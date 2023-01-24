Outlook on the Advanced Chemical Recycling Global Market 2023: Covering Pyrolysis, Gasification, Dissolution, Depolymerisation and Emerging Technologies
Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by around 130 companies worldwide and capacities are increasing.
As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).
Report contents include:
Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets
Market drivers and trends.
Advanced chemical recycling industry developments 2020-2023.
Capacities by technology.
Market maps and value chain.
In-depth analysis of advanced chemical recycling technologies.
Advanced recycling technologies covered include:
Pyrolysis
Gasification
Dissolution
Depolymerisation
Emerging technologies.
Companies profiled include Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, PerPETual, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, ReVital Polymers and SABIC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Global production of plastics
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics
3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics
3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
3.5.1 Biodegradability
3.5.2 Compostability
3.6 Plastic pollution
3.7 Policy and regulations
3.8 The circular economy
3.9 Plastic recycling
3.9.1 Mechanical recycling
3.9.2 Advanced recycling
4 THE ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET
4.1 Market drivers and trends
4.2 Industry developments 2020-2023
4.3 Industry collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements
4.4 Capacities
4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology
4.6 Global market by recycling process
4.7 Market map
4.8 Value chain
4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of Advanced Recycling
4.10 Market challenges
5 ADVANCED RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
5.1 Applications
5.2 Pyrolysis
5.2.1 Technology overview
5.2.1.1 Pyrolysis of plastic waste
5.2.1.2 Thermal pyrolysis
5.2.1.3 Catalytic pyrolysis
5.2.1.4 Polystyrene pyrolysis
5.2.1.5 Pyrolysis for production of diesel fuel
5.2.1.6 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
5.2.2 Comparative analysis of pyrolysis processes
5.2.3 SWOT analysis
5.2.4 Pyrolysis plant capacities, current and planned
5.2.5 Companies
5.3 Gasification
5.3.1 Technology overview
5.3.1.1 Syngas conversion to methonol
5.3.1.2 Integrated Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
5.3.1.3 Chemcycling of waste to hydrogen
5.3.2 SWOT analysis
5.3.3 Companies
5.4 Dissolution
5.4.1 Technology overview
5.4.1.1 Processes
5.4.1.2 Recycling of polypropylene
5.4.1.3 Recycling of polystyrene
5.4.1.4 Recycling of multilayer films
5.4.1.5 Solid-liquid separation
5.4.1.6 Solvent recovery
5.4.2 SWOT analysis
5.4.3 Dissolution plant capacities, current and planned
5.4.4 Companies
5.5 Depolymerisation
5.5.1 Technology overview
5.5.1.1 Hydrolysis
5.5.1.2 Methanolysis
5.5.1.3 Glycolysis
5.5.1.4 Enzymolysis
5.5.1.5 Depolymerisation methods summary
5.5.1.6 Depolymerisation for the production of fuel
5.5.1.7 Depolymerisation for the production of feedstock
5.5.1.8 Depolymerisation for the production of plastic
5.5.1.9 Microwave technology for depolymerisation
5.5.1.10 Enzyme technology for depolymerisation
5.5.1.11 Ionic liquids
5..5.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.3 Depolymerisation plant capacities, current and planned
5.5.4 Companies
5.6 Emerging advanced recycling technologies
5.6.1 Microwave heating
5.6.2 Plasma
5.6.3 Supercritical fluids
5.6.4 Biotechnology
6 COMPANY PROFILES (130 company profiles)
7 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
Adherent Technologies
Aduro Clean Technologies
Agilyx
Alterra Energy
Ambercycle
Anellotech
Anhui Oursun Resource Technology Co., Ltd
APChemi
APK AG
Aquafil
Arkema
Axens & The Rewind PET
BASF
BioBTX
Blest
Blue Alp
Borealis
Braven Environmental
Cadel Deinking
Carbios
Chevron Phillips
CIRC
Clariter
Cleyond
Covestro
CreaCycle
CTC Foundation
CuRe Technology
Demont
DePoly
Dow
DuPont Teijin Films
Eastman Chemical Company
Eco Fuel Technology, Inc
Ecopek
Ecor Global
Encina
Enerkem
Enval
Equipolymers
Evonik
Evrnu
Extracthive
Fraunhofer IVV
Fulcrum BioEnergy
Fych Technologies
Galactic
Garbo
Geep
Gr3n Recycling
GreenMantra
IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN)
Indaver
InEnTec
INEOS Styrolution
Ioniqa
Itero Technologies
Jeplan
Khepra
Klean Industries
LanzaTech
Licella
Loop Industries
Lucite International
Lummus
LyondellBasell
Mint Innovation
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
MolyWorks Materials
Nasus Labs
NatureWorks
Neste
New Hope Energy
Next Generation Group
Nexus Circular
Novoloop
Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)
perPETual
PET Refine Technology
Petronas
Plastic Energy Limited
Plastic2Oil
Polycycl
Polymer Research Technologies
PolyStyreneLoop
Polystyvert
Poseidon Plastic
Premirr Plastics
Procter & Gamble
PureCycle Technologies
PyrOil
Pyrowave
Quanta Fuel
Recenso
Reclaimed EcoEnergy
RecycELIT
Recycling Technologies
Refresh Plastics
Renergi
ReNew ELP
Renew One
Renewlogy
Repsol
RESPolyflow
revalyu Resource GmbH
ReVital Polymers
Sabic
Saperatec GmbH
SCG Chemicals
Scindo
Shell
Shuye Environmental Technology
Sierra Energy
SK Global Chemical
Sulzer
Sweet Gazoil
Synova
Technisoil Industrial
Total
Toyo Styrene
Trinseo
TripleHelix
Unipetrol
Vadxx
Valoren
Vartega
V-Carbon
Versalis
VTT
Worn Again Technologies
