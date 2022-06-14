U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Outlook on the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Technologies Global Market - Market Values and Forecasts to 2040

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) refers to technologies that capture CO2 emissions and use or store them, leading to permanent sequestration.

CCUS technologies capture of carbon dioxide emissions from large power sources, including power generation or industrial facilities that use either fossil fuels or biomass for fuel. CO2 can also be captured directly from the atmosphere. If not utilized onsite, captured CO2 is compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to be used in a range of applications, or injected into deep geological formations (including depleted oil and gas reservoirs or saline formations) which trap the CO2 for permanent storage.

Carbon removal technologies include direct air capture (DAC) or bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). This fast growing market is being driven by government climate initiatives and increased public and private investments. In 2022 there has been over $1 billion in private investment in CCUS companies.

The market for CO2 use is expected to remain relatively small in the near term (<$2.5 billion), but will grow in the next few years in the drive to mitigate carbon emissions from industry. New pathways to use CO2in the production of fuels, chemicals and building materials are driving global interest, allied to increasing backing from governments, industry and investors, with global private funding for CO2utilization start-ups and companies reaching nearly USD1billion in 2022 already. Climeworks, a Swiss startup developing direct air capture (DAC) raised a $650m round in April 2022.

Report contents include:

  • Analysis of the global market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

  • Market developments, funding and investment in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) 2020-2022.

  • Analysis of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market and its subsegments.

  • Market barriers to carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

  • Market analysis of CO2-derived products including fuels, chemicals, building materials from minerals, building materials from waste, enhanced oil recovery, and CO2 use to enhance the yields of biological processes.

  • Market values and forecasts to 2040.

  • Profiles of 130 companies in Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Companies profiled include Algiecel, Captura, Carbyon BV, Climeworks, Dimensional Energy, Ebb Carbon, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, High Hopes Labs, Living Carbon, Mission Zero Technologies, Prometheus Fuels, Sustaera and Svante.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions
2.2 CO2 as a commodity
2.3 Meeting climate targets
2.4 Market drivers and trends
2.5 The current market and future outlook
2.6 CCUS Industry developments 2020-2022
2.7 CCUS investments
2.8 Government CCUS initiatives
2.9 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects
2.9.1 Facilities
2.9.2 Projects
2.9.3 Networks
2.10 CCUS Value Chain
2.11 Key market barriers for CCUS

3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 What is CCUS?
3.1.1 Carbon Capture
3.1.2 Carbon Utilization
3.1.2.1 CO2 utilization pathways
3.1.3 Carbon storage
3.2 Transporting CO2
3.2.1 Methods of CO2 transport
3.2.2 Safety
3.2.3 Cost of CO2 capture for key sectors
3.2.4 Cost of CO2 transport
3.3 Applications
3.3.1 Oil and gas
3.3.1.1 Key CCUS technologies
3.3.2 Power generation
3.3.2.1 Key CCUS technologies
3.3.2.2 Carbonate fuel cell capture
3.3.2.3 Retrofitting coal and gas-fired power plants
3.3.3 Iron and steel production
3.3.3.1 Key CCUS technologies
3.3.4 Blue hydrogen production
3.3.4.1 Key CCUS technologies
3.3.5 Cement and concrete
3.3.5.1 Key CCUS technologies
3.3.6 Chemicals production
3.3.6.1 Key CCUS technologies
3.3.7 Marine vessels
3.3.7.1 Capturing CO2 emissions from marine vessels
3.4 Costs
3.5 Carbon pricing

4 CARBON CAPTURE
4.1 CO2 capture from point sources
4.1.1 Costs
4.1.2 Transportation
4.1.3 Global point source CO2 capture capacities
4.2 Main carbon capture processes
4.2.1 Post-combustion
4.2.2 Oxy-combustion
4.2.3 Liquid or supercritical CO2: Allam- Fetvedt Cycle
4.2.4 Pre-combustion
4.3 Carbon separation technologies
4.3.1 Adsorption and absorption capture
4.3.2 Membranes
4.3.3 Liquid or supercritical CO2 (Cryogenic) capture
4.3.4 Other technologies
4.3.5 Comparison of key separation technologies
4.4 Costs of CO2 capture
4.5 Co2 capture capacity in 2021
4.6 Carbon capture capacity forecast by capture type
4.7 Carbon capture capacity forecast by end use
4.8 Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)
4.8.1 Overview of technology
4.8.2 Advantages and disadvantages of BECCS
4.8.3 BECCS facilities
4.8.4 Challenges
4.9 Direct air capture (DAC)
4.9.1 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture
4.9.2 Technologies
4.9.2.1 High temperature (HT) aqueous solution
4.9.2.2 Low temperature solid sorbent DAC
4.9.2.3 Comparison of High temperature vs. low temperature DAC
4.9.3 Commercialization
4.9.4 Solid sorbents
4.9.5 Liquid solvents
4.9.6 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC
4.9.7 DAC plants and projects-current and planned
4.9.8 CO2 storage capacity by 2050
4.9.9 CO2 capture forecasts for 2030, 2050, and 2070
4.9.10 Markets for DAC
4.9.11 Costs
4.9.12 Challenges
4.9.13 Players and production
4.10 Other 'Negative emissions' technologies (NETs)
4.10.1 Enhanced weathering and ocean alkalinisation
4.10.2 Biochar
4.10.3 Afforestation and reforestation
4.10.4 Soil carbon sequestration
4.10.5 Ocean fertilisation

5 CARBON UTILIZATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Current market status
5.1.1.1 Scalability
5.1.1.2 Competition
5.1.1.3 CO2 utilization market forecast
5.1.2 Benefits of carbon utilization
5.1.3 Challenges
5.2 Co2 utilization pathways
5.3 Conversion processes
5.3.1 Electrochemical conversion of CO2
5.3.2 Photocatalytic and photothermal catalytic conversion of CO2
5.3.3 Catalytic conversion of CO2
5.3.4 Bioconversion of CO2
5.3.5 Copolymerization of CO2
5.3.6 Mineral carbonation
5.3.7 LCA
5.4 CO2-derived products
5.4.1.1 Fuels
5.4.1.2 Chemicals
5.4.1.3 Building materials
5.4.1.4 CO2 Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting
5.5 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery
5.5.1 Overview
5.5.1.1 CO2 sources
5.5.1.2 Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) principles
5.5.2 CO2-EOR facilities and projects
5.5.3 CO2-EOR market analysis and forecast
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.5 Key players
5.6 Carbon mineralization
5.6.1 Advantages
5.6.2 Challenges
5.6.3 In situ mineralization
5.7 Key players

6 CARBON STORAGE
6.1 Storage technology and mechanisms
6.1.1 Structural
6.1.2 Residual
6.1.3 Dissolution
6.1.4 Mineral Trapping
6.2 CO2 storage sites
6.2.1 Storage types for geologic CO2 storage
6.2.2 Oil and gas fields
6.2.3 Saline formations
6.3 Global CO2 storage potential
6.4 Storage costs
6.5 Costs
6.6 Challenges

7 COMPANY PROFILES (128 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1d7rd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


