Outlier Solutions Inc. Offering Compliance Services to the Metaverse in Decentraland

Outlier Solutions Inc

Outlier Solutions Inc. doing business as Outlier Compliance Group is one of the first to offer compliance services in the metaverse via a Decentraland office.

Toronto, Canada , Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlier Solutions Inc. doing business as Outlier Compliance Group, a consultancy specializing in compliance solutions for reporting entities ranging from banks to dealers in virtual currencies (like bitcoin) to real estate firms, is one of the first to offer compliance services in the metaverse. Outlier will be joining as one of the professional service providers setting up shop in conjunction with Grinhaus Law Firm, a leading Canadian law firm in Blockchain regulatory advisory, and DGM Financial Group, a prominent Trust and corporate services office which helps structure crypto businesses offshore, in Decentraland, to service clients globally and through the metaverse.

Visitors to Decentraland will now be able to visit Outlier’s office, and book meetings with one of the team members. Visitors can discuss their Canadian compliance needs on topics such as Canadian anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), privacy, and regulatory compliance management. Virtual spaces include traditional offices and a fountain (and of course, meetings can also be requested in person and via more traditional virtual meeting software). The Decentraland office is located at -39, 121, in the same neighbourhood as Decentraland University.

“The world, actual and virtual, is evolving rapidly,” said Outlier’s Founder and CEO, Amber D. Scott. “It’s important to understand what shape that evolution is taking, and no better way to learn than to be involved directly.” She adds, “It just makes sense that in order to be good advisors to companies operating in the metaverse, we would be there too.”

Image: Scott’s avatar in Decentraland checks out the new virtual office space.

Founder of Grinhaus Law Firm, Aaron Grinhaus, stated, “we are pleased to welcome Outlier Solutions Inc. and complement our line up of professional services to help people and businesses navigate the ‘gray areas’ and legitimize the existence of the metaverse.”

Story continues

Decentraland, with its 800,000+ residents and $54B in transactions, is also home to a wide array of companies and institutions from academia to crypto companies to fashion. This represents an opportunity to strategically grow Outlier’s presence as well as participate in the booming growth and creation in the metaverse.

Please direct media inquiries to decentraland@outliercanada.com.

About Outlier Solutions Inc.

Outlier Solutions Inc. dba Outlier Compliance Group is a Canadian consulting firm, founded in August of 2013, which is focused on developing compliance solutions for reporting entities. Outlier’s areas of expertise include anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), privacy, and regulatory compliance.

For further information please visit https://www.outliercanada.com

About Grinhaus Law Firm

Grinhaus Law Firm was established in 2012 and is a business, tax and regulatory-focused firm with niche expertise in Blockchain and Smart Contract law.

For further information please visit https://grinhauslaw.ca

About DGM Financial Group

DGM Financial Group is a global financial services firm that provides Trust Administration, Corporate Services, Management Services to insurance and non-insurance companies, Family Office, Director Services, and is a Listing Sponsor on the Barbados Stock Exchange.

For further information please visit https://dgmfinancialgroup.com/

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Powered by DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets of Decentraland. Decentraland is a software running on Ethereum that seeks to incentivize a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, while exploring, interacting and playing games within this virtual world.

For further information please visit https://decentraland.org

Disclaimer: This article does not offer to sell, solicit any offer to buy, or recommend any security or any other product or service. Moreover, nothing contained in this article should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Media Contacts: please email decentraland@outliercanada.com



