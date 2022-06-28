U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.25
    +23.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,617.00
    +196.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,111.00
    +70.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.70
    +14.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.12
    +1.55 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.04
    -0.19 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7550
    +0.3090 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.74
    -278.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.71
    -0.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.69
    +63.37 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Outlook on the Automotive Sunroof Global Market to 2031 - by Product Type, Material, Vehicle Type and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Sunroof Market

Global Automotive Sunroof Market
Global Automotive Sunroof Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sunroof Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the automotive sunroof market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the automotive sunroof market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study.

This study on the automotive sunroof market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive sunroof market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive Sunroof Market

  • How much value will the automotive sunroof market generate by the end of the forecast period?

  • Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

  • What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for automotive sunroof market?

  • What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive sunroof market?

  • What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive sunroof market?

  • What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

  • What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive sunroof market to expand their geographic presence?

  • What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive sunroof market?

  • How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive sunroof market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary: Global Automotive Sunroof Market

2. Market Overview
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.2.1. Drivers
2.2.2. Restraints
2.2.3. Opportunity
2.3. Market Factor Analysis
2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
2.3.2. Value Chain Analysis
2.3.2.1. List of Key Manufacturers
2.3.2.2. List of Customers
2.3.2.3. Level of Integration
2.3.3. SWOT Analysis
2.4. Regulatory Scenario
2.5. Key Industry Development
2.6. Key Industry Trends

3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
3.1. Definition
3.2. Market Snapshot
3.3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2021?2031
3.3.1. In-Built Glass
3.3.2. Panoramic Glass
3.3.3. Tilt and Slide Glass
3.3.4. Top-Mount Glass
3.3.5. Pop-Up Glass
3.3.6. Solar Glass
3.3.7. Foldable Fiber
3.3.8. Removable Fiber

4. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
4.1. Definition
4.2. Market Snapshot
4.3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Material, 2021?2031
4.3.1. Glass
4.3.2. Fiber

5. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type
5.1. Definition
5.2. Market Snapshot
5.3. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2021?2031
5.3.1. Passenger Vehicle
5.3.1.1. Hatchback
5.3.1.2. Sedan
5.3.1.3. Utility Vehicle
5.3.2. Light Duty Vehicle
5.3.3. Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
5.3.4. Bus & Coaches

6. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2021?2031
6.2.1. North America
6.2.2. Europe
6.2.3. Asia Pacific
6.2.4. Middle East & Africa
6.2.5. South America

7. North America Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

8. Europe Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

9. Asia Pacific Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

11. South America Automotive Sunroof Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021?2031

12. Competition Landscape
12.1. Market Analysis By Company (2020)
12.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
12.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)
12.3.1. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
12.3.1.1. Overview
12.3.1.2. Recent Developments
12.3.1.3. Strategy
12.3.2. Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.
12.3.2.1. Overview
12.3.2.2. Recent Developments
12.3.2.3. Strategy
12.3.3. Inteva Products, LLC
12.3.3.1. Overview
12.3.3.2. Recent Developments
12.3.3.3. Strategy
12.3.4. Yachiyo Industry Co.
12.3.4.1. Overview
12.3.4.2. Recent Developments
12.3.4.3. Strategy
12.3.5. Webasto SE.
12.3.5.1. Overview
12.3.5.2. Recent Developments
12.3.5.3. Strategy
12.3.6. Valmet Automotive
12.3.6.1. Overview
12.3.6.2. Recent Developments
12.3.6.3. Strategy
12.3.7. Magna International Inc.
12.3.7.1. Overview
12.3.7.2. Recent Developments
12.3.7.3. Strategy
12.3.8. CIE Automotive
12.3.8.1. Overview
12.3.8.2. Recent Developments
12.3.8.3. Strategy
12.3.9. Other Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mm9jyi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Evofem's stock is still up after Friday's Supreme Court decision

    Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. soared 164.6% in trading on Monday in a rally that began Friday when the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade was announced. Evofem makes a birth-control product with a four-year shelf life called Phexxi, a non-hormonal gel that controls pH levels, which reduces the mobility of sperm. The gel is inserted prior to sex. Some experts have speculated that states could place restrictions on some forms of birth control following the decision. Evofem's stoc

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Playtika Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLTK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 88% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Playtika Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:PLTK ) by taking the...

  • Nike earnings show “strength the consumer willing to spend” on athletic wear, analyst says

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Nike's Q4 earnings report and its announced share buyback program, the impact China's COVID lockdowns had on retail supply chains, and how the athletic apparel brand manages its inventories.

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do In New Stock Market Rally; Nike Earnings Beat; Tesla Sales Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market fall. Tesla sales are due out amid the new stock market rally.

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • China to Ban Over One Million ‘Fake’ Foreign A-Share Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China will ban more than one million mainland investors from trading onshore shares via the stock connect programs with Hong Kong, as authorities act on a new regulation to crack down on “fake foreign capital.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ken Griffin’s history and his views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. Ken Griffin was always […]