Outlook on the Branded Generics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Par Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz International, Aspen Holdings and Hetero Among Others

Company Logo

Global Branded Generics Market

Global Branded Generics Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Branded Generics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel, Drug Class, and Formulation Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global branded generics market is projected to reach US$ 414.99 billion by 2028 from US$ 235.86 billion in 2022.



Rising penetration of branded generics and increasing government initiatives for promoting branded generics drive the growth of branded generics market. Encouraging utility of branded generics by healthcare providers and professionals acts as a future trend in the branded generics market.



The Association for Accessible Medicines report states that nearly 3.9 billion generic prescriptions were dispensed in 2016. Therefore, branded generics present a viable opportunity for potential growth for big pharma players. According to the published report by HSRII, the US is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world (US$ 325 billion), accounting for one-third of the global pharmaceutical market, with generics accounting for 84% in terms of sales volume and 28% in terms of sales value.

Furthermore, branded generics utilization has increased among the population due to savings provided by the healthcare system and the ability to invest in tomorrow's new medicines. For instance, nearly 3.9 billion prescriptions dispensed in the US are for generics.

Moreover, on average, in 2016, the use of generic medicines saved each state US$ 4.9 billion compared to the price of relevant branded medicines. This further means that Medicaid savings averaged US$ 744 million, and state Medicaid savings averaged US$ 1.5 billion per state. Such factors accelerate the demand for branded generics, fueling the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, the rise in government initiatives for promoting branded generics further is accelerating the adoption of branded generics, ultimately stimulating the overall market growth. A Scientific Electronic Library Online (SciELO) report states that promoting branded generics constitutes a core instrument for countries' national pharmaceutical policies, ultimately reducing drug expenditure with expanding healthcare access.

Story continues

For example, to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. The scheme focused on dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras, offering generic medicines at affordable prices. Till 2021, 8,012 Janaushadhi Kendras were functional across the country.

Moreover, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report states that as the FDA approves more branded generics, it results in a drop in cost. Generally, multiple generic drugs for the same product create marketplace competition. For example, a single generic competitor results in price reductions of up to 30%, while five competing generics are associated with a price drop of nearly 85%.



Market Opportunities of Global Branded Generics Market

The opportunity for global branded generics market is product differentiation. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most intensively regulated sectors, and as a result of these challenges, returns on R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry have decreased. One feasible alternative for addressing such challenges is adopting strategies such as product differentiation to reduce development costs and maximize profits.

Product differentiation deals with developing innovative products based on an existing product by creating better features, performance, or efficacy. Product differentiation paves the way for strengthening product pipeline and lifecycle management. As generic drugs contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredients as the brand-name product, differentiation in the color, shape, taste, inactive ingredients, preservatives, and packaging result in high demand for branded generics globally.

Therefore, differentiation in the final product is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the competitive players in the branded generics market.



Additionally, prominent players in the market are focusing on offering low-cost branded generics to remain competitive in the market. This can be achieved by strategically sourcing raw materials from emerging economies and partnering with suppliers. The above factors support the overall branded generics market growth during the forecast period.



The Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Food and Drug Administration, International Finance Corporation, and Indian Brand Equity Foundation are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global branded generics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Branded Generics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Branded Generics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Penetration of Branded Generics

5.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Promoting Branded Generics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Switching Brands, Poorer Clinical Outcomes and Adverse Effects of Generic Medications

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Product Differentiation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Encouraging Utility of Branded Generics by Healthcare Providers and Professionals

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Branded Generics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Branded Generics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Branded Generics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.4 Global Branded Generics Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.5 Comparative Company Analysis

6.6 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.7 Performance of Key Players

6.7.1.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

6.7.1.2 Sandoz International GmbH

6.8 Market Share Analysis of Branded Generics Market

7. Global Branded Generics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - by Therapeutic Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 By Therapeutic Application: Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis (US$ Billion)

7.3 Oncology

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Oncology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Cardiovascular Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.5 Diabetes

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Diabetes Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.6 Neurology

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Neurology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.8 Dermatology Diseases

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Dermatology Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.9 Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8. Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Distribution Channel

8.1 Branded Generics Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2022 and 2028)

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Retail Pharmacies: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8.4 Online Pharmacies

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Online Pharmacies: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8.5 Drug Stores

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Drug Stores: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9. Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Drug Class

9.1 Branded Generics Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class (2022 and 2028)

9.2 Alkylating Agents

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Alkylating Agents: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.3 Antimetabolites

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Antimetabolites: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.4 Hormones

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hormones: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.5 Anti-hypertensive

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Anti-hypertensive: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.6 Lipid Lowering Drugs

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Lipid Lowering Drugs: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.7 Anti-Depressants

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Anti-Depressants: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.8 Anti-psychotics

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Anti-psychotics: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.9 Anti-epileptic

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Anti-epileptic: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Others: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

10. Global Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Formulation Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Branded Generics Market Revenue Share, by Formulation Type (2022 and 2028)

10.3 Oral

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Oral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

10.4 Parenteral

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Parenteral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

10.5 Topical

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Topical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

11. Branded Generics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 Geographical Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Branded Generics Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Branded Generics Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles

14.1 MYLAN N.V.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

14.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

14.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

14.5 Lupin

14.6 Sanofi

14.7 ASTRAZENECA PLC.

14.8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

14.9 Par Pharmaceuticals, INC

14.10 Sandoz International GMBH

14.11 Aspen Holdings

14.12 Hetero

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43dx5f

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



