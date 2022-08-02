Outlook on the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Global Market 2022 - 5G Technology Adoption Enables a Stronger Ecosystem for Connected Devices

Reuters

America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of the busiest U.S. warehouse complexes, things are about to get worse. Experts have warned the U.S. supply chain would get hit by the "bullwhip effect" if companies panic-ordered goods to keep shelves full and got caught out by a downturn in demand while shipments were still arriving from Asia.