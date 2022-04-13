U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.25
    +21.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,267.00
    +128.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,033.50
    +88.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.50
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.40
    +1.80 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.40
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.38
    -0.99 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7260
    +0.3380 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,903.83
    -429.15 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.40
    +9.90 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.54
    +7.88 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Outlook on the Autonomous Bus Door System Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Public and Private Investments Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market

Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market
Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market (2022-2027) by Door Type, Mechanism, Level of Automation, Propulsion Type, Component, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market is estimated to be USD 15.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 79.42 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.65%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market is segmented based on Door Type, Mechanism, Level of Automation, Propulsion Type, Component, and Geography.

  • Door Type, the market is classified into Conventional Door, Folding Door, Sliding Plug Door, Coach Door, and Inward Gliding Doors.

  • Mechanism, the market is classified into Pneumatic and Electric.

  • Level of Automation, the market is classified into Level 4 and Level

  • Propulsion Type, the market is classified into Ice and Electric.

  • Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Solution.

  • Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., Navya, Ventura Systems Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Vapor Bus International, Caterpillar, Circle Bus Door Systems Ltd., Transport Door Solutions, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Improved Safety and Reduction in Traffic Congestion
4.1.2 Improve the Efficiency of the Air Conditioning Systems Installed in the Buses
4.1.3 Adoption of Electric Buses
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost
4.2.2 Data Management Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Public and Private Investments
4.3.2 Technological Advancements
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Safety Concerns among Consumers

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Door Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Conventional Door
6.3 Folding Door
6.4 Sliding Plug Door
6.5 Coach Door
6.6 Inward Gliding Doors

7 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Mechanism
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pneumatic
7.3 Electric

8 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Level of Automation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Level 4
8.3 Level 5

9 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Propulsion Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ice
9.3 Electric

10 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hardware
10.3 Software
10.4 Solution

11 Americas' Autonomous Bus Door System Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Autonomous Bus Door System Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Autonomous Bus Door System Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Autonomous Bus Door System Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 AV Volvo
16.2 Continental AG
16.3 Volkswagen AG
16.4 Tesla
16.5 Scania AB
16.6 Daimler AG
16.7 Proterra
16.8 Hyundai Motor Company
16.9 Hino Motors, Ltd.
16.10 Navya
16.11 Ventura Systems Inc.
16.12 Robert Bosch Gmbh
16.13 Vapor Bus International
16.14 IVY Machinery
16.15 Caterpillar
16.16 Circle Bus Door Systems Ltd.
16.17 Transport Door Solutions
16.18 Ebusco
16.19 BODE SUD S.p.A.
16.20 Elektra
16.21 Masats
16.22 Tamware
16.23 Catch Door Systems Ltd.
16.24 Assa Abloy Entrance System
16.25 Ozone India
16.26 Wabco India
16.27 PSV Transport System Ltd.
16.28 Wabtec Corporation

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87jc0q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major cities like Shanghai, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tens

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by 35% As Robinhood Adds SHIB, SOL, COMP & MATIC

    The crypto service provider made a massive dent in the market today as it announced the addition of these four cryptocurrencies.

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • World’s Largest Courier Company, UPS Plans on Entering the Metaverse

    The United Parcel Service of America is eyeing to dominate the virtual economy to become a major player in the virtual world ecosystem.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.