd, Springdale Farm an Ohio General Partnership to Troyer Melvin L & Lydiann W, $244,570

parcel 45-00292.016 Criswell Rd, Gingerich Ivan R & Barbara M S/T to Miller Merle E, $95,000

parcel 27-00831.014 E Messner Rd, Springdale Farm the to Miller Firman M, $357,849.8

Clinton

6460 Taylor Rd, Hawthorn Connie to Villers Lawrence E, $15,000

Creston

181 Main St, Sowers Terry Lee III & Moriah Faith S/T to Mullet Todd Eugene, $199,900

Doylestown

260 Thorn Way, Wendt Daniel J & Linda S Trustees to Petit Robert K, $183,900

parcel 12-01890.000 S Portage St, Lower Chad & Elise S/T to Purtan Properties LLC, $65,000

Orrville

5028 Tannerville Rd, Sisk Keith to Lutsch Tristian J & Kyla R Nixon, $170,000

611 Garfield Ave, Crooks Shawna K to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, $40,100

Rittman

12379 Portage St, Lower Chad & Elise S/T to Purtan Properties LLC, $65,000

50 Willard St, Potts Darlene L to Decker Phillip & Hannah L, $249,000

Smithville

5000 E Hutton Rd, Smith Jeff to Morrison Richard E & Kaitlyn D, $600,000

West Salem

6627 Gable Rd, Butcher Karen V to Holmes Thomas & Jodi, $78,375

Wooster

parcel 56-01171.004 Millersburg Rd Rear, Patsolic Scott & Kristina to Miller Norman D & Barbara A, $850,000

577 Hartzler St, Bruch Thomas O Jr & Joan M Cotrustees to Equity Trust Co, $187,500

730 W Moreland Rd, Hostetler Marvin J & Leah J S/T to Hostetler Merle L & Ada M, $350,000

251 Elm Dr, Niette Kevin M & Kristen M S/T to Agsten Elora & Tyler Owens, $220,000

916 W Liberty St, Abbot Cole Charles Mark to Nussbaum Adam L, $120,000

2577 E Smithville Western Rd, Waldron Vickie S to Brocoltie Ltd, $147,300

922 Patrick Pl, Rice Jacqueline K to Rehard Theodore Ernest II & Marlena R Jones, $225,000

829 Northview Dr, Mosher Philip H & Cheryl L S/T to Bates Trevor W, $185,000

3004 Dover Rd, KSH Holdings LLC to Xeldam LLC, $395,000

3030 Dover Rd, KSH Holdings LLC to Xeldam LLC, $395,000

2467 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Williams Rose M to Conway Coty, $195,000

1043 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

3333 Millersburg Rd, Patsolic Mitchell S & Kristinaj S/T to Miller Norman D & Barbara A, $850,000

parcel 71-00127.001 Melrose Dr, Stoll Roger J & Peter H Stoll to Agri Soils Ltd, $118,000

parcel 30-00173.000 Oil City Rd, KSH Holdings LLC to Xeldam LLC, $395,000

parcel 68-02623.170 Woodmere Dr, Carlson H Andrew & Sally C Trustees to Weyer James H & Mariana, $58,000

4286 E Messner Rd, Hilty Atlee I & Naomi U S/T to Hershberger Andrew J, $355,000

1479 Ruth Cir, Tersigne Sonia Maria to Schenk Barton P & Kaitlyn D, $534,000

parcel 30-00464.005 Fredericksburg Rd, Kauffman Andy B & Rosanna J Trustees to Kauffman Allen D & Daniel B & Mary E, $181,375

2034 Williams Way, Thompson Teresa G to Parsell Nicolas T, $237,000

1738 Woodcrest Dr, Parsons Celeste M to Freedom Neo Properties LLC, $114,700

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Waterfront Green home with pool, pavilion sells for $1.3 million