Outdoorlink, Inc. Acquires SignBird in a Strategic Move to Offer State-of-the-Art Billboard Marketing Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoorlink, Inc., the out-of-home industry leader in providing remote control of billboard lighting and digital displays with its patented SmartLink system, is announcing the strategic acquisition of SignBird to bring new state-of-the-art marketing resources to the company's expansive list of customers.

SignBird, a U.S.-based company, has made a tremendous impact on the out-of-home industry with only a few short years of active operations. SignBird produces eye-catching drone photography and videography, approach footage, and web design to help billboard operators showcase their inventory to prospective ad buyers. Its extensive network of drone pilots capture the strengths of each billboard location visited, producing a wide variety of photos and videos from the perspective of a vehicle and aerial drone. This proprietary creative material is then used as a sales tool to effectively attract the interest of prospective advertisers and increase the bottom line for operators.

"Up until this point, Outdoorlink is most known for how we are improving the remote control of lighting and digital displays but now, with our acquisition of SignBird, clients will have access to a well-outfitted marketing group that equips them with the resources they need to market their advertising space to their next buyer," says DJ Jennings, Outdoorlink Chief Revenue Officer. As part of Outdoorlink's ongoing mission to provide the highest-quality product, the company is making new investments to offer a full suite of services to clients and trusted partners. "As primarily a billboard operations tech supplier, the vision at Outdoorlink remains the same. This acquisition perfectly compliments that vision," Jennings adds.

Outdoorlink has made it clear that SignBird will still retain its brand identity, operations, and unique suite of marketing offerings. "We acquired SignBird for exactly what they were doing and how they were doing it. When it comes down to it, the out-of-home industry is a tight-knit community. If you're doing something right, it won't take long for all of us to hear about it," Jennings said.

SignBird is founded and led by John James, a former billboard company account executive who saw the need to take the burden of marketing off the shoulders of billboard operators. "This acquisition brings new opportunities to SignBird and we are very excited to have been welcomed into the Outdoorlink family. Stay tuned for all of the exciting things coming down the pipeline," says James. "With Outdoorlink's leadership, experience, and resources, SignBird is well positioned for growth with a bright future ahead of it, and we're ready," says James.

Since 2007 Outdoorlink, Inc., a family owned and operated company, has become the industry leader in providing remote control of billboard lighting and digital displays for the Out of Home Advertising industry in both the United States and abroad.

SignBird, an out-of-home marketing company, helps operators create eye-catching content that's designed to sell their billboard ad space. Whether it's ride sheet design, photography, aerial drone videography or web design, SignBird is on a mission to improve the way out-of-home is marketed everywhere.

