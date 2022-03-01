U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Ad Fraud Detection Tools Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AppsFlyer, Adjust GmbH and Branch Metrics Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global ad fraud detection tools market is expected to grow from US$ 252.92 million in 2021 to US$ 762.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-2028.

Due to the growing fraudulent activities on advertisements, many companies adopt advertising fraud detection/prevention tools for several benefits, such as optimizing spending on the advertisement, proactive monitoring of campaigns, and maximizing campaign return on investment (ROI).

As per observation, advertisers collectively lost US$ 42 billion on ad spend during 2019 due to fraudulent activities, a 21% increase from the previous year, i.e., 2018. It is also predicted that by 2023, the total amount of loss due to ad fraud will reach approximately US$ 100 billion. Thus, with an ad fraud detection solution/tools, companies can reclaim the spend that is rightfully their own, ensuring better, more accurate, and lucrative results from their campaigns. Similarly, integrating an ad fraud solution/tools with existing platforms for managing advertising campaigns makes it easier to monitor campaigns proactively. Using an integrated solution, marketers can quickly inspect advertising metrics and check ad fraud detection notifications simultaneously.

For instance, Anura Script can collect information about visitors using JavaScript to immediately capture hundreds of data points about a visitor to determine if the visitor is real or fake. Also, better marketing campaigns and optimization on spending on an advertisement helps in maximizing advertising ROI for marketers. For instance, according to the Anura Solutions article of March 2021, past data from other Anura clients indicates that the average rate of ad fraud in affiliate marketing campaigns is about 40%.

This means that for every US$ 1 million spent, affiliate marketing campaigns are losing US$ 400,000 with no return on investment. The time wasted on managing fake deals, potential chargebacks, brand reputation issues, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) compliance issues, and the cost of ad fraud can demolish a company's marketing ROI. Thus, an integrated ad fraud solution can identify fraud in actual time so the company can eliminate it immediately, which helps companies maximize advertising ROI since companies are not spending money on fraudulent impressions, clicks, or actions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market

In 2020, with the COVID-19 outbreak scenario, the national lockdown of each and every country has increased the market span of digital technologies. More number of people are now using one or many digital platforms for several reasons, such as work from home (WFH), online transactions via their banks' digital apps, or via mobile/digital money wallets. And with this, advertising frauds are also increasing through just a single click. It had led to various revenue losses for the company.

For instance, data from matchseries.com shows that global losses from ad fraud in 2020 reached a total of US$ 35 billion, while a Campaign Asia report published in December 2020, found that ad fraud is stealing 20% of the world's online ad spending. These figures help illustrate the extent of the problem that ad fraud creates for businesses, and the vast array of different ad platforms and options that are available to firms means the level of wastage can vary considerably. It is not only SMEs that fall victim to such significant amounts of fraudulent traffic, many of the world's biggest companies are also being affected. Therefore, ad fraud detection tools were also been adopted by more businesses. Thus, the global ad fraud detection tools market had positive growth in 2020.

In 2021, however with the increased reliance on digital marketing and with a spike in spending and engagement on online video and connected TV(CTV), there has been a significant rise in fraudulent traffic since mid-October 2021, according to the latest data released by DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify identified two specific streaming fraud schemes (LeoTerra and CelloTerra) that have increased activity over this quarter Q4 in 2021. For instance, CelloTerra is a mobile fraud scheme that runs background ads and fakes CTV traffic which has tripled its false CTV devices and impressions in Q4 2021. Therefore, the need for ad fraud detection tools will be there in 2021 and in the coming years.

Adjust GmbH; AppsFlyer Ltd.; Branch Metrics, Inc.; FraudScore; Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.); Machine Advertising Limited; Perform[cb], LLC; Scalarr Inc.; Singular Labs, Inc.; TrafficGuard Pty Ltd; and ADEX (Samoukale Enterprises Limited) are among the key companies operating in the ad fraud detection tools market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the ad fraud detection tools market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the ad fraud detection tools market thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth Global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Surge in Digital Advertisement
5.1.2 Growth in Managing & Monitoring Advertising Campaigns
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Complexities in Using Ad Fraud Detection Tools
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Use of Ad Fraud Detection in SMEs
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increase in Use of AI and ML to boost Ad Fraud Detection
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Global Overview
6.2 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Breakdown, By Type, 2020 and 2028
7.3 Website
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Website: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Mobile
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Mobile: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Analysis - By End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Breakdown, By End User, 2020 and 2028
8.3 E Commerce
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 E Commerce: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Travel
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Travel: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Finance
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Finance: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Gaming
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Gaming: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 APAC
10.4 MEA
10.5 SAM

11. Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development
11.4 Merger and Acquisition

12. Company Profiles
12.1 AppsFlyer Ltd
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Adjust GmbH
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Branch Metrics, Inc
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 FraudScore
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.)
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Machine Advertising Limited
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Perform[cb], LLC
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Scalarr Inc
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Singular Labs, Inc
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 TrafficGuard Pty Ltd
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 ADEX (Samoukale Enterprises Limited)
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvodpg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-ad-fraud-detection-tools-global-market-to-2028---featuring-appsflyer-adjust-gmbh-and-branch-metrics-among-others-301493124.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

