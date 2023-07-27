'Outlandish.' Grocery unions slam executive payouts in Kroger/Albertsons merger

Vivek Sankaran CEO at Albertsons Companies, speaks during a Senate committe hearing on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger in 2022.

In the wake of an Enquirer analysis of payments to departing Albertsons executives in the proposed Kroger takeover, union members have blasted the "outlandish payouts" as line workers fret over their job security.

In early July, The Enquirer reported Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran could get between $30 million and $43 million in severance and other pay, if the controversial $25 billion merger with the Boise, Idaho-based supermarket chain is approved. In addition, 10 other top Albertsons executives could collect more than $146 million, if the deal goes through and they quit or lose their jobs, according to disclosures to regulators.

On Wednesday, multiple chapters of the United Food and Commercial Workers union issued a statement featuring comments from front-line workers:

"When I hear that those profits will be used to pad shareholders’ and executives’ pockets if they leave the company, it’s disheartening. Those profits should be going to fixing stores, lowering prices and paying workers," said Judy Wood, a cake decorator at Albertsons in Orange, California.

In June, Albertsons also disclosed in its proxy statement that its median pay for workers was less than $32,000 a year.

"It should be illegal for these CEOs who already make tens of millions of dollars each year, to stuff their pockets full of millions more through this proposed merger," stated Yasmin Ashur, an Albertsons grocery store worker in Washington State.

Kroger officials declined to comment on the UFCW statement. Albertsons issued a statement that ignored objections to the "golden parachute" payments:

"Our proposed merger with Kroger will ensure the long-term future of union jobs by establishing a more competitive alternative to large, non-union retailers," the company said, adding the merged companies would "bring even more value to our associates" with plans to invest $1 billion into higher pay and benefits.

Announced last fall, the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger would be one of the largest retail takeovers in history. The deal would give Cincinnati-based Kroger almost 5,000 stores and more than 700,000 workers before an undetermined number of store divestitures. The two companies have vowed not to close stores or layoff workers, but the unions and other critics are skeptical.

Consumer and union groups have opposed the deal, claiming it will hurt competition and ultimately raise prices and harm workers. Regulators have declined to comment as they decide whether to block it. Kroger executives have vowed to fight for the deal in court.

