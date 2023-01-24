Outlook on the Advanced Chemical Recycling Global Market 2023: Covering Pyrolysis, Gasification, Dissolution, Depolymerisation and Emerging Technologies

Company Logo

Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by around 130 companies worldwide and capacities are increasing.

As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).

Report contents include:

Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets

Market drivers and trends.

Advanced chemical recycling industry developments 2020-2023.

Capacities by technology.

Market maps and value chain.

In-depth analysis of advanced chemical recycling technologies.

Advanced recycling technologies covered include:

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Dissolution

Depolymerisation

Emerging technologies.

Companies profiled include Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, PerPETual, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, ReVital Polymers and SABIC.



Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.5.1 Biodegradability

3.5.2 Compostability

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.9.1 Mechanical recycling

3.9.2 Advanced recycling

4 THE ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Industry developments 2020-2023

4.3 Industry collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements

4.4 Capacities

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.6 Global market by recycling process

4.7 Market map

4.8 Value chain

4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of Advanced Recycling

4.10 Market challenges

5 ADVANCED RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.2.1 Technology overview

5.2.1.1 Pyrolysis of plastic waste

5.2.1.2 Thermal pyrolysis

5.2.1.3 Catalytic pyrolysis

5.2.1.4 Polystyrene pyrolysis

5.2.1.5 Pyrolysis for production of diesel fuel

5.2.1.6 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

5.2.1.7 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

5.2.2 Comparative analysis of pyrolysis processes

5.2.3 SWOT analysis

5.2.4 Pyrolysis plant capacities, current and planned

5.2.5 Companies

5.3 Gasification

5.3.1 Technology overview

5.3.1.1 Syngas conversion to methonol

5.3.1.2 Integrated Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis

5.3.1.3 Chemcycling of waste to hydrogen

5.3.2 SWOT analysis

5.3.3 Companies

5.4 Dissolution

5.4.1 Technology overview

5.4.1.1 Processes

5.4.1.2 Recycling of polypropylene

5.4.1.3 Recycling of polystyrene

5.4.1.4 Recycling of multilayer films

5.4.1.5 Solid-liquid separation

5.4.1.6 Solvent recovery

5.4.2 SWOT analysis

5.4.3 Dissolution plant capacities, current and planned

5.4.4 Companies

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.5.1 Technology overview

5.5.1.1 Hydrolysis

5.5.1.2 Methanolysis

5.5.1.3 Glycolysis

5.5.1.4 Enzymolysis

5.5.1.5 Depolymerisation methods summary

5.5.1.6 Depolymerisation for the production of fuel

5.5.1.7 Depolymerisation for the production of feedstock

5.5.1.8 Depolymerisation for the production of plastic

5.5.1.9 Microwave technology for depolymerisation

5.5.1.10 Enzyme technology for depolymerisation

5.5.1.11 Ionic liquids

5..5.2 SWOT analysis

5.5.3 Depolymerisation plant capacities, current and planned

5.5.4 Companies

5.6 Emerging advanced recycling technologies

5.6.1 Microwave heating

5.6.2 Plasma

5.6.3 Supercritical fluids

5.6.4 Biotechnology

6 COMPANY PROFILES (130 company profiles)

7 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Adherent Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies

Agilyx

Alterra Energy

Ambercycle

Anellotech

Anhui Oursun Resource Technology Co., Ltd

APChemi

APK AG

Aquafil

Arkema

Axens & The Rewind PET

BASF

BioBTX

Blest

Blue Alp

Borealis

Braven Environmental

Cadel Deinking

Carbios

Chevron Phillips

CIRC

Clariter

Cleyond

Covestro

CreaCycle

CTC Foundation

CuRe Technology

Demont

DePoly

Dow

DuPont Teijin Films

Eastman Chemical Company

Eco Fuel Technology, Inc

Ecopek

Ecor Global

Encina

Enerkem

Enval

Equipolymers

Evonik

Evrnu

Extracthive

Fraunhofer IVV

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Fych Technologies

Galactic

Garbo

Geep

Gr3n Recycling

GreenMantra

IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN)

Indaver

InEnTec

INEOS Styrolution

Ioniqa

Itero Technologies

Jeplan

Khepra

Klean Industries

LanzaTech

Licella

Loop Industries

Lucite International

Lummus

LyondellBasell

Mint Innovation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

MolyWorks Materials

Nasus Labs

NatureWorks

Neste

New Hope Energy

Next Generation Group

Nexus Circular

Novoloop

Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)

perPETual

PET Refine Technology

Petronas

Plastic Energy Limited

Plastic2Oil

Polycycl

Polymer Research Technologies

PolyStyreneLoop

Polystyvert

Poseidon Plastic

Premirr Plastics

Procter & Gamble

PureCycle Technologies

PyrOil

Pyrowave

Quanta Fuel

Recenso

Reclaimed EcoEnergy

RecycELIT

Recycling Technologies

Refresh Plastics

Renergi

ReNew ELP

Renew One

Renewlogy

Repsol

RESPolyflow

revalyu Resource GmbH

ReVital Polymers

Sabic

Saperatec GmbH

SCG Chemicals

Scindo

Shell

Shuye Environmental Technology

Sierra Energy

SK Global Chemical

Sulzer

Sweet Gazoil

Synova

Technisoil Industrial

Total

Toyo Styrene

Trinseo

TripleHelix

Unipetrol

Vadxx

Valoren

Vartega

V-Carbon

Versalis

VTT

Worn Again Technologies

