Outlook on the Aerospace Valves Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Valves Market (2022-2027) by Product, Material, Application, Aircraft, End Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerospace Valves Market is estimated to be USD 11.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.06%.
Market Dynamics
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerospace Controls, Aero Controlex Group, Aerospace Systems & Components, CIRCOR International, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Crissair, Eaton, Honeywell International, Liebherr Group, Marotta Controls, Meggitt, Moog, NMG Aerospace, Nutek Aerospace, Parker-Hannifin, Precision Fluid Controls, Safran, The Lee Company, Triumph Group, Valcor Engineering, Woodward, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aerospace Valves Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Aerospace Valves Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aerospace Valves Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size, Frequent Replacement of Aerospace Valves, And Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.1.2 Increasing Globalization of Trades Has Led to an Increase in Cargo Plane Frequencies
4.1.3 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Electrification of Aircraft Systems
4.2.2 Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials
4.2.3 Backlogs Related to Aircraft Deliveries, Owing to Inadequate Manufacturing Capacities of Prominent Aircraft Manufacturing Companies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) In Aerospace Valves
4.3.2 Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Improving Operational Efficiencies of Aerospace Valves
4.4.2 Increasing Raw Material Costs and Lack of Innovation in Aerospace Valves
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Butterfly Valves
6.3 Rotary Valves
6.4 Solenoid Valves
6.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves
6.6 Poppet Valves
6.7 Gate Valves
6.8 Ball Valves
6.9 Others
7 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stainless Steel
7.3 Titanium
7.4 Aluminum
7.5 Others
8 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fuel System
8.2.1 Suction Valves
8.2.2 APU LP Valves
8.2.3 Engine LP Valves
8.2.4 Inlet Valves
8.2.5 Cross-Feed Valves
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Hydraulic System
8.3.1 Flow Control Valves
8.3.2 Isolation Valves
8.3.3 Shut-Off Valves
8.3.4 Pressure Relief Valves
8.3.5 Priority Valves
8.3.6 Others
8.4 Environmental Control System
8.5 Pneumatic System
8.6 Lubrication System
8.7 Water & Wastewater System
9 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Aircraft
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Aviation
9.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
9.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft
9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
9.3 Business & General Aviation
9.3.1 Business Jets
9.3.2 Light Aircraft
9.4 Military Aviation
9.4.1 Fighter Aircraft
9.4.2 Transport Aircraft
9.4.3 Special-Mission Aircraft
9.5 Rotary Wing
9.5.1 Commercial Helicopters
9.5.2 Military Helicopters
9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
9.6.1 Fixed-Wing UAVs
9.6.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL UAVs
9.6.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs
10 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 OEM
10.3 Aftermarket
11 Americas' Aerospace Valves Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Aerospace Valves Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Aerospace Valves Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Aerospace Valves Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aerospace Controls
16.2 Aero Controlex Group
16.3 Aerospace Systems & Components
16.4 CIRCOR International
16.5 Collins Aerospace
16.6 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
16.7 Crissair
16.8 Eaton
16.9 Honeywell International
16.10 Liebherr Group
16.11 Marotta Controls
16.12 Meggitt
16.13 Moog
16.14 NMG Aerospace
16.15 Nutek Aerospace
16.16 Parker-Hannifin
16.17 Precision Fluid Controls
16.18 Safran
16.19 The Lee Company
16.20 Triumph Group
16.21 Valcor Engineering
16.22 Woodward
17 Appendix
