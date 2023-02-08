U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Outlook on the Animal Feed Supplements Market in India to 2027 - by Source, Product Type, Livestock, Form and Region

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Animal Feed Supplements Market, By Source (Natural v/s Synthetic), By Product Type, By Livestock, By Form (Dry v/s Liquid), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

India animal feed supplements market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast years, 2023-2027. Factors such as increase in health-consciousness among people and the growing demand for animal-based products are the primary drivers for the India animal feed supplements market growth.

Consistent efforts are being made to improve the quality of animal feed and create suitable animal diets for providing a balanced supply of nutrients to them in order to achieve high-quality meat products. Research and academic institutions are consistently striving towards enhancing the nutritional content of animal feeds to ensure overall well-being of those consuming it.

High investments in the industry are further supporting the growth of India animal feed supplement market during the forecast period. Besides, the growing population, favorable demographics, expanding end-use industries, and rising levels of disposable income of middle-class families are further expected to boost the animal feed supplements market in India over the next five years.

The India animal feed supplements market is segmented into the source, product type, livestock, form, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the source, the market is divided into natural and synthetic. The natural source is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in the demand for organic products and the growing awareness about the impact of diet on the health of animals are driving the segment demand.

The major players operating in the India animal feed supplements market are Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., ADM Agro Industries India Pvt Ltd, BASF India Ltd., Cargill India Pvt. Ltd., Evonik India Private Limited, DSM India Private Limited, Nutreco-West Coast Group.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2018-FY2021

  • Base Year: FY2022

  • Estimated Year: FY2023

  • Forecast Period: FY2024-FY2028

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the India animal feed supplements from FY2018 to FY2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of India animal feed supplements market from FY2024 to FY2028 and growth rate until FY2028.

  • To classify and forecast the India animal feed supplements market based on source, product type, livestock, form, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the India animal feed supplements market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the India animal feed supplements market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India animal feed supplements market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the India animal feed supplements market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India animal feed supplements market.

Report Scope:

In this report, India animal feed supplements market is segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

India Animal Feed Supplements Market, By Source:

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

India Animal Feed Supplements Market, By Product Type:

  • Amino Acids

  • Phosphates

  • Vitamins & Minerals

  • Enzymes

  • Antibiotics

  • Others

India Animal Feed Supplements Market, By Livestock:

  • Ruminants

  • Poultry

  • Swine

  • Aquatic Animals

  • Others

India Animal Feed Supplements Market, By Form:

  • Dry

  • Liquid

India Animal Feed Supplements Market, By Region:

  • South

  • West

  • North

  • East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hc8it-animal-feed?w=5

