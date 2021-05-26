U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,198.00
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,367.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,687.25
    +31.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.90
    +10.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.89
    -0.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.50
    +9.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -0.22 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    +0.0022 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8940
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,322.31
    +2,334.16 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.71
    +70.98 (+7.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.15
    +3.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Outlook on the $23+ Billion Online Taxi Services Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online taxi services market.

This report focuses on the online taxi services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the online taxi services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global online taxi services market is expected to grow from $23.42 billion in 2020 to $28.65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $41.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

  • Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the online taxi services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Online Taxi Service market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider online taxi services market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

  • The online taxi services market section of the report gives context. It compares the online taxi services market with other segments of the online taxi services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the online taxi services market are Ola (ANI Technologies Private Limited), Uber India Systems Private Limited, Lyft Inc., Didi Chuxing, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited, Go-Jek.

The online taxi services market consists of sales of taxi services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide passenger transportation by automobile or van through online reservations or on a booking basis. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by taxi that are booked by using a mobile application. These companies use online platforms and mobile applications to offer their services to customers. Examples include Uber, Lyft, and Didi. Taxis booked online through an app are mentioned in the report as ride-hailing services. This does not include taxis stopped on roadsides. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Rising internet penetration drives the demand for the online taxi services market. The availability of high-speed internet connectivity and convenience associated with using online services is shifting consumer preferences towards online taxi services. According to the Internet World Stats, the number of internet users increased from 4,208 million to 4,833 million in June 2020. Furthermore, internet users in India are expected to grow from 636.73 million in 2019 to 974.86 million by the end of 2025. A growing number of internet users with smartphones now have taxi services at their fingertips that give the drivers' details and location and benefit the user and thereby fuel the demand for the online taxi services market.

The launch of self-driving taxi services is gaining popularity in the online taxi services market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in August 2020, AutoX, an autonomous driving startup announced the public launch of robo-taxi services in China. In December 2018, Waymo LLC, a US-based autonomous driving technology development company, launched self-driving taxi services for paying customers in Arizona, USA. Moreover, in October 2019, Ola, a ride-hailing firm introduced Ola Drive, self-driving car-sharing services in multiple locations in India including Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The online taxi services market covered in this report is segmented by service type into ride-hailing; ride sharing and by vehicle type into motorcycles; cars.

Stringent regulations imposed on online taxi services operations limit the growth of the online taxi services market. Many cases of assault and molestation have been registered against online taxi services as a result of which governments across the world have imposed strict regulations on the providers. In 2018, were 5,981 claims of sexual assaults were reported by Uber. These incidents call for a strong policy to secure customers. Governments have imposed strict background checks on Uber and Lyft drivers and mandatory fingerprint background check to avoid such incidents any further. Other regulations imposed by governments to comply with the service providers include India's Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016 and Information Technology Act, 2000, Malaysia's Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) ("CVLBA 1987") and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 ("LPTA 2010")(Act 715). The laws under the act regulate both e-hailing operators and drivers. Moreover, e-hailing service providers are mandated to have an intermediation business license to operate their business in Malaysia. Thus, the stringent rules and regulations imposed on taxi services are restricting the online taxi services market growth during the forecast period.

In September 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra, an Indian multinational vehicle manufacturing corporation announced the acquisition of 55% stakes in Meru Cabs, a taxi cab service provider for $27.3 million (Rs 201.5 crore). With the acquisition of Meru Cabs, Mahindra & Mahindra plans to expand its business with participation in the growing shared mobility space. Meru Cabs is an India-based ridesharing company operating in the ride-hailing segment and corporate transportation solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Online Taxi Services Market Characteristics

3. Online Taxi Services Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Online Taxi Services

5. Online Taxi Services Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Online Taxi Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Online Taxi Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Online Taxi Services Market Segmentation

7. Online Taxi Services Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Online Taxi Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Online Taxi Services Market

9. China Online Taxi Services Market

10. India Online Taxi Services Market

11. Japan Online Taxi Services Market

12. Australia Online Taxi Services Market

13. Indonesia Online Taxi Services Market

14. South Korea Online Taxi Services Market

15. Western Europe Online Taxi Services Market

16. UK Online Taxi Services Market

17. Germany Online Taxi Services Market

18. France Online Taxi Services Market

19. Eastern Europe Online Taxi Services Market

20. Russia Online Taxi Services Market

21. North America Online Taxi Services Market

22. USA Online Taxi Services Market

23. South America Online Taxi Services Market

24. Brazil Online Taxi Services Market

25. Middle East Online Taxi Services Market

26. Africa Online Taxi Services Market

27. Online Taxi Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
27.1. Online Taxi Services Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Online Taxi Services Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. ANI Technologies Private Limited
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. Uber India Systems Private Limited
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. Lyft Inc.
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. Didi Chuxing
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance

29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Online Taxi Services Market

