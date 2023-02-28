Outlook on the $20.7 Billion Stem Cell Manufacturing Global Market to 2030: Featuring Lonza, Medipost, Merck, Miltenyi Biotec and Osiris Therapeutics Among Others
Global Market for Stem Cell Manufacturing
Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Manufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Stem Cell Manufacturing estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Culture Media, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Stem Cell Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Anterogen
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cellular Dynamics International
Holostem Terapie Avanzate
Lonza Group
Medipost
Merck Group
Miltenyi Biotec
Osiris Therapeutics
Pharmicell
Pluristem Therapeutics
Stemcell Technologies
Takara Bio Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
89
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$11.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$20.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stem Cell Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
