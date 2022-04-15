U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the AI in Medical Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Medical Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global AI in medical imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global AI in medical imaging market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on AI in medical imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on AI in medical imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global AI in medical imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global AI in medical imaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations

  • Growing awareness of the benefits offered by ai techniques

2) Restraints

  • Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt ai-based technologies

3) Opportunities

  • Untapped emerging markets

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the AI in medical imaging market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the AI in medical imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global AI in medical imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the AI in Medical Imaging Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Component
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of AI in Medical Imaging Market

4. AI in Medical Imaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component
5.1. Software
5.2. Service

6. Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application
6.1. Radiology
6.2. In Vivo
6.3. OB/GYN
6.4. MRI
6.5. CT
6.6. Ultrasound
6.7. IVD

7. Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User
7.1. Hospitals
7.2. Diagnostic Laboratory
7.3. Diagnostic Imaging Center

8. Global AI in Medical Imaging Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component
8.1.2. North America AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application
8.1.3. North America AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User
8.1.4. North America AI in Medical Imaging Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component
8.2.2. Europe AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe AI in Medical Imaging Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific AI in Medical Imaging Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW AI in Medical Imaging Market by Component
8.4.2. RoW AI in Medical Imaging Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW AI in Medical Imaging Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW AI in Medical Imaging Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global AI in Medical Imaging Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. NVIDIA Corporation
9.2.2. IBM
9.2.3. Intel
9.2.4. Siemens Healthineers
9.2.5. GE Healthcare
9.2.6. Digital Diagnostics
9.2.7. InformAI
9.2.8. Day Zero Diagnostics
9.2.9. Butterfly Network
9.2.10. Zebra Medical Vision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sarqii

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


