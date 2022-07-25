U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Outlook on the Air Freight Global Market to 2027 - Rise of Air Freight as an Omnichannel Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Air Freight Market

Global Air Freight Market
Global Air Freight Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Freight Market (2022-2027) by Services, Destination, Carrier Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Freight Market is estimated to be USD 288.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 378.72 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Air Freight Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are ANA Holdings Inc., Bollore Logistics, Cargolux Airlines International S.A., Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Ceva Logistics, Deutsche Lufthansa Ag , Deutsche Post Group , Dsv A/S (Danish transport and logistics company), Emirates Group, Fedex Corporation , Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd, Kintetsu World Express, Maersk Company, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, Qatar Airways Company, United Airlines, Inc, United Parcel Service Inc. , Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Air Freight Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Air Freight Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Air Freight Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Faster Delivery of Shipments as Compared with Other Logistics Solutions
4.1.2 Rising Popularity of Consolidated Air Freight Service
4.1.3 Rising Demand From Just-In-Time Manufacturers
4.1.4 Significant Growth in The E-Commerce Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Costs Associated with Air Freight Solution
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Upcoming Technological Advancements to Transform Air Freight Operations
4.3.2 Liberalization of The Rules And Regulations in The Aviation Industry
4.3.3 Rise of Air Freight as an Omnichannel
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Fuel Prices and Escalating Security Concerns

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Air Freight Market, By Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Forwarding
6.3 Fright
6.4 Express
6.5 Airlines
6.6 Mail
6.7 Other Services

7 Global Air Freight Market, By Destination
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Domestic
7.3 International

8 Global Air Freight Market, By Carrier Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Belly Cargo
8.3 Freighter

9 Global Air Freight Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Private
9.3 Commercial

10 Americas' Global Air Freight Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Global Air Freight Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Air Freight Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Global Air Freight Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 ANA Holdings Inc.
15.2 Bollore Logistics
15.3 Cargolux Airlines International S.A.
15.4 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
15.5 Ceva Logistics
15.6 Deutsche Lufthansa Ag
15.7 Deutsche Post Group
15.8 Dsv A/S (Danish transport and logistics company)
15.9 Emirates Group
15.10 Fedex Corporation
15.11 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
15.12 Japan Airlines Co. Ltd
15.13 Kintetsu World Express
15.14 Maersk Company
15.15 Nippon Express Co., Ltd
15.16 Qatar Airways Company
15.17 United Airlines, Inc
15.18 United Parcel Service Inc.
15.19 Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9yr5v

Attachment

