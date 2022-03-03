U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,836.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,195.75
    -43.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.22
    +2.62 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.01
    -2.31 (-6.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3390
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7300
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,195.88
    -877.66 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.91
    -27.63 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.78
    -23.78 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Outlook on the Ceramic Tiles Indian Industry to 2027 - by Product, Raw Material and Application

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ceramic Tiles Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The country research report on India ceramic tiles market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the India market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and, micro and macro indicators in the India market.

Also, factors that are driving and restraining the ceramic tiles market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market. Additionally, this report provides readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. The companies and dealers/distributors profiled in the report include manufacturers & suppliers of ceramic tiles market in India.

Segments Covered

The report on India ceramic tiles market provides a detailed analysis of segments in the market based on product, raw material, and application.

Segmentation Based on Product

  • Floor Tiles

  • Wall Tiles

Segmentation Based on Raw Material

  • Feldspar

  • Bentonite

  • Kaolin

  • Silica Sand

Segmentation Based on Application

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Highlights of the Report

The report provides detailed insights into:
1) Demand and supply conditions of ceramic tiles market
2) Factor affecting the ceramic tiles market in the short run and the long run
3) The dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, political, socioeconomic factors, and technological factors
4) Key trends and future prospects
5) Leading companies operating in ceramic tiles market and their competitive position in India
6) The dealers/distributors profiles provide basic information of top 10 dealers & distributors operating in (India) ceramic tiles market
7) Matrix: to position the product types
8) Market estimates up to 2027

The report answers questions such as:
1) What is the market size of ceramic tiles market in India?
2) What are the factors that affect the growth in ceramic tiles market over the forecast period?
3) What is the competitive position in India ceramic tiles market?
4) What are the opportunities in India ceramic tiles market?
5) What are the modes of entering India ceramic tiles market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.2.4. Challenges
3.3. PEST-Analysis
3.4. Porter's Diamond Model for India Ceramic Tiles Market
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.6. Competitive Landscape in India Ceramic Tiles Market

4. India Ceramic Tiles Market by Product
4.1. Floor Tiles
4.2. Wall Tiles

5. India Ceramic Tiles Market by Raw Material
5.1. Feldspar
5.2. Bentonite
5.3. Kaolin
5.4. Silica Sand

6. India Ceramic Tiles Market by Application
6.1. Commercial
6.2. Residential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52b4rs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligar

  • Oil Tops $114 as Shunned Russian Barrels Leave Hole in Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared to the highest since 2008 as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its key members.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman A

  • Bitcoin's 'Ichimoku Cloud' Breakout Could Lead to Continued Uptrend

    While bitcoin's cloud breakout points to more gains ahead, heightened geopolitical risk calls for tight stop loss on all crypto positions, one observer said.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubRussia’s inva

  • Bitcoin: Economies of Scope Are the Way Forward for the BTC Mining Industry

    One of Bitcoin’s (BTC) most appealing features for investors is its fixed supply. Only 21 million coins will ever exist, encoded in the software, most of which have already been mined. This makes the asset scarce and naturally gives it value, but according to B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes, the remaining supply of 2.03 million represents to bitcoin miners a bit of a “conundrum.” It presents questions regarding the ultimate size of the industry and opportunity in the digital mining space. Ultimatel

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • Prominent Oil Bear Throws In the Towel. Others Are Ramping Up Short Bets.

    Citigroup analysts predicted that Brent would fall as much as 20% by the second half of the year. The Ukraine conflict has now made a bet against oil too risky.

  • Oil prices spike even higher amid 'de facto ban' on Russian crude

    Oil is spiking to levels not seen in more than a decade. However one grade of crude is having trouble catching a bid: Russian Urals.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina