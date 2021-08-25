U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Outlook on the Asphalt Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Asphalt Type, Application, End-use Sector and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asphalt market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Asphalt is a black colored and semi-solid binding material obtained from petroleum distillation residue. Manufactured at an average temperature of 150 to 180C, asphalt is highly durable and crack-resistant. It is primarily used in the construction of roads, parking areas and driveways as it binds crushed stone and aggregates into the firm and concrete surfaces such as roads and pavements. Smoothly laid asphalt helps in minimizing fuel consumption and emissions in vehicles and adds to the safety by providing better grip to the wheels.

Rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing population, there is a huge demand for asphalt shingles that are used for waterproofing roofs. Furthermore, asphalt serves as a more cost-effective and durable alternative to the conventionally used concrete in the construction industry. Moreover, the increasing usage of reclaimed asphalt pavements (RAP) in residential and commercial driveways, parking lots, and schools and playground blacktops are catalyzing the market growth. It is also used as an emulsion to reconstruct highway surfaces and old pavements. Additionally, increasing demand from the industrial sector for low-slope roofing products such as modified bitumen membranes, mopping asphalts and roll roofing is driving the growth of the market further. Other factors such as growing demand from the oil and gas industry, the rising need for industrial modernization and increasing adoption of emulsified asphalt along with polymer modified asphalt is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Product:

  • Asphalt Paving Mixtures and Blocks

  • Prepared Asphalt and Tar Roofing and Siding Products

  • Roofing Asphalts and Pitches, Coatings and Cement

Breakup by Asphalt Type:

  • Hot Mix Asphalt

  • Warm Mix Asphalt

  • Cold Mix Asphalt

Breakup by Application:

  • Roadways

  • Waterproofing

  • Recreation

  • Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

  • Non-Residential

  • Residential

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aggregate Industries Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BP Plc, Cemex, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial Oil Limited, Owens Corning, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Shell International, Total SA, United Refining Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global asphalt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global asphalt market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the asphalt type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global asphalt market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Asphalt Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Asphalt Paving Mixtures and Blocks
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Prepared Asphalt and Tar Roofing and Siding Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Roofing Asphalts and Pitches, Coatings and Cement
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Asphalt Type
7.1 Hot Mix Asphalt
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Warm Mix Asphalt
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cold Mix Asphalt
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Roadways
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Waterproofing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Recreation
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
9.1 Non-Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aggregate Industries Ltd.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Anglo American Plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 BP Plc
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Cemex
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Chevron Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Imperial Oil Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Owens Corning
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Petroleos de Venezuela S.A
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Royal Dutch Shell plc
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Shell International
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.13 Total SA
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.14 United Refining, Inc.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilgzmd

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


