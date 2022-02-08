U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Outlook on the Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Industry to 2025

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The servicing of analytical and life science instrumentation is vital to maintaining instrument performance capabilities and maximize the life of costly lab assets. Whether provided by the original instrument manufacturer or by a third-party service provider, the service market includes all service contracts and any replacement parts installed during servicing. Other services like software support and validation service are also included. However, the value of in-house service is excluded from analysis.

In the course of the global COVID-19 pandemic, on-site repair and maintenance visits have been limited by lab closures, social distancing, and other safety protocols that have restricted access to many lab sites. In response, remote support has become more available to accommodate some service needs during the pandemic. Fortunately, as the world recovers from the pandemic, rebounding analytical instrument sales have also pushed the need for instrument services, training, warranty, and installation. With the increasing vaccine implementation in many regions, pandemic-related safety protocols are easing up in laboratories, paving a way to more demand for on-site services and support in the near future. In addition, the increasing popularity of remote assistance has made this form of service a part of the "new normal."

This report provides valuable market information and insights for the service market within ten technology segments of the analytical instrument industry. This brief is organized to provide a snapshot of current and future service demand, which is segmented by technology, service type, sector, function, and region. It also explores the competitive landscape of the service market or each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions. To supplement this data, this publication also analyzes the results of an end-user survey of 248 laboratory personnel, located across regional end markets, who are involved in instrument service spending and allocation. The survey results also provides insights into how instrument usage, service coverage and frequency, budgets, other macroeconomic factors come into play and form service market trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

  • About this Report

  • Methodology

  • Regional Segmentations

  • End Market & Sector Segmentations

  • Function Segmentation

  • Service Segmentations

  • Executive Summary

2. Technology Overview

  • Overview

  • Chromatography

  • Mass Spectrometry

  • Atomic Spectroscopy

  • Molecular Spectroscopy

  • Life Science Instrumentation

  • Surface Science

  • Materials Characterization

  • Lab Automation & Informatics

  • Sample Preparation Techniques

  • Lab Equipment

3. Market Demand

  • Overall

    • Overall Service Demand by Technology, 2020-2025

    • Overall Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Overall Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Overall Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Overall Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Overall Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Overall Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Chromatography

    • Chromatography Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Chromatography Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Chromatography Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Chromatography Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Chromatography Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Chromatography Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Chromatography Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Mass Spectrometry

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Mass Spectrometry Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Atomic Spectroscopy

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Atomic Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Molecular Spectroscopy

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Molecular Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Life Science Instrumentation

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Life Science Instrumentation Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Surface Science

    • Surface Science Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Surface Science Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Surface Science Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Surface Science Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Surface Science Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Surface Science Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Surface Science Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Materials Characterization

    • Materials Characterization Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Materials Characterization Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Materials Characterization Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Materials Characterization Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Materials Characterization Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Materials Characterization Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Materials Characterization Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Lab Automation & Informatics

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Lab Automation & Informatics Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Sample Preparation Techniques

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Sample Preparation Techniques Service Supplier Participation, 2020

  • Lab Equipment

    • Lab Equipment Service Demand by Technique, 2020-2025

    • Lab Equipment Service Demand by Service Type, 2020-2025

    • Lab Equipment Service Demand by Sector, 2020-2025

    • Lab Equipment Service Demand by Function, 2020

    • Lab Equipment Service Demand By Region, 2020-2025

    • Lab Equipment Service Vendor Share, 2020

    • Lab Equipment Service Supplier Participation, 2020

4. End User Perspective

  • Demographics & Usage

  • Chromatography/MS

  • Spectroscopy

  • Life Science Instrumentation

  • Microscopy/Materials Characterization

  • Other Lab Equipment/Automation

  • Lab Budget and Purchases

  • Suppliers

  • Trends

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjen5w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


