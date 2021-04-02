Outlook on the Biomarkers Global Market to 2025 - Rising Incidence of Diseases Presents Opportunities
This new report, Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets, provides a comprehensive analysis of the biomarkers market in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2025. The report analyzes the market, segmenting it into various product offerings (i.e., instruments, consumables [reagents, kits and panels], services and software). Segmentation also provides analysis by popular technology type (genomics, proteomics and metabolomics, imaging and bioinformatics).
This study surveys the biomarker market by therapeutic area (cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune diseases and others. End-users include academic institutes, pharma and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, hospitals and diagnostics. Geographic regions include North America, Europe and Emerging markets. Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, etc.
This report features new product developments and patents that are boosting global growth in this market.
This report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on changing market trends, market players and leading products. This chapter also covers mergers and acquisitions and other collaborations or partnerships that are expected to shape the industry.
Strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities are expected to play a role in the diagnostic biomarkers market. These are evaluated in detail.
The scope of the report excludes in vitro diagnostic products and regulatory aspects. Digital biomarkers are not covered in this report.
Report Includes:
48 data tables and 25 additional tables
An updated review and current landscape of the global biomarkers market
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Estimation of market size and market potential for global biomarkers market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, technology type, therapeutic area, end-user and geographic region for each market segment
Latest information on market opportunities and drivers, industry structure, regulatory frameworks, clinical trials and technological updates which are affecting the overall market growth
Identification of the leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, their impact on the face of the competitive environment and research priorities
Encompassing details of major types of biomarkers and their use in clinical trial assessment, drug discovery and development, and therapeutics
Review of patents issued for biomarker technologies and deep dive of the patent data by year, technology type, application, company, assignee and applicant country
Profile description of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Bayer AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon Medical Corp., and Luminex Corp.
Biomarkers, the biological indicators of health and disease, have come a long way, from being used as simple measurements of clinical diagnosis, to becoming essential tools in the clinical space and drug discovery and development. The utility of biomarkers has been expanding over the last couple of decades, due to the potential for predicting disease diagnosis and prognosis, treatment response, pharmacokinetics of drugs and monitoring therapy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted R&D for novel diagnostics led to the approval of many biomarker-based diagnostic tests for early and rapid detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug developers struggle to overcome escalating cost barriers and high drug attrition rates in late-stage clinical trials. Biomarkers are promising tools to address drug development challenges. offering the prediction of drug toxicity and efficacy in early stages. The 21st Century Act allowed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to publish guidelines for Biomarker Qualification for use in drug development programs, paving the way for biomarker inclusion into drug development through either the drug approval process or the Biomarker Qualification Program.
Biomarkers are extremely useful in clinical trials, increasingly used to identify populations for a study, monitor therapeutic response and identify side effects. There is an emerging market of clinical research organizations (CROs) carrying out clinical trial recruitment and other services, while expanding technical expertise in bioanalytical and biomarker development. This enables pharmaceutical clients access to biomarker discovery and development.
The global biomarkers market is growing at a significant pace, driven by an explosion of publications and clinical trials. Enhanced analytical methods and the development of new, sophisticated and sensitive multiplex methods in gene expression analysis, proteomics, metabolomics and transcriptomics bring huge momentum to this market. The development of multi-biomarker assays, novel immunoassays and multi-modal imaging and mass spectrometry methods further drive market growth.
Collaborations and strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and other deals between private and public players are on the rise. Companies are strengthening technical know-how and expanding product portfolios in order to offer enhanced services and new offerings to the biomarker research community. Precision medicine, particularly in the field of cancer, has contributed tremendously to an interest in biomarkers, with growing adoption of biomarkers in companion diagnostics and selecting targeted patient populations for high-value drugs. Other therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases are getting noticeable attention in biomarker research.
Challenges for this market, remain in the form of disparity in biomarker definitions at an international level and lack of any defined regulatory guidance for use in R&D. There is still a need to develop sensitive and robust methods of analysis for low concentration analytes via methods that can be validated. Lack of skilled manpower and the high cost of technology are other challenging factors.
Positive approaches in biomarker research, effective dialogue and collaborations between all stakeholders is expected to address challenges and take this market forward in coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Key Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definitions of Biomarkers
Classification of Biomarkers
Examples of Biomarkers
Surrogate Biomarkers/Endpoints
Types of Biomarkers
Molecular Biomarkers
Imaging Biomarkers
Biomarker Discovery, Verification and Validation
Biomarker Discovery and Development
Biomarker Verification
Biomarker Validation
Clinical Implementation
Biomarker Qualification
Technologies Used in Biomarker Analysis
Genomics
Proteomics
Metabolomics
Imaging
Bioinformatics
Applications of Biomarkers
Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Disease Monitoring
Drug Discovery and Development
Clinical Trials
Personalized Medicine
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Market by Biomarker Product Type
Market Overview
Market Revenue
Market Share
Market for Biomarker Products by Region
Market Shares
Instruments
Consumables
Services
Software
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Biomarker Market by Technology Type
Market Overview
Market Revenue
Market Share
Genomics
Proteomics
Metabolomics
Imaging
Bioinformatics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
Market by Therapeutic Area
Market Overview
Market Revenue
Market Share
Cancer
Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases
Other Diseases
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
Market by Biomarker End-User
Market Overview
Market Revenue
Market Share
Academic Institutes
Pharma and Biotechnology Companies
Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
Hospitals and Diagnostics
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
Industry Trends
Collaborations and Partnerships
License Agreements
Mergers and Acquisitions
Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers of Biomarkers Technologies
Genomics
Proteomics
Metabolomics
Imaging
Bioinformatics
Chapter 9 Clinical Trials
Clinical Trials by Therapeutic Area
Clinical Trials by Study Status
Clinical Trials by Study Phase
Clinical Trials of Studies including Children
Clinical Trials by Country
Clinical Trials by Sponsor
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Patents on Biomarkers
Case Studies
Case Study: Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics Inc.
Case Study: Roche Molecular Systems Inc. v. Cepheid
Patent Analysis
Patents by Year
Patents by Type
Patents by Application
Patents by Company
Patents, by Country
Patents by Type of Assignee
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Strengths of the Biomarker Market
Rising Incidence of Diseases
Drug Development Costs and Failures
Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies
Support from Regulatory Agencies
Collaborations and Partnerships
Challenges in the Biomarker Market
Technological Challenges
Regulatory Challenges
Requirement of Skilled Labor
High Development Cost of Biomarkers
Reimbursement Challenges
Opportunities in the Biomarker Market
Emerging Markets
Personalized Medicine
Innovation in Technology
Funding and Research Initiatives
Threats to the Biomarker Market
Competition
Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
10X Genomics
Abbott Laboratories Ltd.
Abcam Plc
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bayer Ag
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
Becton Dickinson & Co.
Biolegend
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Techne Corp.
Bruker Corp.
Canon Medical Systems Corp.
Cepheid
Creative Proteomics
Cubresa Inc.
Cytiva
Danaher Corp.
Fujifilm Visual Sonics Inc.
GE Healthcare
F Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
Illumina Inc.
Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)
Jeol Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
Leco Corp.
Leica Biosystems
Luminex Corp.
Metabolon Inc.
Millipore Sigma
Molecular Devices
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
Pacific Biosciences Inc.
Perkinelmer Inc.
Promega Corp.
Qiagen N.V.
Quanterix Corp.
Sciex
Siemens Healthineer Ag
Shimadzu Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Waters Corp.
Chapter 13 Appendix: Abbreviations/Acronyms
