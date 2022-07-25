U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +16.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,014.00
    +139.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,470.75
    +47.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.62
    +0.92 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.40
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.11 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +0.74 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6860
    +0.6360 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,956.54
    -685.36 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.64
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Outlook on the Aerospace Valves Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aerospace Valves Market

Global Aerospace Valves Market
Global Aerospace Valves Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Valves Market (2022-2027) by Product, Material, Application, Aircraft, End Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aerospace Valves Market is estimated to be USD 11.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.06%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aerospace Valves Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerospace Controls, Aero Controlex Group, Aerospace Systems & Components, CIRCOR International, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Crissair, Eaton, Honeywell International, Liebherr Group, Marotta Controls, Meggitt, Moog, NMG Aerospace, Nutek Aerospace, Parker-Hannifin, Precision Fluid Controls, Safran, The Lee Company, Triumph Group, Valcor Engineering, Woodward, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aerospace Valves Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Aerospace Valves Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aerospace Valves Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size, Frequent Replacement of Aerospace Valves, And Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.1.2 Increasing Globalization of Trades Has Led to an Increase in Cargo Plane Frequencies
4.1.3 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Electrification of Aircraft Systems
4.2.2 Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials
4.2.3 Backlogs Related to Aircraft Deliveries, Owing to Inadequate Manufacturing Capacities of Prominent Aircraft Manufacturing Companies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) In Aerospace Valves
4.3.2 Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Improving Operational Efficiencies of Aerospace Valves
4.4.2 Increasing Raw Material Costs and Lack of Innovation in Aerospace Valves

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Butterfly Valves
6.3 Rotary Valves
6.4 Solenoid Valves
6.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves
6.6 Poppet Valves
6.7 Gate Valves
6.8 Ball Valves
6.9 Others

7 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stainless Steel
7.3 Titanium
7.4 Aluminum
7.5 Others

8 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fuel System
8.2.1 Suction Valves
8.2.2 APU LP Valves
8.2.3 Engine LP Valves
8.2.4 Inlet Valves
8.2.5 Cross-Feed Valves
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Hydraulic System
8.3.1 Flow Control Valves
8.3.2 Isolation Valves
8.3.3 Shut-Off Valves
8.3.4 Pressure Relief Valves
8.3.5 Priority Valves
8.3.6 Others
8.4 Environmental Control System
8.5 Pneumatic System
8.6 Lubrication System
8.7 Water & Wastewater System

9 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Aircraft
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Aviation
9.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
9.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
9.3 Business & General Aviation
9.3.1 Business Jets
9.3.2 Light Aircraft
9.4 Military Aviation
9.4.1 Fighter Aircraft
9.4.2 Transport Aircraft
9.4.3 Special-Mission Aircraft
9.5 Rotary Wing
9.5.1 Commercial Helicopters
9.5.2 Military Helicopters
9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
9.6.1 Fixed-Wing UAVs
9.6.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL UAVs
9.6.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs

10 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 OEM
10.3 Aftermarket

11 Americas' Aerospace Valves Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Aerospace Valves Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Aerospace Valves Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Aerospace Valves Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aerospace Controls
16.2 Aero Controlex Group
16.3 Aerospace Systems & Components
16.4 CIRCOR International
16.5 Collins Aerospace
16.6 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
16.7 Crissair
16.8 Eaton
16.9 Honeywell International
16.10 Liebherr Group
16.11 Marotta Controls
16.12 Meggitt
16.13 Moog
16.14 NMG Aerospace
16.15 Nutek Aerospace
16.16 Parker-Hannifin
16.17 Precision Fluid Controls
16.18 Safran
16.19 The Lee Company
16.20 Triumph Group
16.21 Valcor Engineering
16.22 Woodward

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6doutn

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class

  • Russian Gas Supply Uncertainty Sends Asia LNG Prices Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian natural gas prices are rallying on fears that Russia will slash supply again and worsen a global fuel shortage.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansThe North Asia liquefied natural gas

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Railroads Can’t Fill $80,000 Jobs. That’s a Problem for the Stocks.

    The major freight railroads have cut their head counts to reduce their biggest cost. But the result, particularly for the U.S. rails, has been slipping service and performance, and worker unrest. Given competition for labor, the result won’t be easy or cheap.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • China Chases Chip-Factory Dominance—and Global Clout

    Its chip makers are boosting production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, a move that could give them more influence in the global industry.

  • China May Use Tiered-Data Strategy to Prevent US Delistings: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationChina is looking at ways to sort its US-listed companies according to sensitivity of data they hold as it strategizes keeping the firms in compliance w

  • Biggest Oil Stock ETF Sees Short Sellers Unwind Bets After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers rolled back bets against the biggest exchange-traded fund focused on oil-company stocks, signaling speculation that the price of crude is at least temporarily bottoming out after sliding sharply since last month.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where

  • Analysis-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain

    Diesel drivers in Europe, already contending with record high prices, are in for even more pain at the pumps compared with those who rely on gasoline. Restrictions on diesel imports from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have undermined the fuel’s status in Europe as a cheaper alternative to petrol, amplifying a cost of living crisis across the region. "Fundamentally, Europe can't really survive without Russian diesel," lead clean products analyst at Kpler Kevin Wright said.

  • German landlord bids to turn down heating for 500,000 residents as Putin squeezes gas - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChin

  • Toyota to hold off asking suppliers for lower prices

    Toyota Motor Corp will not unilaterally press its suppliers for lower prices for the second half of its fiscal year and is also considering supporting their energy bills, an executive said on Monday. The move reinforces an attempt by the world's largest automaker by sales to shoulder more of the burden faced by suppliers as global supply chain woes continue and energy costs soar. Like other automakers, Toyota has been battered by the global shortage of semiconductors and COVID-19-related lockdowns, prompting repeated cutbacks in vehicle production and frustrating suppliers.

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Fed, Earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher at the start of a crucial week for global markets, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and a slew of corporate earnings reports.

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag