Outlook on the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Global Market to 2026 - by Protein Source, Type of Coating, Application and Region

The global cell culture protein surface coating market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A cell culture protein surface coating helps in enhancing the adhesion and proliferation of different cells, such as leukocytes, neurons, epithelial and fibroblasts, in vitro isolation and cultivation process. The inner surface of a flask or petri dish is generally coated with extracellular matrix or proteins like laminin, collagen, fibronectin and vitronectin. Cell culture enables researchers to grow animal or plant cells in a favorable artificial environment, which further assists in understanding the roles of proteins in cell attachment, migration and function. It also aids in developing model systems for research, studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering.



Owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the interest of scientists and various biotechnology companies in cancer and stem cell research is escalating around the world. Stem cells are effective in treating cancer, brain diseases, cell deficiency therapy, and cardiovascular diseases. This represents one of the significant factors, which is strengthening the global cell culture protein surface coating market growth. Apart from this, the adoption of 3D cell cultures has increased in recent years, which has also contributed to market growth. A 3D cell culture refers to a process that assists in growing biological cells in a controlled environment, wherein these cells can interact with their surroundings. Furthermore, inflating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditures are projected to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abcam, BioTek Corporation, BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences, Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega, Qiagen NV, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trevigen, uVera Diagnostics, Viogene BioTek Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cell culture protein surface coating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell culture protein surface coating market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the protein source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of coating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cell culture protein surface coating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Protein Source

6.1 Animal-derived Protein

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Human-derived Protein

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Synthetic Protein

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Plant-derived Protein

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type of Coating

7.1 Self-Coatings

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pre-Coatings

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Microwell Plates

7.2.2.2 Petri Dish

7.2.2.3 Flask

7.2.2.4 Slides

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Scientific Research

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Production

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abcam

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 BioTek Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 BioVision Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Corning Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Kollodis BioSciences

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Merck Millipore

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Promega

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Qiagen NV

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Sartorius Stedim Biotech

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Trevigen

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 uVera Diagnostics

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15 Viogene BioTek Corporation

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

