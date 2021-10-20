U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

Outlook on the Antistatic Agents Global Market to 2026 - by Form, Product, Polymer Type, End-use Industry and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antistatic Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global antistatic agents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Antistatic agents refer to various chemical reagents that are added to polymers to minimize static build-up in plastic materials. There are two kinds of antistatic agents, namely external and internal. The external agents are sprayed and coated over plastic products, while the internal agents are mixed and incorporated into the plastic matrix. Some of the commonly used antistatic agents include fatty acid esters, ethoxylated amines, glycerol monostearate, diethanolamides, alkyl sulfonates, alkyl phosphates, etc. These agents are available in the form of liquids, pellets, powder and microbeads, and are commonly used for manufacturing automotive components and polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)- and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based packaging products.

Rapid industrialization, especially in the developing economies, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Antistatic agents are widely adopted across industries, such as packaging, electronics, textiles and automotive, to minimize or eliminate the accumulation of static charge between objects. For instance, in the automotive industry, the absence of static charge improves the fuel-efficiency and operational life of the engine. Similarly, they are also used in the textile industry to minimize the clinging of fabrics that can cause sparks and other fire hazards.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of liquid antistatic agents with enhanced spreading capabilities, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Liquid variants are primarily used for spraying and dyeing applications as they spread evenly over surfaces. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry, along with the increasing demand for biodegradable and user-friendly materials from the packaging industry, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global antistatic agents market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), Kao Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Polyone Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global antistatic agents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antistatic agents market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the polymer type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global antistatic agents market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Antistatic Agents Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Liquid
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Powder
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Pellets
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Microbeads
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Glycerol Monostearate
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Diethanolamides
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Polymer Type
8.1 Polypropylene (PP)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Polyethylene (PE)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
9.1 Packaging
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Electronics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Textiles
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Arkema S.A.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 BASF SE
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Clariant AG
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Croda International PLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Dow Chemical Company
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Kao Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Polyone Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pm6s7r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-antistatic-agents-global-market-to-2026---by-form-product-polymer-type-end-use-industry-and-region-301404619.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

