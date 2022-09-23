U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.75
    -31.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,920.00
    -229.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,450.50
    -115.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.30
    -17.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.73
    -1.76 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.60
    -14.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.24 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0076 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.20
    +0.21 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0144 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8260
    +0.4910 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,097.51
    -43.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.78
    +10.25 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.82
    -114.70 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Outlook on the Branded Generics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Par Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz International, Aspen Holdings and Hetero Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Branded Generics Market

Global Branded Generics Market
Global Branded Generics Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Branded Generics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel, Drug Class, and Formulation Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global branded generics market is projected to reach US$ 414.99 billion by 2028 from US$ 235.86 billion in 2022.

Rising penetration of branded generics and increasing government initiatives for promoting branded generics drive the growth of branded generics market. Encouraging utility of branded generics by healthcare providers and professionals acts as a future trend in the branded generics market.

The Association for Accessible Medicines report states that nearly 3.9 billion generic prescriptions were dispensed in 2016. Therefore, branded generics present a viable opportunity for potential growth for big pharma players. According to the published report by HSRII, the US is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world (US$ 325 billion), accounting for one-third of the global pharmaceutical market, with generics accounting for 84% in terms of sales volume and 28% in terms of sales value.

Furthermore, branded generics utilization has increased among the population due to savings provided by the healthcare system and the ability to invest in tomorrow's new medicines. For instance, nearly 3.9 billion prescriptions dispensed in the US are for generics.

Moreover, on average, in 2016, the use of generic medicines saved each state US$ 4.9 billion compared to the price of relevant branded medicines. This further means that Medicaid savings averaged US$ 744 million, and state Medicaid savings averaged US$ 1.5 billion per state. Such factors accelerate the demand for branded generics, fueling the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, the rise in government initiatives for promoting branded generics further is accelerating the adoption of branded generics, ultimately stimulating the overall market growth. A Scientific Electronic Library Online (SciELO) report states that promoting branded generics constitutes a core instrument for countries' national pharmaceutical policies, ultimately reducing drug expenditure with expanding healthcare access.

For example, to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. The scheme focused on dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras, offering generic medicines at affordable prices. Till 2021, 8,012 Janaushadhi Kendras were functional across the country.

Moreover, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report states that as the FDA approves more branded generics, it results in a drop in cost. Generally, multiple generic drugs for the same product create marketplace competition. For example, a single generic competitor results in price reductions of up to 30%, while five competing generics are associated with a price drop of nearly 85%.

Market Opportunities of Global Branded Generics Market

The opportunity for global branded generics market is product differentiation. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most intensively regulated sectors, and as a result of these challenges, returns on R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry have decreased. One feasible alternative for addressing such challenges is adopting strategies such as product differentiation to reduce development costs and maximize profits.

Product differentiation deals with developing innovative products based on an existing product by creating better features, performance, or efficacy. Product differentiation paves the way for strengthening product pipeline and lifecycle management. As generic drugs contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredients as the brand-name product, differentiation in the color, shape, taste, inactive ingredients, preservatives, and packaging result in high demand for branded generics globally.

Therefore, differentiation in the final product is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the competitive players in the branded generics market.

Additionally, prominent players in the market are focusing on offering low-cost branded generics to remain competitive in the market. This can be achieved by strategically sourcing raw materials from emerging economies and partnering with suppliers. The above factors support the overall branded generics market growth during the forecast period.

The Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Food and Drug Administration, International Finance Corporation, and Indian Brand Equity Foundation are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global branded generics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Branded Generics Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Branded Generics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Penetration of Branded Generics
5.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Promoting Branded Generics
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Switching Brands, Poorer Clinical Outcomes and Adverse Effects of Generic Medications
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Product Differentiation
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Encouraging Utility of Branded Generics by Healthcare Providers and Professionals
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Branded Generics Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Branded Generics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Branded Generics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
6.4 Global Branded Generics Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.5 Comparative Company Analysis
6.6 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.7 Performance of Key Players
6.7.1.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
6.7.1.2 Sandoz International GmbH
6.8 Market Share Analysis of Branded Generics Market

7. Global Branded Generics Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - by Therapeutic Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 By Therapeutic Application: Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis (US$ Billion)
7.3 Oncology
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Oncology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Cardiovascular Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.5 Diabetes
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Diabetes Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.6 Neurology
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Neurology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.8 Dermatology Diseases
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Dermatology Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.9 Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
7.10 Others
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8. Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Distribution Channel
8.1 Branded Generics Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2022 and 2028)
8.2 Hospital Pharmacies
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Retail Pharmacies: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
8.4 Online Pharmacies
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Online Pharmacies: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
8.5 Drug Stores
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Drug Stores: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9. Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 by Drug Class
9.1 Branded Generics Market Revenue Share, by Drug Class (2022 and 2028)
9.2 Alkylating Agents
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Alkylating Agents: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.3 Antimetabolites
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Antimetabolites: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.4 Hormones
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hormones: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.5 Anti-hypertensive
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Anti-hypertensive: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.6 Lipid Lowering Drugs
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Lipid Lowering Drugs: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.7 Anti-Depressants
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Anti-Depressants: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.8 Anti-psychotics
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Anti-psychotics: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.9 Anti-epileptic
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Anti-epileptic: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Others: Branded Generics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

10. Global Branded Generics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Formulation Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Branded Generics Market Revenue Share, by Formulation Type (2022 and 2028)
10.3 Oral
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Oral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
10.4 Parenteral
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Parenteral Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
10.5 Topical
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Topical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

11. Branded Generics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 Geographical Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Branded Generics Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Branded Generics Market - Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Inorganic Developments
13.4.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles
14.1 MYLAN N.V.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
14.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
14.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
14.5 Lupin
14.6 Sanofi
14.7 ASTRAZENECA PLC.
14.8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
14.9 Par Pharmaceuticals, INC
14.10 Sandoz International GMBH
14.11 Aspen Holdings
14.12 Hetero

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43dx5f

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

    Stock splits have taken over the market this year. Among the high-profile stocks that have split their shares in 2022 are Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla, three of the most valuable companies in the world. Stock splits don't change the fundamental value of a stock, but they get attention because they make individual shares of a stock cheaper, therefore making it more affordable to individual investors.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Getting Dumped Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was among the big losers of the session on Thursday. Shares of the e-commerce software company fell in response to the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike to the benchmark federal funds rate Wednesday, as well as commentary about future interest rate hikes. Like most e-commerce stocks, Shopify has been hit hard this year, both due to investors' intensifying concerns that a recession is coming and the difficult growth comparisons it faces against 2021, when COVID-19 was still causing large numbers of consumers to avoid brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Costco Stock Is Slumping After Earnings. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.

    Costco Wholesale didn’t dazzle investors with its fourth-quarter earnings. Consider it a buying opportunity for the stock.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $18.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Eli Lilly stock upgraded to Buy on forecast for new diabetes drug

    UBS analysts upgraded Eli Lilly stock to Buy, stating that the pharma company's Type 2 diabetes medication could become a best-selling drug.&nbsp;

  • US-China Semiconductor War: 10 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the US-China semiconductor war: 10 stocks to watch. To skip our detailed analysis of the rivalry between American and Chinese tech companies, and the stocks impacted by this rivalry, you can go directly to see the US-China Semiconductor War: 5 Stocks to Watch. The United […]

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Cathie Wood steps down as portfolio manager on two ARK ETFs

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova breaks down Cathie Wood's decision to hand off her role as portfolio manager on two ETFs.&nbsp;