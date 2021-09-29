U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Outlook on the Audio Equipment Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Technology, Price Range, End-user and Geography

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audio Equipment Market (2021-2026) by Product, Technology, Price Range, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Audio Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 27.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.18 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

For composing, soundtrack, mixing, and grasping in music the technical innovation and expansion in the music industry have released the request of digital audio workstation (DAW) among musicians. The necessity for specialized audio apparatus is likely to propel the market with rising expenses on global carnivals and music concerts. The rising number of athletic events, trade shows, music gigs, motion production films, and fairs is anticipated to lead to an upsurge in demand for numerous inventive audio amplifiers. In the coming years, the new inclination will improve with the rise in acceptance of cloud-based audio workstations and increasing digitization of instruments that will drive the market growth.

Intricacy and strategy stipulate tasks for the growth of high-efficiency acoustic apparatus as there are extreme edge incorporation issues with elevated difficulty in designing mixing circuits, particularly for audio mixers and loudspeakers, which restraints the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

1. LG Launches 2020 Sound Bars Lineup. - 4th May 2020.
2. Sony Launches High Power One Box Audio System With Karaoke. - 2nd September 2020.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Dynaudio, Yamaha Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Allen & Heath, LG Electronics, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Audio Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Wireless Audio Devices
4.1.2 Advancement in Digital Technology with Changing Media Options
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Interference Caused by Wireless Audio Devices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Audio Equipment in Automobiles
4.3.2 Rising Developments in Audio Products & Wifi Audio Equipment
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Design Complexity for the Development of High-Efficiency Equipment
4.4.2 Regulations by the Government for Noise Pollution
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mixers
6.3 Amplifiers
6.4 Microphones
6.5 Audio Monitors
6.6 Others

7 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wired
7.3 Wireless

8 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Price Range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low
8.3 Medium
8.4 High

9 Global Audio Equipment Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Automobile
9.4 Residential

10 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.3.3 Chile
10.3.4 Colombia
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Netherlands
10.4.7 Sweden
10.4.8 Russia
10.4.9 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Sri Lanka
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle-East and Africa
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Harman International
12.2 Dynaudio
12.3 Yamaha Corporation
12.4 Alpine Electronics
12.5 Allen & Heath
12.6 LG Electronics
12.7 Panasonic
12.8 SAMSUNG
12.9 Sony Corporation
12.10 Bose Corporation
12.11 LG Electronics
12.12 Qualcomm
12.13 Sennheiser
12.14 Bowers & Wilkins
12.15 Harman Kardon
12.16 JBL
12.17 Klipsch Audio Technologies
12.18 Bang & Olufsen
12.19 KEF
12.20 Definitive Technology

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7991a9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


