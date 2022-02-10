U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.75
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,658.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.25
    -53.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.76 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7540
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,428.84
    +1,001.27 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.95
    -0.47 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Outlook on the Cobot End Effector Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ABB, Destaco and Robotiq Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cobot End Effector Market, by Type, by Application, and End User Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cobot End Effector Market size was valued at USD 898.0 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022-2030.

The cobot end effector is a type of equipment installed at the end of the collaborative robotic arm. It is that part of the cobot, which interacts with the environment and accomplishes a given task. They are actuated hydraulically, electrically, mechanically or pneumatically, and are available in different sizes and shapes. There are various types of end effectors such as grippers, force-torque sensors, material removal tools, welding torches, collision sensors, and tool changers. They are widely used in tasks such as pick, move and place dry or prepreg reinforcements. Also, they used to meet industrial process requirements such as painting, welding, inspection, assembly, and machine tending among others.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The prime factor fueling the growth of cobot end effector market is the adoption of collaborative robots in heavy and non-heavy industries owing to the increasing popularity of industry automation principles like Industry 4.0. Collaborative robots possess huge potential in industries as they can interact directly and safely with humans in a shared work place certified according to the ISO / TS 15066 standard. Also, cobots provide high return on investments (ROI), and benefits to companies of all sizes in terms of overall competitiveness, productivity and product quality.

The end effectors of current times are becoming smarter and more potent as machine learning software coupled with various safety features are increasingly being integrated within the End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT). Also, development of machine vision provides them the ability to adapt to changing environments. Such higher level of technological sophistication, along with the rise in automation across various industries to carry out activities faster have led to increased demand for cobot end effectors market.

However, cost of collaborative robots fitted with end effectors and their installation charges are very high. Also, interoperability issues, like the difficulty of integrating different cobot frameworks with existing facilities is expected to limit the cobot end effector market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancement and development of HRC (Human Machine Collaboration) grippers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The cobot end effector market is segmented on the basis of type, application, robot type, industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into grippers, suction cups, processing tools and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into handling, assembling & disassembling, welding & soldering, dispensing, processing and other applications. Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics, metal & machining, plastics & polymers, food & beverages, furniture & equipment, healthcare and other industries. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Geographical Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the cobot end effector market. This is attributed to factors such as rising investment in manufacturing industries and growing adoption of collaborative robots in the automotive, electronics, and other sectors with the purpose to increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Also, rapid industrialization and modernization across the region is another prime factor driving the cobot end effector market growth in this region.

However, in 2020, due to the increasing demand for collaborative robots in the United States and Canada, North America held a considerable market share in the global cobot end-effector market and is expected to continue dominating the market for several years. In recent times, industrial automation has been widely adopted in this region due to its numerous advantages, such as reduction in labour costs, enhancement in the quality of products, improvement in overall productivity and consistency among others. Also, the rapid digital transformation in the United States promotes the use of cobot end effectors in various fields, which in turn is propelling the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape :

Lucrative growth opportunities make the cobot end effector market extremely competitive. Some of the major players in the market are ABB, Destaco, Kuka Ag, Millibar, Inc., Piab Ab, Robotiq, Schmalz, Toyota Industries Corporation, Weiss Robotics Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Zimmer Group. Strategic alliances, acquisitions and innovations along with various R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the market players to maintain their dominance in the market.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1 Secondary Research
1.2.2 Data Analysis Framework
1.2.3 Market Size Estimation
1.2.4 Forecasting
1.2.5 Primary Research and Data Validation

2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd
2.1. Market Snapshot

3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Driver 1
4.1.2 Driver 2
4.1.3 Driver 3
4.1.4 Driver 4
4.2. Challenges
4.2.1 Challenge 1
4.2.2 Challenge 2
4.3. Opportunities
4.3.1 Opportunity 1
4.3.2 Opportunity 2

