U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -41.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.91 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7260
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,308.34
    -731.77 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Outlook on the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Type, Application, End-use and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Platform-based, Instrument-based), by Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The introduction of 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis, which is more accurate than 2D mammography, supports market growth. This advanced technology can detect 40.0% more cancers than 2D mammograms and reduce patient recalls. Rapid technological advancements are a major factor expected to drive the market over the coming years.

Companies are adopting strategies that allow them to use their resources to aid in the development of new products, as well as enhance their supply chain. In November 2019, Exact Sciences Corporation announced the acquisition of Genomic Health, which was expected to help enhance the company's market position and offerings by acquiring its product portfolio. In January 2021, Hologic Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire Biotheranostics for approximately US$ 230 million. Biotheranostics is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics provider for breast and metastatic cancers.

The increasing launch of predictive and companion diagnostic tests for breast cancer is expected to boost the market growth. Recent launches in the segment include BRACAnalysis CDx by Myriad Genetics, which received FDA approval in 2018 as breast cancer companion diagnostics. In May 2019, QIAGEN introduced therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit as a companion diagnostic for Novartis proprietary PIQRAY in guiding treatment decisions from tissue and liquid biopsy.

In January 2019, the Fujifilm Holdings Corporation introduced its Tomosynthesis Biopsy option for ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system. This technique was expected to enable physicians to detect breast cancers more efficiently compared to others by providing an enhanced 3D image and a digital mammogram.

However, there are specific risk factors associated with these imaging procedures. They involve administering high doses of fluorescent and barium contrast agents, as well as radiation exposure in the case of imaging and endoscopic procedures, which can cause several adverse effects such as nausea or diarrhea. The risks of ionizing radiation exposure associated with the use of CT, MRI, and X-rays, as well as the use of radioactive tracer injections in PET can limit the adoption of such screening procedures. Therefore, factors such as adverse effects of imaging act as a challenge for the companies in this market.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • The imaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and the blood tests segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate

  • By product, the instrument-based products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to government initiatives such as mandatory screening in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. for women above 45 years of age, increasing the overall testing and screening of breast cancer

  • The platform-based products segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These tests are mostly used for assessing the efficacy of chemotherapy and targeted therapy in women

  • By application, the diagnostic and predictive segment dominated the market in 2020 and the prognostic segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing collaborations and efforts for advancements in diagnostics

  • The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2020

  • The medical labs and diagnostics centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to an increase in platform-based testing such as NGS, and PCR

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Breast Cancer
3.4.1.2 Technological Advancements
3.4.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Framework For Breast Cancer Diagnosis
3.4.1.4 Early Detection And Increase In Awareness About Breast Cancer
3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.2.1 Adverse Effects Of Screening Procedures
3.5 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Pestel Analysis
3.5.2 Industry Analysis - Porter's

