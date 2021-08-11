U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,152.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,986.00
    -58.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    +0.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7630
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,196.08
    +285.77 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.94
    +905.26 (+373.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.65
    +30.61 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Outlook on the Cloud Computing Global Market to 2028 - by Service, Enterprise Size, End-use, Deployment and Segment Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (SaaS, IaaS), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End Use (BFSI, Manufacturing), by Deployment, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud computing market size is expected to reach USD 1,251.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including digital transformation across various industries, a surge in internet penetration, and big data consumption in various verticals. Increasing adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to further support the growth of the market for cloud computing.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect businesses drastically, stifling innovation, suppressing profitability, and drying up cash flow and financial reserves. IT and software development industries have also been facing challenges due to this unforeseen outbreak. However, the impact on the software industry, including cloud computing, has been relatively low. With the growing adoption of the work-from-home model, due to the second wave of the pandemic, the customers spending in Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) segments increased significantly.

In addition, with the growing number of remote workers due to this pandemic, more business is being conducted through email and collaboration tools, which is expected to drive market growth. Organizations are adopting cloud computing services as they provide insights into partnering tactics, go-to-market approaches, investments, alliance & acquisition strategies, and best operational practices. Moreover, these services help measure, correlate, and analyze business activities and ensure that company operations are in line with the customer demands.

Key vendors focus on introducing new cloud solutions, services, and workloads and upgrading of capabilities of their current offerings to strengthen their foothold in the market. Furthermore, vendors also engage in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and enhance their cloud capabilities. For instance, in July 2019, Google LLC acquired Elastifile, an enterprise cloud storage provider, to expand its cloud-based file storage capabilities for enterprise-grade applications. This acquisition helped extend the former company's current file storage offerings, third-party partner offerings, and Cloud Filestore.

Cloud Computing Market Report Highlights

  • The IaaS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of multi-cloud due to benefits, such as scalability and fast data accessibility.

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028 due to high demand for cloud computing in SMEs owing to reduced costs of IT hardware and software, improved processing capacity and elasticity of storage, and greater mobility of access to data and service.

  • The hybrid deployment segment is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growth of cloud and industrialized services and decrease in traditional Data Center Outsourcing (DCO).

  • Moreover, along with the flexibility to move workloads between private and public deployment depending on the computing needs, a hybrid deployment is expected to provide enterprises more data deployment options in the long run.

  • The manufacturing end-use segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to various functionalities, cloud computing aids manufacturers in utilizing multiple types of production systems, ranging from High-Performance Computing (HPC) and 3D printing to IoT and industrial robots.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of SMEs and large enterprises to enhance their digital initiatives.

  • The growth in the IT services industry in markets, such as India, China, and other South Asian regions, is also expected to propel the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cloud Computing Market: Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects
3.3 Cloud Computing Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Cloud Computing Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Increased resource, user mobility, and ongoing migration of applications over the cloud
3.4.1.2 Increasing adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, and IoT
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Data security and data privacy
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Cloud Computing Market - Competitive Insights, 2020
3.7 Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1 Cloud computing market - Porter's five forces analysis
3.7.2 Cloud computing market - PESTEL analysis
3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Computing Market

Chapter 4 Cloud Computing Market: Service Segment Analysis
4.1 Cloud Computing Market: By Service Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
4.2 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
4.2.1 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing market, 2018-2028
4.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
4.3.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) cloud computing market, 2018-2028
4.4 Software as a Service (SaaS)
4.4.1 Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud computing market, 2018-2028

Chapter 5 Cloud Computing Market: Deployment Segment Analysis
5.1 Cloud Computing Market: By Deployment Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
5.2 Public
5.2.1 Public cloud computing market, 2018-2028
5.3 Private
5.3.1 Private cloud computing market, 2018-2028
5.4 Hybrid
5.4.1 Hybrid cloud computing market, 2018-2028

Chapter 6 Cloud Computing Market: Enterprise Size Segment Analysis
6.1 Cloud Computing Market: By Enterprise Size Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.2.1 Cloud computing market in large enterprise, 2018-2028
6.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3.1 Cloud computing market in small & medium enterprise, 2018-2028

Chapter 7 Cloud Computing Market: End-use Segment Analysis
7.1 Cloud Computing Market: By End Use Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028
7.2 BFSI
7.2.1 Cloud computing market in BFSI, 2018-2028
7.3 IT & Telecom
7.3.1 Cloud computing market in IT & Telecom, 2018-2028
7.4 Retail & Consumer Goods
7.4.1 Cloud computing market in retail & consumer goods, 2018-2028
7.5 Manufacturing
7.5.1 Cloud computing market in manufacturing, 2018-2028
7.6 Energy & Utilities
7.6.1 Cloud computing market in energy & utilities, 2018-2028
7.7 Healthcare
7.7.1 Cloud computing market in healthcare, 2018-2028
7.8 Media & Entertainment
7.8.1 Cloud computing market in media & entertainment, 2018-2028
7.9 Government & Public Sector
7.9.1 Cloud computing market in government & public sector, 2018-2028
7.10 Others
7.10.1 Cloud computing market in other end use, 2018-2028

Chapter 8 Cloud Computing Market: Region Segment Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Adobe Inc.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.2 Alibaba Group Holding Limited.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Financial performance
9.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.3 Amazon.com Inc.
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Financial performance
9.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.4 Google LLC.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Financial performance
9.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.5 International Business Machines Corporation
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Financial performance
9.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6 Microsoft Corporation
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Financial performance
9.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7 Oracle Corporation
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.8 Salesforce.com Inc.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Financial performance
9.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.9 SAP SE
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Financial performance
9.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.9.4 Strategic initiatives
9.10 Workday, Inc.
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Financial performance
9.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3cfn7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps ‘Open Mind’ on China Shares After Dumping Them

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said valuations of Chinese stocks will likely remain depressed for a while, but she isn’t shutting the door on them.“So is China now uninvestable?” the head of Ark Investment Management said on a webinar hosted by the firm Tuesday. “Well, I would say in any of the areas that we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more.”“But,” she said later

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Pfizer shares hit record high with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

    Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers