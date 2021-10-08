Outlook on the Automotive Remote Diagnostics Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Connectivity, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive remote diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 58.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 73.7 Billion by 2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive remote diagnostics refers to an automobile system that enables the monitoring of vehicles through a wireless network. The diagnostic equipment is connected to a 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi-based platform that operates and records the data regarding vehicle health. The data is further analyzed by computer software to provide useful insights. This aids in assessing vehicle performance in real-time, minimizing the service time and preventing further failures. As a result, it is commonly used in passenger and commercial vehicles for automatic crash notification, vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance and vehicle health alert system.



Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Trends

Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth. The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience. Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive remote diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product type, connectivity, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Product Type

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Breakup by Connectivity

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application

Automatic Crash Notification

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Health Alert

Roadside Assistance

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.), AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh), Snap-On Incorporated, Softing AG, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group) and Vector Informatik GmbH.



