Outlook on the Aerospace Valves Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems Presents Opportunities

Global Aerospace Valves Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Valves Market (2022-2027) by Product, Material, Application, Aircraft, End Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Valves Market is estimated to be USD 11.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.45 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.06%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aerospace Valves Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerospace Controls, Aero Controlex Group, Aerospace Systems & Components, CIRCOR International, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Crissair, Eaton, Honeywell International, Liebherr Group, Marotta Controls, Meggitt, Moog, NMG Aerospace, Nutek Aerospace, Parker-Hannifin, Precision Fluid Controls, Safran, The Lee Company, Triumph Group, Valcor Engineering, Woodward, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aerospace Valves Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Aerospace Valves Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aerospace Valves Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Global Aircraft Fleet Size, Frequent Replacement of Aerospace Valves, And Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Globalization of Trades Has Led to an Increase in Cargo Plane Frequencies

4.1.3 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Electrification of Aircraft Systems

4.2.2 Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

4.2.3 Backlogs Related to Aircraft Deliveries, Owing to Inadequate Manufacturing Capacities of Prominent Aircraft Manufacturing Companies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) In Aerospace Valves

4.3.2 Increasing Technological Advancement in Analytical Systems

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Improving Operational Efficiencies of Aerospace Valves

4.4.2 Increasing Raw Material Costs and Lack of Innovation in Aerospace Valves



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Butterfly Valves

6.3 Rotary Valves

6.4 Solenoid Valves

6.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves

6.6 Poppet Valves

6.7 Gate Valves

6.8 Ball Valves

6.9 Others



7 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stainless Steel

7.3 Titanium

7.4 Aluminum

7.5 Others



8 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fuel System

8.2.1 Suction Valves

8.2.2 APU LP Valves

8.2.3 Engine LP Valves

8.2.4 Inlet Valves

8.2.5 Cross-Feed Valves

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Hydraulic System

8.3.1 Flow Control Valves

8.3.2 Isolation Valves

8.3.3 Shut-Off Valves

8.3.4 Pressure Relief Valves

8.3.5 Priority Valves

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Environmental Control System

8.5 Pneumatic System

8.6 Lubrication System

8.7 Water & Wastewater System



9 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By Aircraft

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Aviation

9.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

9.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

9.3 Business & General Aviation

9.3.1 Business Jets

9.3.2 Light Aircraft

9.4 Military Aviation

9.4.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.4.2 Transport Aircraft

9.4.3 Special-Mission Aircraft

9.5 Rotary Wing

9.5.1 Commercial Helicopters

9.5.2 Military Helicopters

9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

9.6.1 Fixed-Wing UAVs

9.6.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL UAVs

9.6.3 Rotary-Wing UAVs



10 Global Aerospace Valves Market, By End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Americas' Aerospace Valves Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Aerospace Valves Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Aerospace Valves Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Aerospace Valves Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Aerospace Controls

16.2 Aero Controlex Group

16.3 Aerospace Systems & Components

16.4 CIRCOR International

16.5 Collins Aerospace

16.6 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

16.7 Crissair

16.8 Eaton

16.9 Honeywell International

16.10 Liebherr Group

16.11 Marotta Controls

16.12 Meggitt

16.13 Moog

16.14 NMG Aerospace

16.15 Nutek Aerospace

16.16 Parker-Hannifin

16.17 Precision Fluid Controls

16.18 Safran

16.19 The Lee Company

16.20 Triumph Group

16.21 Valcor Engineering

16.22 Woodward



17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6doutn