Chapter 4 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Segment Analysis
4.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Imaging
4.2.1 Imaging market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3 Biopsy
4.3.1 Biopsy market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4 Genomic Tests
4.4.1 Genomic tests market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5 Blood Tests
4.5.1 Blood tests market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Others market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Segment Analysis
5.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis
5.2 Platform-based Products
5.2.1 Platform based products market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2 Next-generation sequencing
5.2.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.3 Microarrays
5.2.3.1 Microarrays market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.4 PCR
5.2.4.1 PCR market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.5 Others
5.2.5.1 Others market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Instrument-based Products
5.3.1 Instrument-based products market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2 Imaging
5.3.2.1 Imaging market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.3 Biopsy
5.3.3.1 Biopsy market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Segment Analysis
6.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Screening
6.2.1 Screening market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Diagnostic & Predictive
6.3.1 Diagnostic and predictive market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Prognostic
6.4.1 Prognostic market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Research
6.5.1 Research market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Segment Analysis
7.1 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.2 Hospitals & Clinics
7.2.1 Hospitals & clinics market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
7.3 Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories
7.3.1 Diagnostic centers and medical laboratories market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Others market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Region, 2017-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent developments and impact analysis, by key market participants
9.1.1 Ansoff Matrix
9.2 Company Categorization
9.2.1 Innovators
9.2.2 Market Leaders
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners
9.3.2 Key Customers
9.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
9.4 Public Companies
9.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
9.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.4.2.1 Market Differentiators
9.5 Private Companies
9.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies
9.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis
9.6.1 New Product Launches
9.6.2 Joint Ventures
9.6.3 Acquisitions
9.6.4 Licensing And Partnerships
9.6.5 Conferences And Campaigns
9.7 Company Profiles
9.7.1 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
9.7.1.1 Company overview
9.7.1.2 Financial performance
9.7.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.2 DANAHER CORPORATION
9.7.2.1 Company overview
9.7.2.2 Financial performance
9.7.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.3 HOLOGIC INC
9.7.3.1 Company overview
9.7.3.2 Financial performance
9.7.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.4 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
9.7.4.1 Company overview
9.7.4.2 Financial performance
9.7.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.5 QIAGEN
9.7.5.1 Company overview
9.7.5.2 Financial performance
9.7.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.6 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
9.7.6.1 Company overview
9.7.6.2 Financial performance
9.7.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.7 GENOMIC HEALTH (EXACT SCIENCES)
9.7.7.1 Company overview
9.7.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.8 MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
9.7.8.1 Company overview
9.7.8.2 Financial performance
9.7.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7.9 ARGON MEDICAL DEVICES INC.
9.7.9.1 Company overview
9.7.9.2 Product benchmarking
9.7.9.3 Strategic initiatives
9.7.10 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD
9.7.10.1 Company overview
9.7.10.2 Financial performance
9.7.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6ntfy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-breast-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-to-2028---by-product-type-application-end-use-and-region-301378942.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Suncor partners with indigenous communities to buy stake in Northern Courier Pipeline

    Suncor, three First Nations and five Métis communities will own a 15% stake in this pipeline asset with a value of about C$1.3 billion. Oil and gas companies have been increasingly partnering with Canada's First Nations on projects as they play a pivotal role in Canada's oil industry.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Why Natural Gas Stocks Were On Fire This Week

    Shares of several natural gas stocks rallied more than 10% this week. Leading the charge were Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK), which jumped between 10% and 16% since last Friday. Surging natural gas prices fueled a rally in the sector.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Probe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings

    An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied "undue pressure" to secure changes aimed at improving China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" and those of other countries in the 2020 report. The report cited "direct and indirect pressure" from senior staff in the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report's methodology to boost China's score, and said it likely occurred at his direction. It said it found that then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, now the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and a key adviser pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking, at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

  • Oil Erases Losses as Investors Weigh Crude Options Expiry

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil ended the session unchanged after choppy trading with traders focused on adjusting positions in U.S. crude options ahead of expiration.Futures in New York closed flat on Thursday after earlier declining as much as 1.5% amid a U.S. dollar rally. Nearly 312 million barrels of Nymex front-month West Texas Intermediate crude options, instruments used by investors to hedge their positions in the futures market, are set to expire on Thursday.“The earlier sell-off in oil futures was

  • Emotional AI and other ‘moonshot’ technologies could grow to $6 trillion market by 2030, says Bank of America

    Our call of the day has 14 ideas on future technologies that could be the next big thing for investors, if they don't choose to ignore it.

  • Exelixis' Cabometyx Combo Trial Shows Benefit In Kidney Cancer Regardless Of Prior Surgery

    Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has announced results demonstrating efficacy benefits of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), regardless of prior nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney) status. Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21). The Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER evaluated Cabometyx combined with Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) versus Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Sutent

  • 2 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In the past 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry's performance has lagged well behind that of the broader market. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical Index ETF, an industry benchmark, is up by 107% in the past decade, less than half what the S&P 500 has returned in the same period. It could be that investors are worried about a complete overhaul of the entire healthcare industry, which has been the goal of several prominent U.S. politicians.

  • U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Jump in Sign of Resilient Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in August as a pickup in purchases across most categories more than offset weakness at auto dealers, showing resilient consumer demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases climbed 0.7% last month following a downwardly revised 1.8% decrease in July, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Excluding autos, sales advanced 1.8% in August, the largest gain in five months.The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. drops as traders dissect jobless claims, unexpected retail sales jump

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • Here's how Social Security's looming shortfall could affect your retirement plans

    Social Security's surplus reserves are expected to run out in 2033, affecting how much in benefits it will pay out

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.