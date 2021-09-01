U.S. markets closed

Outlook on the Cellulose Fibers Global Market to 2026 - by Fiber Type, Application and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulose Fibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cellulose fibers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cellulose fiber refers to a natural or artificial fiber that is manufactured using wood pulp. It can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of the plants and other plant-based materials. The other natural fibers are obtained from cotton, jute, flax, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers majorly include lyocell, viscose and modal. These fibers are extremely light-weight and exhibit high moisture absorbency and strength, owing to which they are majorly used for manufacturing fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.

Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness has facilitated the demand for biodegradable fabrics, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Cellulose fibers are primarily manufactured using wood pulp, which is skin-friendly, biodegradable and environment-friendly in nature, owing to which they are widely adopted in the textile industry. Additionally, increasing product utilization for manufacturing industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery, along with advancements, such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) to enhance the mechanical properties, biocompatibility and biodegradability of cellulose fibers, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of plant-based sources in place of petrochemicals, coupled with expanding industrial applications, easy availability of raw materials, and cost-effectiveness of these fibers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CFF GmbH & Co. KG, China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Kelheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Sateri Holdings Ltd., Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cellulose Fibers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Fiber Type
6.1 Natural Cellulose Fibers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Cotton Fibers
6.1.2.2 Jute Fibers
6.1.2.3 Wood Fibers
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Man-made Cellulose Fibers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Viscose Fibers
6.2.2.2 Lyocell Fibers
6.2.2.3 Modal Fibers
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Apparels
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Home Textiles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Medical and Hygiene
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Indicators

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 CFF GmbH & Co. KG
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Daicel Corporation
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Fulida Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Grasim Industries Ltd.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Kelheim Fibres
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 Lenzing AG
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Sateri Holdings Ltd.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Shandong Helon Textiles Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Zhejiang Fulida Co. Ltd.
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odqm7c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cellulose-fibers-global-market-to-2026---by-fiber-type-application-and-region-301367314.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

