Outlook on the Cloud Native Storage Global Market to 2028 - Faster Data Backup and Recovery Fuels Demand

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Native Storage Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution (Block Storage, File Storage, and Object Storage) and Services), By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Native Storage Market size is expected to reach $41.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

  • Google LLC

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited

  • VMware, Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

  • Citrix Systems, Inc.

  • Rackspace Technology, Inc.

  • Splunk, Inc.

A new approach to create and run software applications is termed, cloud native. Some examples of cloud-native include cloud computing, containerization, serverless architectures, and microservices. A storage solution created specifically for use in a cloud-native environment is known as cloud-native storage.

In cloud-native environments based on Kubernetes or other cloud native infrastructure, a cloud-native storage platform offers responses to ongoing data storage concerns as well as data management for domain-specific applications. New product storage technology, block storage, or conventional disc drives can all be used as the basis for object storage solutions in a distributed architecture.

The capacity to access data in the event of a breakdown, whether it be in the storage medium, controller, transmission system or any other component, is known as storage system availability. Storing redundant copies of data on another storage device, managing failover to redundant devices in case of failure, and fixing and restoring broken components are the three components of storage availability.

An increase in the investment in cutting-edge technology is the main element driving the growth of the market for cloud-native storage. Due to the necessity of Kubernetes, the cloud infrastructure stack has been greatly reduced in terms of cloud native storage and object storage, which allows network as well as portable storage.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Compared to the pre-COVID-19 situation, a greater demand for file storage systems is anticipated. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the impact of Covid-19 will cause a noticeably high rate of market growth. As businesses transition to remote working environments, employees may collaborate & stay connected owing to cloud-based solutions. With the growing use of collaboration as well as conferencing tools by the distant workforce, the COVID-19 pandemic hastened the adoption of cloud-based storage.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Need Of Automation In Application Updates

Businesses can build automated platforms for constant testing and deployment using cloud native architecture. Every six months or so, banks is expected to conduct system changes that were very carefully planned out, and they is expected to tell consumers in advance of any projected downtime by publishing on banking websites. The majority of banking and financial apps, on the other hand, is expected to probably update every week or even each day if they had native cloud storage, without having to halt operation or alert users.

Faster Data Backup And Recovery Growing The Demand For Cloud Native Storage

Automation and adaptability in cloud native storage boost flexibility, dependability, and availability. The advantage of automation in cloud native storage is that if something goes wrong, lost data can be quickly restored without having to halt the service. Data handling with block storage is made easier by using cloud native storage, which includes features such as cross-cluster disaster recovery, automated updating, as well as volume encryption.

Market Restraining Factors

Network Use And Latency Problems With Public Cloud

There are latency issues with the public cloud while storing & receiving data. Losing end-to-end network control when data is collected in the public cloud, together with high latency, can have a disruptive impact on how apps operate. Similar network troubles on the side of the provider of cloud native storage could interrupt storage solutions, which eventually causes work to stop and major losses for businesses. Additional sources of latency issues include insufficient Internet bandwidth, remote data center locations, and high network traffic.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements : 2020, Sep - 2022, Jun) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Cloud Native Storage Market by Component
4.1 Global Solution Market by Region
4.2 Global Cloud Native Storage Market by Solution Type
4.2.1 Global Block Storage Market by Region
4.2.2 Global File Storage Market by Region
4.2.3 Global Object Storage Market by Region
4.3 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Cloud Native Storage Market by Deployment Type
5.1 Global Public Cloud Market by Region
5.2 Global Private Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Cloud Native Storage Market by Organization Size
6.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
6.2 Global SMEs Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Cloud Native Storage Market by Vertical
7.1 Global BFSI Market by Region
7.2 Global Telecom & IT Market by Region
7.3 Global Healthcare Market by Region
7.4 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Market by Region
7.5 Global Manufacturing Market by Region
7.6 Global Government Market by Region
7.7 Global Energy & Utilities Market by Region
7.8 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region
7.9 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Cloud Native Storage Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

