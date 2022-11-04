Outdoor Sports Apparel Market to grow by USD 4.7 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by End-user and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor sports apparel market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The outdoor sports apparel market is poised to grow by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. 34% of the market growth will originate from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Segmentation

By End-user

By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Top Players of the Outdoor Sports Apparel Market

The global outdoor sports apparel market is fragmented due to several global, regional, and domestic vendors. To compete in the market, these vendors adhere to a range of critical inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand. Vendors aim to stand out from the competition by providing cutting-edge outdoor clothes and increasing their market share. Price differentiation between vendors is low owing to high competition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Arendicom GmbH

Boardriders Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Iconix International

Li Ning Co. Ltd.

lululemon athletica Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global outdoor sports apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.

Story continues

Technavio calculates the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, apparel, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods.

For vendors to get a competitive edge during the forecast period, our in-house experts produce thorough information on the value chain and parent market of the outdoor sports apparel market. The value chain of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global outdoor sports apparel industry by value?

What will be the size of the global outdoor sports apparel industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global outdoor sports apparel industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global outdoor sports apparel market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Purchase Outdoor Sports Apparel Market report, Buy Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Fast Fashion Market Growth by Gender, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis- 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the fast fashion market segmentation by gender (female and male), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Handbags Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the handbags market in Brazil segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes).

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Arendicom GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fenix Outdoor International AG, Iconix International, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Yonex Co. Ltd., and ASICS Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 ASICS Corp.

10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

10.6 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

10.7 lululemon athletica Inc.

10.8 Nike Inc.

10.9 PUMA SE

10.10 Under Armour Inc.

10.11 VF Corp.

10.12 Yonex Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-sports-apparel-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-7-bn-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-end-user-and-geography---technavio-301666443.html

SOURCE Technavio