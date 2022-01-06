U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Outlook on the Aircraft Health Monitoring System Global Market to 2026 - Focus on Hardware, Software and Services

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft health monitoring system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An aircraft health monitoring system (AHMS) refers to a collection of solutions and techniques that are used for remote monitoring of airplane data. AHMS is primarily used for monitoring the lifecycle of aircraft components and predicting failures or malfunctions, such as over-heating of engines, high vibrations, low oil pressure and hard landing. It uses the real-time data captured through various sensors installed on the aircraft components and involves automated engine trend reporting, remote systems diagnostics and engine/airframe threshold exceedance reporting. The implementation of AHMS also aids in minimizing the overall maintenance and operational costs and detection, diagnosis, prognosis and mitigation of system failures.

Significant growth in the commercial and defense aviation industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, growing need for enhanced situational awareness and increasing instances of aircraft accidents are also creating a positive impact on the demand for this solution. In line with this, there is increasing adoption of connected aircraft solutions to meet the growing requirement for automation and the development of cost-effective maintenance alternatives.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the utilization of wireless sensors to measure in-torque data, flight messengers to monitor maintenance needs and aviation analytics, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the upgradation and replacement of existing aircraft with next-generation systems, along with increasing demand for aircraft health monitoring from the aerospace industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aircraft health monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Breakup by Subsystem:

  • Aero-Propulsion

  • Avionics

  • Ancillary Systems

  • Aircraft Structures

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Commercial

  • Military

Breakup by Installation:

  • Onboard

  • On Ground

Breakup by Fit:

  • Linefit

  • Retrofit

Breakup by Operation Time:

  • Real-Time

  • Non-Real-Time

Breakup by Operation Type:

  • Detection

  • Diagnostics

  • Condition-Based Maintenance and Adaptive Control

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company), Honeywell Aerospace, Meggitt Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran, SITA N.V., The Boeing Company, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global aircraft health monitoring system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 in the global aircraft health monitoring system market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the subsystem?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fit?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operation time?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operation type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global aircraft health monitoring system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Subsystem
7.1 Aero-Propulsion
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Avionics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Ancillary Systems
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Aircraft Structures
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Commercial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Military
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Installation
9.1 Onboard
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 On Ground
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Fit
10.1 Linefit
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Retrofit
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Operation Time
11.1 Real-Time
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Non-Real-Time
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Operation Type
12.1 Detection
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Diagnostics
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Condition-Based Maintenance and Adaptive Control
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Others
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast

13 Market Breakup by Region

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Value Chain Analysis

16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Airbus SE
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.4 GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company)
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Honeywell Aerospace
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Meggitt PLC
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 Rolls-Royce Plc
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.8 Safran
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.9 SITA N.V.
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.10 The Boeing Company
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59r2eg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