29. Online Taxi Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Research Inquiries
30.4. About the Publisher
30.5. Copyright and Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mlluw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • VW Says It’s Keeping Lamborghini After $9.2 Billion Offer Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG reiterated plans to maintain ownership of Lamborghini after a car magazine said it was offered 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for the brand.A Volkswagen spokesman said there’s been no change in the group’s position to retain the Lamborghini brand. Autocar reported earlier Tuesday that the company had received the offer from Quantum Group AG, a new Zurich-based holding company that has formed a consortium with London-headquartered investment firm Centricus Asset Management.VW took a step in November toward preparing Lamborghini and its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, but announced a month later it was committed to keeping them in the fold. The assurances were made as part of a broader resolution of conflicts between Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess and key stakeholders including labor leaders.Lamborghini is owned by the VW group through its Audi subsidiary. A spokesperson for Audi also said it is not for sale.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Rises Above $40K as Mining Council Plans to Address Environment Concerns

    Bitcoin's recovery rally looks to be gathering steam, but the 200-day SMA hurdle is still intact.

  • New Zealand Joins Canada In Signaling Rates May Rise Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand’s central bank projected that its official cash rate may start to rise in the second half of next year, joining Canada in flagging a potential withdrawal of stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. The kiwi dollar and bond yields surged.The Reserve Bank on Wednesday published OCR forecasts for the first time in more than a year that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. Any increase would be conditional on the economy evolving as expected, the RBNZ’s monetary policy committee said. It held the benchmark rate at 0.25% and kept the bond-purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($73 billion). “These are highly conditional projections,” Governor Adrian Orr told a news conference in Wellington. “You’re talking about the second half of next year, who knows where we’ll be by then.”The New Zealand dollar nevertheless surged as investors ramped up bets on higher rates, with two quarter-point hikes now priced in next year. The kiwi bought 73.08 U.S. cents at 4:35 p.m. in Wellington, up from 72.31 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also jumped, with the 10-year yield gaining more than 10 basis points.Central banks have been pushing back against concerns about rising inflation pressures, signaling they want the economic recovery from the pandemic firmly bedded in before they contemplate policy tightening. But New Zealand’s success in containing Covid-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most, and the strength of its labor market had already prompted some economists to pencil in rate hikes for 2022.“With the RBNZ set to become one of the first central banks in advanced economies to hike rates, we think that the New Zealand dollar will continue to strengthen against the U.S. dollar,” said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.Forward TrackThe RBNZ’s forward track for the OCR, which had been suspended since early last year, shows the average rate rising to 0.31% in the second quarter of 2022 and to 0.67% by the end of the year. That implies at least one quarter-point increase in the second half. The track shows the rate climbing to 1.78% by June 2024, the end of the forecast period.The RBNZ “has unequivocally moved to a tightening bias,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “By reintroducing its OCR projection track, and including several rate hikes in that track, there can be no doubt as to where it sees the risks to the current 0.25% cash rate lying.”The projections put New Zealand in the vanguard of stimulus removal in the wake of the pandemic. Canada is also a potential early mover, with its central bank last month announcing a reduction in debt purchases and projecting a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.In the U.S., Federal Reserve officials say they could begin discussing the appropriate timing of scaling back quantitative easing at upcoming meetings, while Australian policy makers are due to decide in July whether to extend their bond buying.The RBNZ today said its quantitative easing program may not reach the NZ$100 billion limit by the time it is due to end in June 2022, reflecting latest projections for government bond issuance. That reduced issuance was placing less upward pressure on bond yields, it noted.New Zealand’s economy enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming. The jobless rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter and the central bank today forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.6% this quarter, exceeding the midpoint of its 1-3% target range.It expects inflation to weaken to 1.5% by mid-2022 before gradually climbing back to 2% in 2023, a faster recovery than it previously forecast.Double-Dip Recession?Gross domestic product declined in the final quarter of last year and the RBNZ today projected GDP fell 0.6% in the first quarter of this year, indicating the economy may have experienced a double-dip recession. However, annual growth will accelerate to 3.4% by March next year, according to today’s projections. In February, the bank forecast growth of just 1.4% in that period.“Confidence in the outlook is rising as the more extreme negative health scenarios wane given the vaccination progress globally,” the RBNZ said. “We remain cautious however, given ongoing virus-related restrictions in activity, the sectoral unevenness of economic recovery, and the weak level of business investment.”(Updates with governor’s comment in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive-BlackRock backs 3 dissidents to shake up Exxon board -sources

    (Reuters) -BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter. With the annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Exxon has been scrambling to win the backing of major institutional investors for its directors in its toughest boardroom battle in recent history. Exxon has faced mounting criticism for its reluctance to invest more in renewable energy and for years of weak financial performance.

