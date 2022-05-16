U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Outlook on the Amniotic Membrane Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Application, End-users and Region

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amniotic Membrane Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the publisher's report, the global amniotic membrane market is anticipated to advance at a compound annual growth rate of 7.01% in revenue over the forecasted period of 2022-2028.

Factors such as rising awareness of wound care treatment, growing research on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, and incidents of burn injuries are key factors supplementing the amniotic membrane market.

Additionally, the potential use of an amniotic membrane in tissue engineering application and growth of the ophthalmology segment opens new avenues for the studied market. However, limitations related to amniotic membrane usage negatively impact the global market.

Regional Outlook

The global amniotic membrane market comprises North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest-growth rate in the region. The region's growth is mainly on account of rising accidents and cosmetic surgery trends. Moreover, the benefits of amniotic membrane in eye surgery open new avenues for the amniotic membrane market. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea have emerged as a key market for amniotic membrane. Furthermore, the growing plastic surgery culture has encouraged the use of amniotic membrane in cosmetic surgery applications. Therefore, as stated above, these factors support the amniotic membrane market's growth across the region.

Competitive Outlook

The major companies in the amniotic membrane market consist of Sky Biologics LLC, Integra Lifescience Corp, Surgenix LLC, Smith and Nephew Plc, Bio Tissue Inc, Organogenesis, Human Regenerative Technologies, Labtician Ophthalmics Inc, Amniox Medical Inc, Katena Products Inc, Amino Technology LLC, Surgilogix LLC, MiMedx, and Celularity Inc.

Integra Lifescience Corp is a leading company in medical technology. It offers advanced solutions in neurosurgery, orthopedic extremity surgery, and advanced wound management. Additionally, the company offers surgical instruments to hospitals, surgery centers, dental offices, and physicians. The company expanded its base regenerative technology to include surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and orthopedic hardware. Integra offers innovative healthcare solutions through offices across 130 countries across the globe. It is headquartered in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Amniotic Membrane Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Amniotic Membrane Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Potential Amniotic Membrane Use to Treat Lung Damages Due to Covid-19
2.2.2. Significant Investments in Research and Development Activities
2.2.3. Growing Healthcare Sector in the Asia-Pacific Region
2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Acquisitions
2.6.2. Product Developments
2.6.3. Agreements
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Rising Awareness of Wound Care Treatment
2.7.2. Growing Research on Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine
2.7.3. Incidents of Burn Injuries and Traumatic Wounds
2.8. Market Challenge
2.8.1. Limitations Related to Amniotic Membrane Use
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Potential Use in Tissue Engineering Applications.
2.9.2. Growth of Ophthalmology Segment

3. Global Amniotic Membrane Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane
3.2. Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

4. Global Amniotic Membrane Market Outlook - by Application
4.1. Surgical Wounds
4.2. Ophthalmology
4.3. Other Applications

5. Global Amniotic Membrane Market Outlook - by End-Users
5.1. Hospitals
5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Wounds
5.3. Specialized Clinics
5.4. Research Center & Laboratories

6. Global Amniotic Membrane Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Amino Technology LLC
7.2. Katena Products Inc
7.3. Mimedx
7.4. Bio Tissue Inc
7.5. Surgilogix LLC
7.6. Amniox Medical Inc
7.7. Surgenix LLC
7.8. Labtician Ophthalmics Inc
7.9. Human Regenerative Technologies
7.10. Integra Lifescience Corp
7.11. Smith and Nephew plc
7.12. Organogenesis
7.13. Celularity Inc
7.14. Sky Biologics LLC

8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3suzw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


