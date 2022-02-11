U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Outdoor Power Equipment Market to Surpass a Valuation of USD 63.3 Billion by 2032 - Latest Fact.MR Report

·6 min read

Demand for Electric Outdoor Power Equipment to Gain Significant Traction in the Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market

The Fact.MR market study on the outdoor power equipment market provides deep dive into key developments in the outdoor power equipment market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by equipment, by capability, by fuel type, by price range, by sales channel by end use and region

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor power equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032 at a market valuation of USD 44.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 63.3 Billion by 2032.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

The globe is progressing toward more environmentally friendly technologies as people are shifting to greener energy sources to minimize carbon emissions and improve environmental safety to make pollution-free.

The market for outdoor power equipment is mature, and its growth is mostly influenced by variables such as population and age distribution, consumer spending, housing and other constructions, location, and recreational and leisure activities around the globe that increase the sales by consumers.

However, robotics and battery technology are set to play a significant role for the growth in future of the industry.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1414

The construction industry has shown signs of progress in recent years. The number of people living in a house has a direct impact on the sales of outdoor power equipment.

According to Oxford Economics, the construction developing industry would more than double in size over the next decade, growing at an exponential rate to reach USD 7 trillion in the short term, accounting for 17.2 percent of GDP.

Technology, price trends, environmental and regulatory challenges, and trade activities all play a significant part, although more so for producers than for consumers. However marketing strategies and methods of distribution have an impact.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 43.2 Billion

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 44.8 Billion

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 63.3 Billion

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 3.9%

Key Takeaways:

  • North American outdoor power equipment market is accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share of the global outdoor power equipment market in 2021.

  • In the United States, there are over 50 firms acquiring more than one-third of market shares in the region.

  • East Asian outdoor power equipment market to gain significant traction in the global market.

  • By fuel type, demand for robotic lawnmowers is likely to increase and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 3.4% during the forecast period 2022 & 2032.

  • Advancements in battery technology has resulted in increase in demand for electric outdoor power equipment.

Growth Drivers:

  • The growing use of battery-powered outdoor power equipment for lawn maintenance and gardening activities is driving the market.

  • Sales of outdoor power equipment are expected to increase due to increased demand for landscaping services and increased interest among homeowners in gardening activities.

Key Restraint:

  • The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by high maintenance costs and the availability of outdoor power equipment for leasing.

To gain in-depth insights on the Outdoor Power Equipment Market, request methodology at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1414

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the outdoor power equipment market focuses to increase its product line and geographic reach.

  • On 8th June 2021, Honda Motors Co. Ltd. has launched Honda eGX, an electrified power unit. The Honda eGX is the world's first battery-powered motor, engineered to be integrated into OEM power equipment for both indoor and outdoor use.

  • On 14th December 2021, Deere & Company have entered into an agreement to acquire majority of the shares of Kreisel Electric, Inc., a battery technology developer based in Austria.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Husqvarna AB

  • Makita Corp

  • Honda Motors Co. Ltd

  • Briggs & Stratton Corp.

  • MTD Holdings Inc.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

  • CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd

More valuable insights on the Outdoor Power Equipment Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global outdoor power device market the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of the industry in the outdoor power device market with detailed segmentation as follows

· By Equipment:-

· By Capability:-

· By Fuel Type:-

· By Price Range ($) :-

· By Sales Channel:-

· By End-Use:-

· By Region :-

Key Questions covered in the Outdoor Power Equipment Report

What will the growth rate of global outdoor power device market in forecasted years?

How much absolute dollar opportunity will be provided by the market?

What will be the global outdoor power equipment market valuation by 2032?

Which equipment type holds significant market shares?

Which region is leading the outdoor power equipment market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Agriculture Equipment Market Scope: Technologically advanced agricultural robotics, such as autonomous tractors and flying drones to help farmers produce food at low costs to fulfil the growing demand for food, are anticipated to be better prospects for market growth over the forecast period.

Fire Safety Equipment Market Trends: The rapid urbanization has generated a significant demand for efficient fire safety equipment, which is likely to bolster the market significantly in the forecast period. Implementation of building safety codes and advanced conduct has provided a significant boost to the market.

Flow Back Equipment Market Analysis: Flow back Equipment sales are set to witness sound growth during 2021 & 2031. Flow back Equipment demand declined due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Downhole Equipment Market Forecast: Downhole equipment has grown at a solid pace over the past few decades. Such equipment's are widely used in the oil & gas industry for the operations like production & exploration activities.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-power-equipment-market-to-surpass-a-valuation-of-usd-63-3-billion-by-2032--latest-factmr-report-301480656.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

