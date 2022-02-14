U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.39
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,703.77
    -34.29 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.52
    +102.37 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.49
    +6.35 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.10
    +1.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.00
    +23.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.44 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0170
    +0.0620 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6080
    +0.1980 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,589.84
    +288.73 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.45
    +17.24 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Outlook on the Analytical Standards Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Merck, Chiron and Agilent Technologies Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analytical Standards Market, By Category, By Technique, By Method, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global analytical standards market held a market value of USD 1,432.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2,168.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Analytical standards are a compound of known concentration and high purity meant to be used as a calibration standard for a particular assay. The market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries worldwide coupled with the rising concerns for optimal food safety & quality. Furthermore, rising regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control coupled with increasing applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics & proteomics is also estimated to boost the market growth.

The market is expected to be restrained by the limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies. The decline in the demand for products and services negatively influenced the market growth during the pandemic. Companies in the market also experienced a decline in their revenues owing to COVID-19.

Growth Influencers:

Expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide

Increasing research activities for the development of novel treatment and diagnostic options is leading to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally. This is also fueling the demand for maintaining analytical standards in both industries. Therefore, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising concerns for optimal food safety and quality

One of the major concerns globally is the low quality of food or contaminated food. Rising awareness regarding this concern is increasing the demand for maintaining optimal food quality and safety. Therefore, the adoption of analytical techniques such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, among others is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, government regulations for maintaining food quality are also expected to drive market growth.

Regional Overview

By region, the global analytical standards market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a well-established market and easy accessibility for advanced analytical technologies owing to the high healthcare expenditure in Canada and the United States.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing research & development activities related to chromatography and the growing outsourcing market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global analytical standards market include Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Cayman Chemical Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Mallinckrodt, Accu Standard, Inc., US Pharmacopeial Convention, RICCA Chemical Company, and GFS Chemicals, Inc., among others.

These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. launched the ONE Pesticide CRM Reagent and Consumable Kit for testing hemp and cannabis. The kit is set to be used for mycotoxin and pesticide testing for hemp and cannabis laboratories in compliance with the California, Oregon, or equivalent regulations.

The global analytical standards market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Analytical standards market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Analytical standards market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Analytical standards Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Analytical standards Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Analytical standards Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Analytical standards Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Analytical standards Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Analytical standards Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Analytical standards Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Analytical Standard Market

Chapter 4. Global Analytical Standard Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Component Suppliers
4.1.2. Manufacturers
4.1.3. Distributors
4.1.4. End-Users
4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.2.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.2.5. Degree of Competition
4.3. PEST Analysis
4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.4.1. Growth Drivers
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.3. Challenges
4.4.4. Key Trends
4.5. Cost - Pricing Analysis
4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19

Chapter 5. Competition Dashboard
5.1. Market Concentration Rate
5.2. Company Market Share Analysis (%), 2020
5.3. Competitor Mapping
5.4. Competition Dashboard

Chapter 6. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Category
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. Inorganic
6.2.2. Organic

Chapter 7. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Technique
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. Chromatography
7.2.2. Spectroscopy
7.2.3. Titrimetry

Chapter 8. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Method
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. Material testing
8.2.2. Bioanalytical
8.2.3. Dissolution

Chapter 9. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Application
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. Pharmaceutical
9.2.2. Food & Beverage
9.2.3. Forensics
9.2.4. Environmental

Chapter 10. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Region

Chapter 11. North America Analytical Standard Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
11.2.1. By Category
11.2.2. By Technique
11.2.3. By Method
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.5. By Country

Chapter 12. Europe Analytical Standard Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
12.2.1. By Category
12.2.2. By Technique
12.2.3. By Method
12.2.4. By Application
12.2.5. By Country

Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Analytical Standard Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
13.2.1. By Category
13.2.2. By Technique
13.2.3. By Method
13.2.4. By Application
13.2.5. By Country

Chapter 14. South America Analytical Standard Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
14.2.1. By Category
14.2.2. By Technique
14.2.3. By Method
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.5. By Country

Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Analytical Standard Market Analysis
15.1. Key Insights
15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
15.2.1. By Category
15.2.2. By Technique
15.2.3. By Method
15.2.4. By Application
15.2.5. By Country

Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *
16.1. Merck KGaA
16.2. Chiron AS
16.3. LGC Standards
16.4. Waters Corporation
16.5. Agilent Technologies
16.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
16.7. PerkinElmer, Inc.
16.8. Restek Corporation
16.9. SPEX Certi Prep
16.10. Accu Standard, Inc.
16.11. Mallinckrodt
16.12. US Pharmacopeial Convention
16.13. Cayman Chemical Company
16.14. RICCA Chemical Company
16.15. GFS Chemicals, Inc.
16.16. Other prominent players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g598bn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-analytical-standards-global-market-to-2027---featuring-merck-chiron-and-agilent-technologies-among-others-301481536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Ahead on Monday

    Busting out of a two-day losing streak, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 3.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET Monday in response to a bullish note from investment bank Piper Sandler. As StreetInsider.com relates this morning, Piper Sandler decided to give Tesla some love this Valentine's Day, reiterating its buy rating on the stock and raising its price target to $1,350 -- implying that new buyers can expect to see as much as a 55% gain on the electric car company's shares this year. Updating its valuation to account for new "forecast ... deliveries, capex, and margins," Piper says it expects Tesla to generate more cash going forward, such that the stock is now worth more on a discounted cash flow-based model.

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped as Much as 10% Monday

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% early Monday morning after a filing showed one well-known billionaire investor made a large investment in the company in the fourth quarter of 2021. A 13-F filing by Soros Fund Management, the investment fund run by billionaire-investor George Soros, disclosed a nearly 20 million share stake in Rivian as of Dec. 31, 2021. The investment was worth over $2 billion as of the end of the filing period.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Down 30% From Its High, Is Nvidia a Buy?

    Shares of high-performance chip specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are currently down by around 30% from the all-time high of $346.47 they hit in November. Further, at its elevated valuation, Nvidia is also exposed to significant headline risk.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

    The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Why Bloom Energy Bounced 8% Today

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) got a lift Monday morning, shooting up 8.4% by 10 a.m. ET after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy and helped to pull shares of peer fuel cell company Plug Energy higher as well. The upgrade follows a Thursday-evening earnings report at Bloom that sent the shares up as much as 10% Friday. "Bloom Energy ... delivered an uncharacteristically strong year-end financial performance" in its Thursday-evening earnings report, explains Bank of America, in a note covered by StreetInsider.com.