Outlook on the Big Data Software Global Market to 2026 - by Software Type, Deployment Type, Industry, End-use and Region
DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global big data software market reached a value of US$ 142.4 Billion in 2020. Big data software refers to a type of software that is used to collect, host, and analytically process the dynamic and disparate volume of data created by people, tools, or machines. It focuses on providing efficient analytics for extremely large datasets that assist the organization in gaining deep insight by converting the data into high-quality information, pertaining to the business situation. Furthermore, the software also helps in discovering hidden patterns, unknown correlation, market trends, consumer preferences, and other useful information from a wide variety of data sets.
Over the years, there has been a rise in the demand for big data software owing to the significant amount of data being generated by sensors from the Internet of Things (IoT). Moreover, the growth of artificial intelligence/machine learning (ML) as an innovative technology within data management and analytics software, coupled with the rapid digitalization across emerging nations, is bolstering the market demand globally. Furthermore, the increasing significance of data in modern enterprises backed by the rising investments in technology, resulting in deep assessments of current business practices will continue to stimulate the market growth in the upcoming times. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global big data software market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AWS, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, SAP, SAS, and Splunk.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global big data software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global big data software market?
What is the breakup of the market based on the software type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
What is the structure of the global big data software market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Big Data Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Software Type
6.1 Database
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Data Analytics and Tools
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Data Management
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Data Applications
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Core Technologies
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 On-Premise
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Industry
8.1 Banking
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Discrete Manufacturing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Professional Services
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Process Manufacturing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Federal/Central Government
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 SMEs
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 United Kingdom
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 France
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Vietnam
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 South Korea
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Others
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 United Arab Emirates
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 Others
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AWS
14.3.2 Cloudera
14.3.3 Hortonworks
14.3.4 IBM
14.3.5 Informatica
14.3.6 Microsoft
14.3.7 Oracle
14.3.8 Palantir
14.3.9 SAP
14.3.10 SAS
14.3.11 Splunk