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up, shaking off earlier losses

    Stock futures opened slightly Tuesday evening following a choppy session during the regular trading day, with the three major indexes struggling for direction before ultimately ending in negative territory.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Long-Term Retracement Zone at $1899.20 to $1951.30

    The direction of the August Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday will be determined by trader reaction to the long-term 50% level at $1899.20.

  • EV Charger Maker Tritium Going Public in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tritium, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached an agreement to go public through a merger with blank-check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The deal with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Tritium at $1.2 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of about $400 million, said the people.Unlike most SPAC mergers, Tritium’s combination with Decarbonization Plus II didn’t include raising a private placement, the people said.Representatives for Tritium and Decarbonization Plus II declined to comment.Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium produces charging software and hardware -- including electric pumps the size of large refrigerators -- deployed at shopping malls to highway rest stops in almost 40 countries, and has supplied networks being rolled out by Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. The firm’s fastest units can add about 217 miles of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.Founded in 2001 by members of a solar-car racing team, the company promoted ex-Boeing Co. executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer in 2020, and has expanded beyond Australia to add design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe. Tritium announced last month that it was selected by the U.S. Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles -- including combat vehicles -- to electric power.Read more: Fastest Electric Car Chargers Waiting for Batteries to Catch UpAdding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help meet climate targets. President Joe Biden has flagged plans to spend billions of dollars on tax credits and charging stations to support the transition away from gas-powered cars.Rival supplier ABB Ltd. said last month that it plans to carve out its electric vehicle charging business into a separate legal structure and prepare the unit for a potential listing.The Decarbonization Plus SPAC is backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC. It raised $402.5 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.(Adds details from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.For instance, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’ land bank in mainland China is just about 2.3% of that held by Country Garden Holdings Co. owns, a Guangdong-based developer controlled by billionaire Yang Huiyan.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018.Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”(Updates with land bank details of in the 15-th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

    Fed’s Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Could Block Some London Listings on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if they pose a national security threat.He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, the Treasury said Tuesday.The move, first reported in the Financial Times, comes after concerns were raised that current rules allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- who is subject to sanctions in the U.S. -- to list his energy company EN+ in 2017.The House of Commons Treasury committee said in 2019 that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the National Security Council.“The U.K.’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”The consultation comes amid a push by the government to boost the U.K.’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit. Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.With more than $10 billion of IPOs this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $72 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn nearly $21 billion of listings.(Updates with details of U.K. listing reforms in last two paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    USD/CAD did not settle below the support at 1.2040 and gained some upside momentum.

  • ZipRecruiter Given $18 a Share Reference Price by NYSE

    (Bloomberg) -- ZipRecruiter Inc. was assigned a reference price of $18 a share for what will be the fourth major direct listing of the year on a U.S. exchange.The job search and recruiting company’s shares are set to begin trading Wednesday without the company raising any capital. The reference price issued Tuesday by the New York Stock Exchange is intended merely as a guide for investors and to allow trading to begin.If the company does trade near its reference price, it would have a fully diluted valuation of about $2.4 billion based on the shares listed in a statement. The company’s Class B shares were trading privately during the first quarter at $9 apiece, according to the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.ZipRecruiter’s listing follows those by website-hosting service Squarespace Inc., which become the first company to close below the reference price in its debut last week. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. and online game maker Roblox Corp. also went public through direct listings. Palantir Technologies Inc. and Asana Inc. did so last year, following an alternative route to public markets established by Spotify Technology SA in 2018 and Slack Technologies Inc. the following year.Like its predecessors, ZipRecruiter won’t issue new shares at a set price. Instead, current investors can simply begin selling shares based on demand when trading opens, without waiting for a lockup period to expire.The Santa Monica, California-based company became profitable in 2020, even as its revenue declined slightly, according to its filings. Since its founding in 2010, more than 2.8 million businesses and 110 million job seekers have used ZipRecruiter, the company said.ZipRecruiter was valued in a 2018 funding round at $1.5 billion. Last year, it had net income of $86 million on revenue of $418 million, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million on revenue of $430 million in 2019, according to its filing.Chief Executive Officer Ian Siegel and other executives, along with investors such as Institutional Venture Partners and Wellington will continue to control the company through Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each compared to one each for the Class A shares to be sold to the public.While banks don’t underwrite offerings as they do in IPOs, they do advise the company on the process. ZipRecruiter’s advisers include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to the filing.ZipRecruiter’s shares will trade on NYSE under the symbol ZIP.(Updates with potential valuation in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boom in China Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped more than 30% from its high that month.Waiting OnHello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 38% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen more than 8% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.Apart from Hello and the two other firms that are said to delay IPO plans after kicking off their pre-marketing process, Chinese road freight transport platform ForU Worldwide Inc., which filed for a U.S. offering on May 13, and online education company Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed on May 19, are waiting in the wings though they have yet to pass the two-week hallmark.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.(Updates prices throughout, adds more details in the second-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.