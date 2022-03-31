Outlook on the Automotive Smart Tire Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Bridgestone, Continental and Revvo Technologies Among Others
The global automotive smart tire market will reach $161.6 billion by 2030, growing by 7.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The unit shipment of automotive smart tire is anticipated to grow by 8.6% annually over the forecast years. The market is driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicle, the rapid emergence and advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart tire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive smart tire market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sensor, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Connected Tire
Intelligent Tire/TPMS
By Sensor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
TPMS
Accelerometer Sensor
Strain Gauge Sensor
RFID Chip
Other Sensors
Based on Engineering Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Pneumatic Tire
Run-Flat Tire
Non-Pneumatic Tire
Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Conventional Vehicles
Electric Vehicles (EV)
Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and annual shipment (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
OEMs
Aftermarket
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million units) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.1.1 Connected Tire
3.1.2 Intelligent Tire/Tpms
3.2 Global Automotive Smart Tire Market by Sensor
3.2.1 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Tpms)
3.2.2 Accelerometer Sensor
3.2.3 Strain Gauge Sensor
3.2.4 Rfid Chip
3.2.5 Other Sensors
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Engineering Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Engineering Technology
4.2 Pneumatic Tire
4.3 Run-Flat Tire
4.4 Non-Pneumatic Tire
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
5.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.3 Passenger Cars
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion
6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion
6.2 Conventional Vehicles
6.3 Electric Vehicles (Ev)
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
7.2 Oems
7.3 Aftermarket
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles
Bridgestone Corporation
Continental Ag
Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.
Infineon Technologies Ag
Jk Tyres & Industries Ltd.
Michelin Group
Nexen Tire Corporation
Nokian Tyres plc.
Nxp Semiconductors
Pirelli & C. S.P.A
Revvo Technologies, Inc.
Schrader Tpms Solutions
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited
Toyo Tire Corporation
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
