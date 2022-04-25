U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Outlook on the CAR-T Cell Therapies Industry - In-depth Review of the Various Patents and Affiliated IP Documents

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapies: Intellectual Property Landscape (Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claims Analysis)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the historical and current collection of granted patents, patent applications and affiliated documents associated with the upcoming suite of programmable, personalized anticancer therapies.

The information in this report has been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel sheet, featuring an interactive dashboard, and an MS PowerPoint presentation, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain, and key insights drawn from the available data.

Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, claimed close to 10 million lives annually Although there are several treatment options available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is difficult to achieve. In this context, immunotherapies, a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, have demonstrated significant promise.

For instance, after multiple rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, participating in two clinical trials of experimental anticancer interventions and targeted radiation therapy, Scott McIntyre was treated with a CAR T-cell therapy at the University of Chicago Medicine, in 2016. Till date, he is in complete remission from his diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

This highly specific and promising form of treatment that harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment across the world. CAR-T therapies have so far been evaluated and approved for several hematological malignancies; ABECMA (relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma), BREYANZI (relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma), TECARTUST (relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL), KYMRIAHT (relapsed or refractory DLBCL and relapsed or refractory ALL), YESCARTAT (DLBCL, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, high grade B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma), are products involving the use of CAR-T cells, which have been approved by the US FDA.

Presently, the success rate for CAR T-cell therapies is estimated to be around 30% to 40%, offering lasting remission without requiring any additional treatments. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a commonly reported side effect of the treatment, is typically observed within a few days to a couple of weeks after CAR T-cell infusion. In severe cases, patients with CRS may need to be transferred to intensive care and even require life-support machines to stay alive.

However, over time, medical science has developed the necessary means to control / treat CRS. In addition, a successful CAR-T cell graft is known to cause certain rare types of infections, which are generally observed in severely immunodeficient patients. This is because the programmed, effector T-cells also eliminate normal immune cells, which are responsible for keeping infections at bay, in a healthy host.

Other barriers to therapeutic success include inadequate anti-tumor activity (in certain cases), antigen escape, restricted trafficking, and limited tumor infiltration. As a result, there is a lot happening in terms of innovation related to this promising segment of cell-based therapies; medical researchers are developing targeted interventions for different indications and also exploring ways to make the therapy safer. It is also worth mentioning that a lot of capital has also been invested to support R&D activity in this burgeoning field of research. This report attempts to identify key trends that describe the pace and focus of innovation related to CAR-T cell therapies, and make key observations / inferences regarding the development of intellectual capital in this domain.

Scope of the Report

The report features the following details:

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An in-depth review of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to technologies and methods associated with the therapeutic applications of CAR-T cells, featuring key insights on historical and recent trends.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, including a shortlist of key words and phrases that have been used to describe innovations involving CAR-T cells that are indicated for the treatment of different types of cancers. The analysis also features historical usage trends of the aforementioned terms in IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to further identify similar innovations), and other related details.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the IP documents published in this field of innovation, taking into account important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in regional GDP).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identify relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents, defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, understanding the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpointing jurisdictions where new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the patent applications that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications, thereby, offering the means to understand key areas of research and identify innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An elaborate summary of the granted patents across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis segregates the intellectual capital in terms of area of innovation and intended applications; this offers the means to identify unique innovations that presently have marketing exclusivity, and the feasibility for innovators to enter into promising product markets.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC symbols mentioned in published IP literature and their affiliated families, in order to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic system of classifying IP); the analysis also features a discussion on the prevalent white spaces (based on CPC symbols) in this area of research.

Claims Analysis

One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with [A] the preamble, [B] type of patent (technology patent or method patent), [C] type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and [D] key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Key Topics Covered:

Excel Deliverable

1. Research Notes

2. Summary Dashboard
A. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
B Key Prior Art Search Expressions
C. Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability & Freedom to Operate)
D. Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability & Freedom to Operate)
E. Claims Analysis
F. Key CPC Symbols
G. Key Applicants

3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset

4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)

5. Patent Applications Dataset

6. Granted Patents Dataset

7. Claims Analysis

8. Key Applicants Analysis

9. CPC Analysis

10. Appendix I: Pivot Tables

11. Appendix II: Country / Geography Codes

12. Appendix III: Innovation Categories

PowerPoint Deliverable

1. Context

2. Project Approach

3. Project Objectives

4. Executive Summary

5. CAR-T cell therapies
5.1. Overview
5.2. History of Development
5.3. FDA Approved CAR-T cell therapies
5.4. Key Benefits and Limitations
5.5. Future Perspectives

6. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
6.1. Overview
6.2. Analysis of Published IP Documents
6.3. Insights from Patent Applications
6.4. Insights from Granted Patents

7. Key Prior Art Search Expressions
7.1. Overview
7.2. Analysis of Prior Art Search Expressions

8. Intellectual Property Valuation Analysis
8.1. Valuation Overview
8.2. Analysis of Individual Value Ranks
8.2.1. Rank 1 IP Documents
8.2.2. Rank 2 IP Documents
8.2.3. Rank 3 IP Documents
8.2.4. Rank 4 IP Documents
8.2.5. Rank 5 IP Documents
8.3. Concluding Remarks

9. Analysis of Patent Applications
9.1. Overview
9.2. Relative Valuation of Patent Applications
9.3. Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate

10. Analysis of Granted Patents
10.1. Overview
10.2. Relative Valuation of Grated Patents
10.3. Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate
10.4. Analysis of Patent Claims

11. Key Applicants
11.1. Overview
11.2. Analysis of Key Applicants
11.2.1. University of Pennsylvania
11.2.2. Juno Therapeutics
11.2.3. Cellectis
11.2.4. University of California
11.2.5. bluebird bio
11.2.6. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
11.2.7. Novartis
11.2.8. Baylor College of Medicine
11.2.9. Kite Pharma
11.2.10. University of Texas

12. Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces
12.1. Overview
12.2. Pockets of Innovation
12.3. White Spaces
12.4. Concluding Remarks

13. Future Outlook
14.1. Overview
14.2. Contemporary Sentiments & Expert Opinions
14.3. Anticipated Future Developments & Trends

14. Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sc2i2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


