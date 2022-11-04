U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,736.00
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,058.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,771.25
    +43.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.70
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.95
    +1.78 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.50
    +16.60 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1200
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9070
    -0.2570 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,597.52
    +302.68 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.16
    +5.49 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market to grow by USD 4.7 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by End-user and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor sports apparel market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The outdoor sports apparel market is poised to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. 34% of the market growth will originate from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Segmentation

  • By End-user

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Top Players of the Outdoor Sports Apparel Market

The global outdoor sports apparel market is fragmented due to several global, regional, and domestic vendors. To compete in the market, these vendors adhere to a range of critical inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand. Vendors aim to stand out from the competition by providing cutting-edge outdoor clothes and increasing their market share. Price differentiation between vendors is low owing to high competition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • adidas AG

  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

  • Arendicom GmbH

  • Boardriders Inc.

  • Callaway Golf Co.

  • Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

  • Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • Fenix Outdoor International AG

  • Iconix International

  • Li Ning Co. Ltd.

  • lululemon athletica Inc.

  • New Balance Athletics Inc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global outdoor sports apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.

Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, apparel, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods.

For vendors to get a competitive edge during the forecast period, our in-house experts produce thorough information on the value chain and parent market of the outdoor sports apparel market. The value chain of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global outdoor sports apparel industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global outdoor sports apparel industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global outdoor sports apparel industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global outdoor sports apparel market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Get a Holistic View of the Market

Purchase Outdoor Sports Apparel Market report, Buy Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:
Fast Fashion Market Growth by Gender, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis- 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the fast fashion market segmentation by gender (female and male), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Handbags Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the handbags market in Brazil segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes).

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$4.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, Iconix International, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Yonex Co. Ltd., and ASICS Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 adidas AG

  • 10.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • 10.6 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 lululemon athletica Inc.

  • 10.8 Nike Inc.

  • 10.9 PUMA SE

  • 10.10 Under Armour Inc.

  • 10.11 VF Corp.

  • 10.12 Yonex Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026
Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-sports-apparel-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-7-bn-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-end-user-and-geography---technavio-301666443.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said, adding that they were being monitored.

  • With Twitter layoffs set to start, employees worry about getting their severance

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk is poised to cut the company's workforce by 50%. Those employees should be in line for guaranteed severance -- unless Musk once again attempts to push the envelope of what's legal.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post. Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

  • U.S. SEC considering action against SolarWinds over cyber disclosures

    The Austin, Texas-based company also said in a filing with the SEC that it has tentatively agreed to pay $26 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit about the software company's cybersecurity disclosures ahead of a massive breach. SolarWinds did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, which requires approval by a judge.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Largest Gas Utility to Find a New Strategy

    Southern California Gas Co. will need to spend billions to repurpose its system for a future with fewer gas customers.

  • Lowe's to sell its Canadian business to New York private equity firm

    "The sale of our Canadian retail business is an important step toward simplifying the Lowe's business model," said the CEO.

  • China’s Top PC Maker Boosts Profit After Cutting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s earnings climbed 6% after China’s top PC maker relied on cost reductions and new businesses to weather an unprecedented slump in global computing demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China S

  • Global banks are ‘very pro-China’, says UBS boss

    The boss of the world's biggest wealth manager has said that global bankers are all “very pro-China” despite an authoritarian crackdown by the communist regime in recent years.

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.