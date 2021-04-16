Outlook on the Aquaculture Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture Market by Environment, and Fish Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aquaculture, also known as aqua farming, is defined as farming of aquatic organisms such as fin fishes, carps, mollusks, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. This farming procedure involves interventions in rearing process to enhance production, such as regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. Aquaculture farming involves 580 species that are currently farmed all over the world, representing a wealth of genetic diversity both within and among species. Aquaculture is practiced by some farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can hold ownership of the stock being cultivated. Eating fish is part of cultural traditions of many people and in terms of health benefits, it has an excellent nutritional profile. It is a good source of protein, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and essential micronutrients.



Developed countries are able to export their aquaculture fish production to other developed nations and developing countries are able to expand their exports by supplying products in developed countries without facing prohibitive customs duties (although they may face market access issues related to non-tariff measures). For some specific products, such as canned tuna, tariff rate quotas are applied, whereby a certain quantity per year can be imported at a reduced tariff. Widespread reduction of import tariffs has been a major driver for the expansion in international trade over the past 25 years. Regional trade agreements are reciprocal trade agreements establishing preferential terms of trade among two or more trading partners in the same region. They have been important drivers of global trade expansion in the past several decades and apply to a large proportion of global trade, also for fish and fish products.



The global food supply security issue, owing to increase in global population and rise in protein demand fuels growth of the market. In addition, zooplankton, being a major source of proteins, acts as another factor that propels the market growth. New technological advancements in rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants also supplement the market growth. External drivers of change, both physical and social, affect production and consumption of food in Pacific Island countries. Among physical drivers, climate change has been recognized as a key concern and is expected to aggravate predicted shortfalls in coastal fisheries production, which, in turn, drives aquaculture production. Evolution of inland fish farming provides numerous opportunities for the market expansion. In addition, new advancements in technologies for rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants also drive growth of the market.



The report segments the market on the basis of environment, fish type, and region. The environment segment includes marine water, fresh water, and brackish water. On the basis of fish type, the market is divided into carps, mollusks, crustaceans, mackerels, sea bream and others (pompano, snappers, groupers, salmon, milkfish, tuna, tilapia, catfish, sea bass, and a diverse group of aquatic animals that dwell in oceans as well as in freshwater). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Russia, Norway, Iceland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Recent advancements in the market include aquaculture contract for Norwegian offshore company, Farstad Shipping, for its Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels. The contract was awarded by Ocean Farming AS, a subsidiary of SalMar Group, for complete mooring installation and hook up of Ocean Farming's semi-submersible offshore fish farm. Rise in alliances among industry players is expected to boost the market growth.



Key players profiled in this report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.



Other major players (not profiled in the report) in the value chain are Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., ASMAK - International Fish Farming Holding Company, RoyMarine Harvest ASA, Nireus Aquaculture S.A., Promarisco, and Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Key Benefits



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing aquaculture opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the aquaculture industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Aquaculture Market Snapshot

2.2. Key Findings of the Study

2.3. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B Industry

3.4.1.2. Rise in Fish Production to Meet Food Supply

3.4.1.3. Changes in Lifestyle and Rise in Demand for Protein Rich Diet

3.4.1.4. Technological Advancements in the Field of Aquaculture

3.4.1.5. Expanding Retail Market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Rise in the Act of Animal Cruelty in Animal Farms and Slaughterhouses

3.4.2.2. Adoption of Veganism

3.4.2.3. Rise in Temperature and Water Pollution

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Evolution in Inland Fishing and Use of More Sustainable Technology in Aquaculture

3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the Food & Beverages Industry

3.5.3. Impact on the Aquaculture Market

3.6. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Feed Production

3.6.2. Feed Processing

3.6.3. Aquaculture Production

3.6.3.1. Land-Based Systems

3.6.3.1.1. Recirculating Aquaculture System (Ras)

3.6.3.1.2. Flow-Through Systems (Fts)

3.6.3.1.3. Pond Systems

3.6.3.2. Water-Based Systems

3.6.3.2.1. Cages/Pen System

3.6.3.2.2. Offshore System

3.6.3.2.3. Inshore System

3.6.3.3. Recycling Systems

3.6.3.3.1. High Control Enclosed System

3.6.3.3.2. Open Pond Recirculation System

3.6.3.4. Integrated Farming System

3.6.4. Processing

3.6.5. Distribution:

3.7. Top Impacting Factors



Chapter 4: Aquaculture Market, by Environment

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Marine Water

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.3. Fresh Water

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.4. Brackish Water

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 5: Aquaculture Market, by Fish Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Carps

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3. Mollusks

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.4. Crustaceans

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.5. Mackerel

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.6. Sea Bream

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 6: Aquaculture Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competition Landscape

7.1. Top Winning Strategies

7.2. Competitive Dashboard

7.3. Competitive Heat Map

7.4. Key Developments

7.4.1. Acquisition

7.4.2. Agreement

7.4.3. Business Expansion

7.4.4. Partnership



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Alpha Group Ltd

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Aquaculture Technologies Asia Limited

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.3. Cermaq Group as (Mitsubishi Corporation)

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Cooke Aquaculture

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executive

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Leroy Seafood Group Asa (Leroy)

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.6. Marine Harvest Asa (Marine)

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executive

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. P/F Bakkafrost (Bakkafrost)

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Tassal Group Limited (Tassal)

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Thai Union Group plc (Thai Union)

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



