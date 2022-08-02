U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Outlook on the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Global Market 2022 - 5G Technology Adoption Enables a Stronger Ecosystem for Connected Devices

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global cardiac monitoring devices market. The geographical scope of this global study is North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The market is segmented into Resting ECG Systems, Stress ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Cardiac Event Monitors, and Medical Grade Wearables.

This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for cardiac monitoring. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional cardiac monitoring devices and wearables at the global level. Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment analysis.

The study focuses on digital technology adoption, such as RPM, AI, ML, and predictive analytics, and discusses companies operating and providing services in this space. In addition, home healthcare and 5G adoption for connected devices are discussed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Cardiac Monitoring - Road Ahead

  • Cardiovascular Disease - Clinical Pathways

  • COVID-19's Impact on Cardiac Disease Monitoring

  • Future of Cardiac Monitoring

  • Predictive Analytics in Cardiac Monitoring

  • Cardiac Monitoring - Hospital to Home

  • Cardiac Monitoring - Technology Adoption by Region

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis for RPM and Chronic Disease Management

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Artificial Intelligence

  • Growth Driver Analysis for M&A Activity

  • Growth Driver Analysis for COVID-19 Patients Monitoring

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share - Medical Grade Wearables

  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

  • Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Multichannel Wearables Allow Stronger Penetration into Hospital Inpatient Settings

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Home-based Cardiac Monitoring will Find Increasing Adoption Driven by RPM and Analytics

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Chronic Disease Management for Multiple Indications to Drive Future Growth for Wearables

  • Growth Opportunity 4: 5G Technology Adoption Enables a Stronger Ecosystem for Connected Devices

8. Next Steps

9. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81amzq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


