U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.61
    -13.84 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.00
    -144.81 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,376.73
    -65.54 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.34
    -0.73 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -3.71 (-3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +8.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    -0.0075 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5970
    -0.2630 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,961.41
    -1,314.27 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.10
    -29.15 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Outlook on the Automotive Smart Tire Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Bridgestone, Continental and Revvo Technologies Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Smart Tire Market 2020-2030 by Product, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global automotive smart tire market will reach $161.6 billion by 2030, growing by 7.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The unit shipment of automotive smart tire is anticipated to grow by 8.6% annually over the forecast years. The market is driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicle, the rapid emergence and advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart tire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive smart tire market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sensor, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Connected Tire

  • Intelligent Tire/TPMS

By Sensor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • TPMS

  • Accelerometer Sensor

  • Strain Gauge Sensor

  • RFID Chip

  • Other Sensors

Based on Engineering Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Pneumatic Tire

  • Run-Flat Tire

  • Non-Pneumatic Tire

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Passenger Cars

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Conventional Vehicles

  • Electric Vehicles (EV)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million units) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.1.1 Connected Tire
3.1.2 Intelligent Tire/Tpms
3.2 Global Automotive Smart Tire Market by Sensor
3.2.1 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Tpms)
3.2.2 Accelerometer Sensor
3.2.3 Strain Gauge Sensor
3.2.4 Rfid Chip
3.2.5 Other Sensors

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Engineering Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Engineering Technology
4.2 Pneumatic Tire
4.3 Run-Flat Tire
4.4 Non-Pneumatic Tire

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
5.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.3 Passenger Cars

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion
6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion
6.2 Conventional Vehicles
6.3 Electric Vehicles (Ev)

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
7.2 Oems
7.3 Aftermarket

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • Continental Ag

  • Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies Ag

  • Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd.

  • Michelin Group

  • Nexen Tire Corporation

  • Nokian Tyres plc.

  • Nxp Semiconductors

  • Pirelli & C. S.P.A

  • Revvo Technologies, Inc.

  • Schrader Tpms Solutions

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

  • The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

  • Toyo Tire Corporation

  • Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s321zi


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-automotive-smart-tire-global-market-to-2030---players-include-bridgestone-continental-and-revvo-technologies-among-others-301514977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Clovis Oncology to seek FDA approval for ovarian cancer drug as a maintenance therapy

    Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. soared 40.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its drug, Rubraca, improved survival when used as a maintenance treatment for women with ovarian cancer. The data comes from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 538 women. Clovis said it plans to seek approval for Rubraca in the E.U. and the U.S. this year as first-line maintenance treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their biomarker s

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

    "We would rather move to the sidelines until we have better clarity" on the pressures facing AMD, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis said Thursday.

  • UiPath tops earnings estimates, stock plunges on forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses fourth quarter earnings for UiPath.&nbsp;

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why Vector Group Stock Rallied Nearly 18% at the Open Today

    Shares of the tobacco and real estate company took off after a Wall Street analyst changed their view on the company.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles - live updates

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • AMD Turns Lower on Fundamental Downgrade: Key Price Levels to Watch

    Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by a sell-side firm Thursday and the stock is trading lower on the day. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares had traded a few days above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages but gapped down below both of these averages Thursday. Trading volume has been heavier than average the past two months and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady in March.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    Goldman Sachs weighs in on a potential oil reserve release and what it could mean for the markets.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Here's How to Ride the Wave With Lithium Manufacturer Livent

    LTHM is ahead of other lithium names to the point where it could hit a serious, sustained stride of growth.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

    U.S. regulators add the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from U.S. stock exchanges.

  • Walgreens Earnings Top Estimates but Its Outlook Is Crushing the Stock

    Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled Thursday after investors were disappointed by the drugstore chain’s unchanged fiscal-year guidance. Walgreens (ticker: WBA) reiterated its outlook for low-single digits growth in adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year ending in August. “The key consideration in relation to the unchanged outlook is what this suggests for FY23 with F2H22 implying a~30% year over year decline in EPS,” said analyst A.J. Rice of Credit Suisse.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.