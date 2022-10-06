Outlook on the B2C Ecommerce Market in Mexico - E-Commerce Marketplaces are Expected to Invest in the Construction and Expansion of Logistics Centers

Company Logo

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Mexico is expected to grow by 18.86% on annual basis to reach US$54.7 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Mexico promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.20% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$46.0 billion in 2021 to reach US$99.7 billion by 2026.



In Latin America, the e-commerce industry remains on an upward trend amid the pandemic frenzy, which resulted in an increasing number of shoppers flocking to online sales channels to complete their purchases, including daily essentials. Consumers, who became first-time online buyers during the global pandemic, are expected to continue with their online shopping habits, despite the reopening of physical stores.



Over the next three to four years, more and more Mexican consumers are expected to make online purchases. As a result, e-commerce transactions as a share of total retail sales are expected to grow even further in the country in short to medium term.



While the industry is projected to grow over the next three to four years, high inflation hurting consumers on the demand side remains a challenge for the sector in 2022. Moreover, the country's increased percentage of online frauds can negatively impact consumer confidence in online purchases. This calls for new strategies to ensure sustainable growth of the e-commerce industry in Mexico.



E-commerce marketplaces are expected to invest in the construction and expansion of logistics centers

With the entry of millions of new first-time e-commerce buyers and the maturing of the current user base, the bar of consumer demand went up significantly, both in terms of payment options and delivery times, over the last two years. As a result, e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon and MercadoLibre, have been increasing their investment in the construction and expansion of logistics centers.



These firms are also indulging in different delivery modes to increase same-day or two-day shipping to more online shoppers in Mexico. The firm has been building its logistics networks to further increase its regional market share.



Amazon, the global giant in the B2C e-commerce space, is equally expanding its footprint in the region. The firm already has ten distribution centers in Mexico, including four launched in September 2021.



E-commerce giants are investing billions of dollars to further strengthen their position in the Mexican e-commerce industry

Amid the growing e-commerce market and the fact that more shoppers are expected to enter the industry over the next few years, e-commerce giants are investing billions of dollars in the country to further strengthen their position in the Mexican e-commerce industry. For instance,

In April 2021, MercadoLibre, one of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Latin American region, announced that the firm is funneling US$1.1 billion into Mexico's operation. Notably, the investment is part of its strategy to expand warehouse space and services in the country. While the major market for the firm is Argentina, MercadoLibre experienced more business in

Mexico in Q4 2020. Moreover, apart from boosting its warehouse capacity in Mexico, the firm is also planning to boost its presence in the consumer credit space.

Rival to MercadoLibre in the Latin American market, Amazon has also consistently invested in the regional e-commerce market over the last few years. In October 2020, the global giant announced an investment of US$100 million for building new warehouses and shipping centers in its bid to offer faster product deliveries. This investment is part of the firm's strategy to gain more market share in Latin America. It faces stiff competition from regional and domestic players, even though it is the biggest online retailer globally.

Not just e-commerce giants but even traditional retailers have increased their investment to build an efficient logistics network amid the growing digital sales in Mexico. For instance,

Grupo Coppel, one of the leading retailers in Mexico, has also increasingly invested in logistics over the last few years. According to Grupo Coppel, the firm has invested 31,000 million pesos over the last three years, part of which has gone into the development of logistics. Notably, during the global pandemic outbreak, digital sales for the firm increased from just 2% before the pandemic to 8% in 2022. Now, the firm plans to increase its digital sales to 20% of the total retail sales from a long-term perspective.

Global e-commerce marketplaces are entering the Mexican market to capitalize on the high-growth industry

Over the next few years, e-commerce transactions as a percentage of total retail sales are expected to record robust growth in Mexico. Consequently, global e-commerce marketplaces are entering the Mexican market to capitalize on the high-growth industry. For instance,

In February 2021, Shopee, the largest e-commerce marketplace in Southeast Asia, launched its online shopping platform for consumers in Mexico, making the country its second market in Latin America. Notably, the firm already had a presence in Brazil since 2019, when it launched as a pilot initiative.

The expansion of Shopee in Mexico could mark a major growth opportunity in cross-border sales, a segment already explored by the shopping app Wish. The firm offers free shipping to consumers across Mexico, across different product categories, including clothes, electronics, home goods, and toys.

The firm strategy to offer low-priced items to consumers in the region can be a big differentiating factor for the firm when compared to other players in the industry. This is expected to help the firm in gaining widespread popularity among Mexican shoppers from the short to medium-term perspective.

Online grocers are expanding their presence rapidly in other Latin American countries

Mexico-based online grocers are rapidly expanding their presence in other Latin American countries. For instance,

Justo, the Mexico City-based online grocer, is rapidly expanding into other Latin American countries. The firm launched operations in Brazil and Peru last year. To enter the Peruvian market, the firm also acquired a domestic local online grocer, Freshmart, and opened the first physical store in Lima to offer a hybrid grocery model.

In 2022, the firm seeks to expand its operations rapidly in both Latin American markets. Consequently, it also raised a large investment of US$152 million in its Series B round, which was led by General Atlantic. Notably, the firm is using the capital to expand in Brazil and Peru, where the firm has achieved strong growth since its launch.

In Brazil, after launching in October 2021, the firm has seen a steady growth between 30% to 40% month on month. Moreover, the country already represents 25% of the firm's total revenue. Currently, the firm serves over 100,000 users in three countries, including Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

