Outlook on the $22.1 Billion Coding and Marking Equipment Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Continuous Inkjet Printer, Thermal Inkjet Printer, Laser Printer), by End-use Industry, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coding and marking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers. The growing preference among consumers for packaged and labeled food and beverages is particularly encouraging food and beverage manufacturers to deploy coding and marking equipment, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The adoption of multifunctional inkjet printers for coding and marking purposes is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period. Multifunctional inkjet printers are highly versatile as they support various functions, including scanning, copying, fax, and printing. Moreover, the cost of multifunctional inkjet printers also tends to be lower than that of conventional inkjet printers. Even though the operating cost of multifunctional inkjet printers is typically high owing to the power they consume and the maintenance they require; their features, such as USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, and LCD touchscreen, make them highly user-friendly. Hence, small businesses and enterprises prefer multifunctional inkjet printers for coding and marking purposes.

However, the high capital investment required for implementing coding and marking equipment is expected to emerge as a major market restraint over the forecast period. Small businesses and enterprises particularly lack the financial resources and the infrastructure required to implement coding and marking equipment. On the other hand, the return on investment (ROI) associated with coding and marking equipment is hardly quantifiable, which is also discouraging major food producers from adopting it.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic took a severe toll on the coding and marking equipment market. The lockdowns implemented in different parts of the world as a precaution to control the spread of the virus affected the supply of raw materials and the movement of finished products. The temporary closure of factories in China also affected the supply of the inks used in coding and marking machinery.

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • Advances in software and technology to control the mechanical systems and the thickness of the ink and to prevent the print head from stumbling are expected to play a decisive role in driving the adoption of the latest coding and marking equipment over the forecast period

  • The continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The ease of use, greater flexibility, and high-speed printing associated with continuous inkjet printers bode well for the growth of the segment

  • The pharmaceutical segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Coding and marking equipment can play a vital role in catering to the labeling and packaging needs of the incumbents of the pharmaceutical industry

  • Easy availability of raw materials, the unabated increase in food production, and the strong emphasis on ensuring high product quality are expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market

  • Stringent government regulations regarding appropriate labeling of the finished products as part of the efforts to counter brand piracy and counterfeiting are expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Coding and Marking Equipment Market - Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Detecting contamination and assisting in product recall
3.3.1.2 Rising demand from end users
3.3.2 Market challenge analysis
3.3.2.1 Stringent regulations regarding the usage of inks for food packaging
3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1 Rising demand from automotive industry
3.3.3.2 Growing demand for multifunctional inkjet printers
3.4 Coding and Marking Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 Coding and Marking Equipment Market - PESTEL Analysis
3.6 Coding and Marking Equipment Market - Covid-19 Impact

Chapter 4 Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printer
4.2.1 Continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer market, 2016 - 2028
4.3 Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Printer
4.3.1 Thermal inkjet (TIJ) printer market, 2016 - 2028
4.4 Piezo Inkjet Printer
4.4.1 Piezo inkjet printer market, 2016 - 2028
4.5 Laser Printer
4.5.1 Laser printer market, 2016 - 2028
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 5 Coding and Marking Equipment Market: End-Use Industry Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1 Coding and Marking Equipment Market Share By End-Use Industry, 2020
5.2 Food and Beverage
5.2.1 Food and Beverage market, 2016 - 2028
5.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.1 Pharmaceutical market, 2016 - 2028
5.4 Construction
5.4.1 Construction market, 2016 - 2028
5.5 Cosmetics
5.5.1 Cosmetics market, 2016 - 2028
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 6 Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Company Categorization
7.2 Company Market Position Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Danaher Corporation.
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Financial performance
8.1.3 Product benchmarking
8.2 Domino Printing Sciences Plc
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Financial performance
8.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.2.3 Recent developments
8.3 Hitachi Ltd.
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Financial performance
8.3.3 Product benchmarking
8.4 Markem-Imaje Group
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Financial performance
8.4.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.3 Recent developments
8.5 Matthews International Corporation
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Financial performance
8.5.3 Product benchmarking
8.5.3 Recent developments
8.6 Leibinger Group
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Financial performance
8.6.3 Product benchmarking
8.7 REA Elektronik GmbH
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Financial performance
8.7.3 Product benchmarking
8.8 ProMach Inc.
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Financial performance
8.8.3 Product benchmarking
8.9 Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Financial performance
8.9.3 Product benchmarking
8.10 HSA Systems
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Financial performance
8.10.3 Product benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn4lz8

