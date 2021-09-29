U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.88
    +28.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,556.10
    +256.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,600.98
    +54.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.41
    +4.64 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.80
    -12.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.95 (-4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0088 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3434
    -0.0106 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9960
    +0.5160 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,359.04
    -352.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.76
    -24.88 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Outlook on the Automotive Intercooler Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Design Type, Vehicle Type, Engine Type, Distribution and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Intercooler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive intercooler market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive intercooler is a heat exchanger device utilized for cooling the air entering the carburetor or fuel injection system. It is used as an air-to-air or air-to-water cooler for supercharged and turbocharged internal combustion engines to extract waste heat from the compressed air. It assists in increasing the efficiency of the induction system, improving combustion and enhancing the reliability of the engine. It also helps maximize the fuel economy and reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the vehicle.

The growing automotive industry represents one of the significant factors impelling the automotive intercooler market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for sports cars that incorporate turbocharged engines for high speed is strengthening the market growth. Turbochargers also help in downsizing the engine, which, in turn, helps offer improved output and performance. Moreover, due to the growing environmental concerns, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. Consequently, there is an increase in the sales of automotive intercoolers across the globe. Apart from this, the leading players are focusing on increasing research and development (R&D) projects to introduce innovative products with improved functionality.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bell Intercoolers, Forge Motorsport Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., Kale Oto Radyator, Mishimoto, Modine Manufacturing, Pro-Alloy (Holdings) Limited, PWR Holdings Limited and Treadstone Performance Engineer.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global automotive intercooler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive intercooler market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the design type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive intercooler market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Intercooler Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Air to Air Intercooler
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Water to Air Intercooler
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Design Type
7.1 Front Mounted Intercooler
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Top Mounted Intercooler
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Side Mounted Intercooler
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Engine Type
9.1 Supercharged Engine
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Turbocharged Engine
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution
10.1 OEMs
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Bell Intercoolers
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Forge Motorsport Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Garrett Motion Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Kale Oto Radyator
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Mishimoto
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Modine Manufacturing
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Pro-Alloy (Holdings) Limited
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 PWR Holdings Limited
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Treadstone Performance Engineer
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dze4rx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-automotive-intercooler-global-market-to-2026---by-type-design-type-vehicle-type-engine-type-distribution-and-region-301388022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Wall Street is celebrating an analyst's upgrade of the aerospace giant, as well as good news out of China.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.