5. Global Cobot End Effector Market, by Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Grippers
5.2.1 Global Grippers Market, by Type
5.2.1.1 Mechanical Grippers Market, by Region
5.2.1.1.1 North America Mechanical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.1.2 Europe Mechanical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.1.4 Rest of World Mechanical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.2 Electrical Grippers Market, by Region
5.2.1.2.1 North America Electrical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.2.2 Europe Electrical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electrical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.1.2.4 Rest of World Electrical Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.2 Grippers Market, by Region
5.2.2.1 North America Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.2.2 Europe Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific Grippers Market, by Country
5.2.2.4 Rest of World Grippers Market, by Country
5.3. Suction Cups
5.3.1 Suction Cups Market, by Region
5.3.1.1 North America Suction Cups Market, by Country
5.3.1.2 Europe Suction Cups Market, by Country
5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Suction Cups Market, by Country
5.3.1.4 Rest of World Suction Cups Market, by Country
5.4. Processing Tools
5.4.1 Processing Tools Market, by Region
5.4.1.1 North America Processing Tools Market, by Country
5.4.1.2 Europe Processing Tools Market, by Country
5.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Processing Tools Market, by Country
5.4.1.4 Rest of World Processing Tools Market, by Country
5.5. Others
5.5.1 Global Others Market, by Type
5.5.1.1 Milling Tools Market, by Region
5.5.1.1.1 North America Milling Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.1.2 Europe Milling Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Milling Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.1.4 Rest of World Milling Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.2 Soldering Tools Market, by Region
5.5.1.2.1 North America Soldering Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.2.2 Europe Soldering Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Soldering Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.2.4 Rest of World Soldering Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.3 Dispensing Tools Market, by Region
5.5.1.3.1 North America Dispensing Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.3.2 Europe Dispensing Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific Dispensing Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.3.4 Rest of World Dispensing Tools Market, by Country
5.5.1.4 Rest of All Market, by Region
5.5.1.4.1 North America Rest of All Market, by Country
5.5.1.4.2 Europe Rest of All Market, by Country
5.5.1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rest of All Market, by Country
5.5.1.4.4 Rest of World Rest of All Market, by Country
5.5.2 Others Market, by Region
5.5.2.1 North America Others Market, by Country
5.5.2.2 Europe Others Market, by Country
5.5.2.3 Asia-Pacific Others Market, by Country
5.5.2.4 Rest of World Others Market, by Country

6. Global Cobot End Effector Market, by Application
6.1. Overview
6.2. Handling
6.3. Assembling & Disassembling
6.4. Welding & Soldering
6.5. Dispensing
6.6. Processing

7. Global Cobot End Effector Market, by End-user Industry
7.1. Overview
7.2. Automotive
7.3. Electronics
7.4. Metal & Machining
7.5. Plastics & Polymers
7.6. Food & Beverages
7.7. Furniture & Equipment
7.8. Healthcare
7.9. Other Industries

8. Global Cobot End Effector Market, by Region

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rblfac

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace L

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Oil Steadies as U.S. Stockpiles Drop With Focus on Iran Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories tightened the market further amid signs of strong demand in the world’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarFutures in New York tra

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

    Shares in the world's largest cosmetics company L'Oreal dropped on Thursday as higher marketing spending pressured profitability, overshadowing forecast-beating sales and market share gains. Fuelled by demand in North America, the beauty giant's sales rose 11.2% on a like-for-like basis over the fourth quarter to 9.09 billion euros ($10.40 billion), beating analysts' forecast of 8.74 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll. The company's spending on advertising and promotions, closely watched by investors, grew slightly over the second half of the year, resulting in an annual operating margin of 19.1%, a tad below the market consensus cited by Credit Suisse analysts ahead of the results.

  • Analysis-After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

    Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. At a time when global central banks are fretting over inflation rates not seen for decades, diesel shortages would push up fuel and transportation costs further and add more upward pressure on retail prices. The U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Laid-Off Peloton Staffers Take to Social Media in New Job Hunt

    Laid-off Peloton employees are posting testimonials on social media about their experiences at the company and sharing career details in efforts to find new employment after the fitness company slashed 2,800 jobs.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom